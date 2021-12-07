How to get Forerunner - Destiny 2 Unlock the Forerunner Exotic Sidearm in Destiny 2 by completing the quest, Magnum Opus.

Forerunner is a new Exotic Sidearm in Destiny 2 that players can unlock by completing the quest, Magnum Opus. For those that have been playing Bungie games for a while, you’ll be pleased to hear that Forerunner is actually inspired by Halo: Combat Evolved’s magnum – known for its ability to shred enemies. Unlocking Forerunner should be one of the first things you try to do, so let’s get on with it!

How to get Forerunner – Magnum Opus

To get Forerunner in Destiny 2, you must complete the Exotic quest, Magnum Opus. This quest is offered by Xur inside his Treasure Hoard. Before you can get the quest, you must complete the quest, To the Daring Go the Spoils. This one is given to you once you own the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack.

Xur will give you the quest, Magnum Opus, after you complete To the Daring Go the Spoils.

The steps for the quest, To the Daring Go the Spoils, are as follows:

Complete a run of the Dares of Eternity

Open the chest in Xur’s Treasure Hoard

Speak with Xur

After chatting with Xur and seeing the other notifications, you will be able to collect the Magnum Opus quest. This is also where you can get the quest, And Out Fly the Wolves, which is what you’ll need to complete to unlock Gjallarhorn.

Step 1: Collect 7 Strange Coins

The first step in the Magnum Opus quest for Forerunner is to get Strange Coins. Go out and earn 7 Strange Coins to progress to the next step.

Step 2: Complete 3 Starhorse bounties

Complete three bounties from Starhorse. You can only hold one at a time.

You will now need to complete three Starhorse bounties. These can be purchased from the horse inside Xur’s Treasure Hoard. They cost Strange Coins and you can only hold one at a time – so choose wisely. The bounties must also be completed within a single run of Dares of Eternity.

Step 3: Strange Favor rank Brave

Level up your Strange Favor rank to Brave to complete this step. This can be done by completing Starhorse bounties, Xur’s bounties, and by playing Dares of Eternity. Once you hit rank 4, you will unlock the Strange Key.

Step 4: Speak with Starhorse

That’s right, go and speak with the spectral horse to complete this step.

Step 5: Strange Key

You'll need to do a couple of things out in the Valley, including interacting with some rocks.

You will now need to use the Strange Key you received earlier. Head out into the Valley and go to the right where the jumble of rocks is located. Look for the small, smooth, rectangular stone sticking out of the rock – this is where you use the key.

According to a post by Reddit user Strikerlegend89, you must then complete a little jumping puzzle in a nearby cave. At the end will be a cryopod to open with an item inside.

Step 6: Speak with Banshee-44

Fly over to the Tower and speak with Banshee-44 to unlock the Forerunner Exotic Sidearm.

Completing the Magnum Opus quest in Destiny 2 will make you the proud owner of the Forerunner Exotic Sidearm. Forerunner is both a reference to Halo’s ancient Forerunner alien race and to the game’s original magnum. Go out there and enjoy seeing what it can do to other players in Crucible! While your match is loading, check out our Destiny 2 Guide for heaps of other helpful pieces.