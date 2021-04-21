Competitive Catalyst, Heir Apparent Exotic Catalyst - Destiny 2 Complete the Competitive Catalyst quest to unlock the Heir Apparent Catalyst in Destiny 2.

Heir Apparent has been in Destiny 2 for a while now and it finally has an Exotic Catalyst thanks to Guardian Games 2021. Called the Competitive Catalyst quest, this quest is focused entirely on completing tasks during the Guardian Games. Once completed, you will then need to charge it to Masterwork the weapon.

How to get Heir Apparent Exotic Catalyst

You will need to unlock Heir Apparent before you can get the Exotic Catalyst.

To unlock the Heir Apparent Exotic Catalyst, you will first need to unlock Heir Apparent. Once this is done, simply deposit medals into the Guardian Games podium in the Tower to receive the Competitive Catalyst quest. Completing this quest is what rewards the Heir Apparent Catalyst.

Competitive Catalyst quest

The Competitive Catalyst quest tasks players with earning points by earning medals, completing Contender Cards, and getting Machine Gun kills in the Daily Focus playlist. It will take a bit of work to complete this quest, so settle in.

Step 1: Earn medal points

The first step in the Competitive Catalyst quest is to earn 50 medal points during Guardian Games. This does not mean 50 medals. Each medal is worth a certain number of points, with Platinum Medals being worth more. Basically, the better the medal, the more points it’s worth. So get out there and start earning medals.

50 medal points

The fastest way to complete this would be to purchase Platinum Contender Cards from Eva Levante, specifically the Nightfall one, and then complete the easiest Nightfall difficulty available. This rewards you with a Silver Medal and a Platinum Medal. The actual value of these medals is slightly different to what they are for the Guardian Games Pinnacle reward. A Silver Medal is worth 3 points and a Platinum Medal is worth 10 points. This means you can get through this step in four Nightfall runs.

Step 2: Complete Contender Cards

For the next step, you will need to complete Contender Cards. These are purchased from Eva Levante using Laurels – so make sure you know how to earn Laurels. Pick a card that is easy for you to complete. For those PVP players, smash out the Crucible ones while PVE players will likely find the Strike one better.

Complete 3 Contender Cards

Remember to speak with Eva after you complete each one so you’re making continual progress.

Step 3: Collect Competitive Spirit

The final step in the Competitive Catalyst quest is to collect Competitive Spirit. These drop from enemies you defeat using a Machine Gun in the Daily Focus Playlist. Make sure you’re getting kills in the correct playlist or else they will not be dropping.

90 Competitive Spirits collected

During days when the Daily Focus Playlist is the Crucible, getting Machine Gun kills is going to be more of a problem. Consider using a Machine Gun like Xenophage to annihilate your enemies or play something like Mayhem where Heavy Ammo respawns faster.

When this step is completed, you will earn the Heir Apparent Exotic Catalyst, which must then be charged by getting 700 defeats using the Exotic Machine Gun.

Heir Apparent Exotic Catalyst effect

The Heir Apparent Exotic Catalyst is called Legion’s Bulwark, and it increases the Arc Shield’s durability and partially reloads the magazine if it is destroyed. A Reddit user called vykromond has crunched the numbers and it turns out the Catalyst makes Heir Apparent a “monster in both PVP and PVE”.

Completing the Competitive Catalyst quest in Destiny 2 is going to take a bit of work, and unfortunately it’s only available during Guardian Games. If you do manage to get it finished, you will be the proud owner of the Heir Apparent Exotic Catalyst, which significantly improves the gun’s utility. Check out the Shacknews guide for all Exotic Catalysts and Masterworks as well as our Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide for more helpful info.