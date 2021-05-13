Stasis Trigger, Cryosthesia 77K Exotic Catalyst - Destiny 2 Unlock the Cryosthesia 77K Exotic Catalyst by completing the Stasis Trigger quest in Destiny 2.

Stasis Trigger is a new quest in Destiny 2 that has players unlocking the Cryosthesia 77K Exotic Catalyst. This quest requires that players use this Stasis Sidearm to not only get combatant kills, but also Guardian kills in the Crucible. It’s quite a time-consuming task, so come prepared for a bit of a grind.

Stasis Trigger quest

Once you pick up Cryosthesia 77K (from the Season Pass or Monuments to Lost Lights), go and speak with Banshee-44 to get the Stasis Trigger quest.

The Stasis Trigger quest is given out by Banshee-44 as soon as you have Cryosthesia 77K in your inventory. This Exotic Sidearm was the Season of the Splicer Season Pass weapon, which means if you’re playing after the season is over, you’ll need to buy it from the Monument to Lost Lights using Exotic Ciphers.

Completing Stasis Trigger rewards the Cryosthesia 77K Exotic Catalyst, which must then be charged by getting even more kills with the weapon. Take a look at all the Exotic Catalysts and Masterworks in Destiny 2 so you can unlock even more.

Step 1: Precision final blows, Guardian defeats, and more

You'll need to start defeating enemies of all shapes and sizes to complete the first step.

The first step to get the Cryosthesia 77K Exotic catalyst is to start getting a whole lot of kills. If you find these aren’t tracking, try equipping Cryosthesia and using it. The quest doesn’t explicitly state it must be used, though.

75 Precision final blows

50 Guardians defeated

100 Combatants defeated

For those that are Crucible adverse, considering jumping into PVP and knocking out the Guardian defeats first. Once that’s out of the way, boot up whatever PVE activity you prefer and get to work.

Step 2: Use Cryosthesia 77K

Now you must defeat combatants using Cryosthesia 77K. You don't need it for the Calibration Data part.

For this step, you have to use Cryosthesia 77K. Equip it and start using it in various activities. This step might take a while depending how proficient you are at getting kills with the thing in Crucible. It could be worth focusing on the Guardian kills first, just to get it over and done with.

200 Calibration Data generated

50 Guardians defeated

100 Combatants defeated

Earning Calibration Data is as simple as completing Strikes in the Strike playlist, Nightfall strikes, Gambit, and Crucible. Getting wins or playing higher tier Nightfalls nets you more percentage. For example, you earn a meagre 2% for every Strike you complete, even if it’s a Hero Nightfall. Try to find a Fireteam and bump that difficulty level up a bit to earn more. Do note that you don't have to keep Cryosthesia 77K equipped for this component.

Step 3: Return to Banshee-44

With the previous step completed, you can return to Banshee-44 in the Tower to collect your Cryosthesia 77K Exotic Catalyst. Make sure to equip it so you can start to charge it.

Cryosthesia 77K Exotic Catalyst

Once Stasis Trigger is completed, you will have an uncharged Cryosthesia 77K Exotic Catalyst. Equip it and get to work charging it up. This is done by getting 700 kills with the weapon. When it’s charged, you will unlock the following effect:

Cold Efficiency: Shattering a frozen target refills this weapon’s magazine from reserves.

Now, whether or not this will make you want to continue using Cryosthesia 77K is another story altogether. The weapon excels at locking down foes, even powerful ones. Combine this with how frequently you can shatter a frozen target and you’ll likely never be manually reloading this thing. The drawback is that it sits in your Kinetic slot and prevents the use of other Exotic weapons.

The Cryosthesia 77K Exotic Catalyst certainly boosts the power of the Sidearm, but the Stasis Trigger quest to get it might cause some Destiny 2 players a bit of trouble. If you can push through the Crucible component, it’s worth pursuing this masterwork if only for collection’s sake. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more Exotic catalyst quest tips.