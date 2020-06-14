New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get Exotic Ciphers - Destiny 2

Learn where to get Exotic Ciphers so you can get some special Exotic gear in Destiny 2.
Sam Chandler
1

Exotic Ciphers are another new currency in Destiny 2. These single-use items that you can only hold one of are used to acquire Exotic weapons that you may have missed. The trouble starts with working out how to get Exotic Ciphers, as it would appear there aren’t a lot of sources that drop them.

Unlock Exotic Ciphers

At the moment, the only way to get Exotic Ciphers in Destiny 2 is to acquire one through the Season Pass. To make matters worse, the only Exotic Cipher is over halfway through the pass, at Rank 55. It’s going to take either a whole lot of farming or several weeks of casual playing in order to hit Rank 55.

destiny 2 exotic cipher season pass
So far, the only guaranteed way to get an Exotic Cipher is from the Season Pass. Even players with the free version can get one.

As for what Exotic Ciphers are used for, as the description states, they can be traded to Xur or Master Rahool the Cryptarch for “a reward”. Mysterious wording aside, Master Rahool will exchange one Exotic Cipher for an Exotic item from previous seasons that was tied to a now-unavailable Exotic quest. Right now, this includes Leviathan’s Breath, Eriana’s Vow, Bastion, Symmetry, and Devil’s Ruin.

destiny 2 exotic cipher master rahool the cryptarch
An Exotic Cipher can be traded for a previous season's Exotic weapon.

In terms of what they’re used for at Xur, it seems as if players are able to purchase a second Exotic engram. This is helpful for those looking to fill out their collection with any missed from the previous season.

Unfortunately, the Season Pass is the only confirmed place where you can get an Exotic Cipher. In saying this, I wouldn’t be surprised if they can also drop from high-end activities like dungeons, raids, or event Grandmaster Nightfall: The Ordeal. In the event the Season Pass is the only way to get Exotic Ciphers, you’ll need to think real hard about where you want to use it.

Getting Exotic Ciphers in Destiny 2 is a bit of a mystery at the moment, except for the one guaranteed in the Season Pass (it’s in the free line). Make sure you use it wisely, as you may only get one a season – no one knows at the moment. Be sure to check out the Destiny 2 guide for other helpful tips.

