How to unlock the Wish-Keeper Exotic catalysts - Destiny 2 Unlock each Exotic catalyst for Wish-Keeper by completing all of the Constellation quests in Destiny 2.

Wish-Keeper is one of the few Exotic weapons that has multiple Exotic catalysts. Unlocking each catalyst for this Bow will require you to complete a series of quests called Constellations. All of them require you to venture into the Starcrossed mission on Legend, so be prepared for a fight.

How to unlock the Wish-Keeper catalyst



Source: Bungie

The Wish-Keeper has four Exotic catalysts that are unlocked by completing one quest each. These quests are called Constellations, and each one has you entering into the Starcrossed Exotic mission. Additionally, all of them require the use of Wish-Keeper to shoot stars to reveal a hidden message.

Collect the Constellation missions from Mara Sov in the H.E.L.M. To make unlocking the catalysts quicker, complete the majority of Constellation: Lock first, as it asks you to run around the Dreaming City before launching Starcrossed.

Constellation: Lock



Source: Shacknews

This catalyst quest unlocks Multi-Threaded Snare Refit. Here are each of the steps you must complete to finish this quest and acquire the catalyst.

Travel to the Dreaming City Find the celestial anomaly in the Spine of Keres Reveal the hidden message Collect the inscription Complete Starcrossed on Legend difficulty

The Spine of Keres is accessed via the blue crystal tunnel on the north of Divalian Mists. Jump across the gaps but instead of going into the Orrery building, take the left path and follow the bridges along. Look for the bright beam of light on the rocky butte and climb up to it.

Aim up at the light and shoot it with an arrow from Wish-Keeper. Interact with the star and then shoot each star you see in the sky until it forms an astrological symbol. Collect the inscription and then you’re ready to tackle the rest of them in the Stacrossed Exotic mission.

Constellation: Tower



Source: Shacknews

This catalyst quest unlocks Enduring Snare Refit. The celestial anomaly is immediately after the tree jumping section, behind a waterfall.

Launch the Starcrossed mission on Legend difficulty Find the celestial anomaly in the Overland Reveal the hidden message Collect the inscription Complete Starcrossed on Legend difficulty

Head outside after completing the jumping puzzle and into the area where you need to kill three Taken Phalanx. Instead of diving into the fray, look around the entrance to spot a waterfall to the right. You must reach the top of this to find a beam of light. Shoot the stars and claim the inscription to continue.

Constellation: Pair



Source: Shacknews

This catalyst quest unlocks Vorpal Weapon Refit. You will find this next celestial anomaly after the second fight in Stacrossed.

Launch the Starcrossed mission on Legend difficulty Find the celestial anomaly in the Roost Reveal the hidden message Collect the inscription Complete Starcrossed on Legend difficulty

After completing the second encounter in Starcrossed, progress through the jumping puzzle and into the Roost. Follow the path to the right, through a small tunnel, and out to where Dam’s Gift waits. There is a small, well-hidden hole in the Vex wall just across from the gift – look for the shrubbery.

Go through the hole to find another beam of light. Shoot the stars with Wish-Keeper to reveal the message and then claim the inscription.

Depending how you tackled these quests, you will either need to complete Stacrossed on Legend multiple times or you will have a bunch of quests that will be done once you finish Stacrossed just once. No matter how you’ve done it, you will soon find yourself in possession of multiple catalysts for Wish-Keeper. You will need to craft them into the bow at the Enclave, like you do for Revision Zero.

With the Wish-Keeper Exotic catalysts unlocked, you can push the Bow into a playstyle that best suits your needs. Take a look at our guide on all Exotic catalysts so you can check off any you’re missing. There’s also our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for our ongoing coverage.