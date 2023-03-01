Nock, Draw, Loose, Quiet, Verglas Curve Exotic catalyst - Destiny 2 Unlock the Verglas Curve Exotic catalyst by completing the quest, Nock, Draw, Loose, Quiet in Destiny 2.

The Verglas Curve Exotic catalyst quest, Nock, Draw, Loose, Quiet, tasks players with getting a whole lot of bow and arrow kills in Destiny 2. As far as Season Exotics go, Verglas Curve offers Stasis players a new way to generate crystals and with its catalyst, you’ll be firing arrows even faster.

Nock, Draw, Loose, Quiet

The Nock, Draw, Loose, Quiet quest for the Verglas Curve Exotic catalyst has three steps, with the first two being the primary brunt of the work. As usual, the last step will involve you returning to Banshee-44 to finish it off. For those playing during Season of Defiance, the quest is available as soon as you pick up the Verglas Curve Exotic bow from the Season Pass. For those playing after the season ends, you will need to purchase the bow from the Monument to Lost Lights before you can get the quest.

Step 1: Defeat targets with Stasis



Source: Shacknews

The first step in the quest is to rapidly defeat targets and defeat targets with Stasis final blows. You don’t have to use the bow for this step, but it’s worth it so you’re used to how it works.

20 targets rapidly defeated

40 targets defeated with Stasis final blows

To clear this out quickly, slap on the Verglas Curve and the Stasis subclass. This will ensure you’re only dealing Stasis damage. Roam around Neomuna getting kills, finishing Lost Sectors, and participating in public events to get this done swiftly.

Step 2: Use Verglas Curve



Source: Shacknews

Now you will actually need to use Verglas Curve. Equip it and start playing the various playlists while also getting kills with the bow. This step will take a bit more effort than the previous one.

200 calibration data generated

Defeat targets

The calibration data is awarded by completing Vanguard Operations, Gambit and Crucible matches, and Seasonal playlist activities – like Season of Defiance’s Defiant Heists Battlegrounds. High-tier activities (like Nightfalls) and winning PVP matches will yield more calibration data.

You’ll also need to get a whole lot of kills using Verglas Curve. Keep it equipped and try to get the last hit on enemies to get this one done. It might take a bit of effort, especially if you’re using it in high-end content.

Step 3: Return to Banshee-44

Return to Banshee-44 to finish off this quest. He’ll have something to say and then you’ll walk away with the Verglas Curve Exotic catalyst. You’ll still need to charge it up by getting kills with it. Do this by using the Shuro Chi checkpoint in the Last Wish raid.

Verglas Curve Exotic catalyst perk

The Verglas Curve Exotic catalyst adds Shiver Quiver to the bow. This increases the weapon’s draw speed for a short time after freezing a target. Get the precision kills, fire from the hip to spawn the crystals that freeze enemies, and enjoy faster-firing arrows.

Anyone who’s done an Exotic catalyst quest should have a good idea of what to do with the Nock, Draw, Loose, Quiet quest. Once completed, you’ll have the Verglas Curve Exotic catalyst and can work it into your Stasis builds. Take a look at our Exotic catalysts guide for every single one in the game and our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with Lightfall and beyond.