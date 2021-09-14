Ager's Scepter Exotic Trace Rifle - Destiny 2 Unlock the Ager's Scepter Exotic Trace Rifle in Destiny 2 by completing a new quest, A Hollow Coronation.

Ager’s Scepter is a new Exotic Trace Rifle in Destiny 2, added during the Season of the Lost. As a Stasis Trace Rifle, this is the first of its kind and worth picking up. In order to unlock Ager's Scepter, players will need to complete the quest, A Hollow Coronation.

How to get Ager’s Scepter

Before you can unlock Ager’s Scepter, you must complete the Tracing the Stars questline. Once the first three lots of Atlas Skews are collected, you can pick up the quest, A Hollow Coronation, from the Wayfinder’s Compass in the H.E.L.M.

A Hollow Coronation

The quest to get Ager’s Scepter is called A Hollow Coronation. This will take players once more to the Dreaming City to aid Queen Mara Sov.

Step 1: Speak with Mara Sov

Go through the portal in the H.E.L.M. and chat with Mara Sov.

Step 2: Collect Atlas Skews in the Confluence

You will now need to collect more Atlas Skews in the Dreaming City. These ones are located in the Confluence, an underground network of passageways and portals in the Dreaming City.

The entrance to the Confluence is found in the Spines of Keres, the area just north of the Divalian Mists. Jump across the gap pictured here, then go to the bridge. Drop off the side of the bridge and head into the cave.

To access the passageways, start at Divalian Mists and head towards the Spine of Keres (where the orrery is) to the north of the area. You can do this by going straight from the Divalian Mists fast travel point, taking a left through the crystal cave, and jumping over the gaps.

Go onto the bridge that connects to the orrery building, but instead of going across, drop off the right-hand side onto a lower ledge. Follow the path around into a cave and go through the portal – you will now be in the Confluence tunnels.

Confluence Giant Crystal

By following the above directions, the first Atlas Skew you find will be by the Giant Crystal. Walk through the hallways until you see the crystal, the skew is on the other side.

Confluence Tree Triad

If you follow the path into the Confluence laid out above, and continue to the central area with three paths leading off, this Atlas Skew is to the right. You will find it beside a big tree.

Garden Entry Statue

Continue to go down the right-hand tunnel in the Confluence and you will cross into a new loading zone for the Garden of Esila. In the next room will be an Atlas Skew. Once you grab it, turn around and go back to the main room.

Confluence Throne Portal

Go through the path in the center of the room and cross a large open circular area (this is below the Blind Well). Go to the far side to spot the Atlas Skew. This used to be how you would access the Shattered Throne dungeon. Head back to the central area once you’ve collected the skew.

Harbinger Cathedral

The final Atlas Skew is to the left of the main area, down the path that leads to the Harbinger’s Seclude. You’ll spot the skew in front of a statue.

Step 3: Launch A Hollow Coronation

You must now place the Atlas Skews by launching the mission, A Hollow Coronation. This is accessed via the H.E.L.M.

Unlocking the Ager’s Scepter Exotic Trace Rifle is going to take a little bit of work. Those that haven’t been playing each week will find there their path to unlocking it will feel a bit longer, as the Tracing the Stars Part 3 must be completed before A Hollow Coronation (the Exotic version) is available. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more Exotic weapon walkthroughs and other valuable information.