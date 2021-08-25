All Trivial Mysteries locations - Destiny 2 Find all of the Trivial Mysteries hidden in the three main areas of the Shattered Realm in Destiny 2.

Trivial Mysteries are a new type of collectible introduced to Destiny 2 with Season of the Lost. These are hidden away in the Shattered Realm, a new location in the Dreaming City. Finding the Trivial Mysteries is crucial to completing the Seasonal Challenges and earning a good chunk of XP.

All Trivial Mysteries locations

There are a whole lot of Trivial Mysteries to find in the Shattered Realm, which is divided into three areas: Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams, and The Ruins of Wrath. These mysteries are actually chests, the same design as those in the Dreaming City. Finding these is similar to locating the Ascendant Chests, in that they’re well-hidden and require some special abilities. Opening the chest will reward gear from this season and unlock the associated Triumphs.

Forest of Echoes Trivial Mysteries

There are 10 Trivial Mysteries to find in the Forest of Echoes, a location in the Shattered Realm. Hunting them down requires specific Wayfinder’s Compass upgrades, so make sure you’re unlocking the critical ones as you progress through the season.

Entombed (Catacombs)

The chapel is on the left in this image.

The first Trivial Mystery is found in the Catacombs, across from the chapel. From the chapel, go out the entrance and head to the ledge on your right, where the under croft building is on the hill. Activate the Barrier Breach ability using the sign, this will remove the barrier from tomb, granting you access to a tunnel. Go down the tunnel, turn left, and then take your first right to spot a chest.

Twofold Ward (The Outer Ruins)

From the bottom of the hill, you can see the barrier you must pass through to find the chest.

The second Trivial Mystery is in the Outer Ruins. Start at the church, go out the front, and to the left toward the winding ramp. Go up the hill and into the ruins (you can see the barrier from the bottom of the hill). Use the broken pillar at the back-left to climb to the next level. Behind you is the Barrier Breach sign, activate it and go through the barrier at the far side of the structure. Drop down and go out to the floating ledge to grab the chest.

Left Behind (The Outskirts/Ruins)

Standing next to the chapel you can see the way up the cliff.

Another Trivial Mystery is in the Outskirts area, also called “Ruins” in the Triumph page. Go back to the chapel and this time head out the back of the church, going to the right. Work your way up the cliff and into the ruins, crossing over into the back corner. You will need to climb up to the top of the building and interact with the Barrier Breach sign. Drop down into the building to grab this Trivial Mystery.

In Shadow (The Harrowed Cliffs)

From the beacon, find the barrier (in the distance), and go up the cliff on your left.

This Trivial Mystery is found from the second beacon up in the Harrowed Cliffs. Behind the beacon is a barrier in the side of a cliff, climb this cliff and jump down behind it to a small floating island. Activate the Barrier Breach sign – the sign is directly across from the barrier, so jump the gap and go into the cave to find the chest.

Abandoned (Harrowed Cliffs/Mill)

The waterwheel will be turning on the mill you must enter.

This Trivial Mystery should be acquired immediately after the previous one, as you need the Barrier Breach sign in the cave to reach this one that’s in the Mill. Activate the Barrier Breach sign and use the exit closest to the beacon. Run across the area and to your left, move through the slow field and directly into the doorway to find the chest. Some enemies will spawn as you enter.

Debris of Dreams Trivial Mysteries

Pending…

The Ruins of Wrath Trivial Mysteries

Pending…

Finding all of the Trivial Mysteries in Destiny 2 is a great way to acquire new gear from the Season of the Lost. Remember that the mysteries are scattered throughout the three areas of the Shattered Realm (Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams, and The Ruins of Wrath), so you will need to come back and continue your search once these locations are unlocked. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more coverage of Season of the Lost.