Tracing the Stars quest - Destiny 2 The Tracing the Stars quest has players searching for Atlas Skews, among other things, in Destiny 2.

Tracing the Stars is a new quest in Destiny 2 introduced with Season of the Lost. This quest has players doing some work for Queen Mara Sov, including, for Part 1, gallivanting around the Dreaming City in search of Atlas Skews.

Tracing the Stars quest – Part 1

The Tracing the Stars quest in Destiny 2 is available part of the way through the Season of the Lost campaign. Tracing the Stars can be collected from the Wayfinder’s Compass Calibration station in the H.E.L.M.

Step 1: Speak with Queen Mara Sov

Go through the portal in the H.E.L.M. and chat with Queen Mara Sov.

Step 2: Collect Atlas Skews

Now, you will need to collect Atlas Skews from around the Dreaming City. There are five in total, spread out across the area. These are all in the Divalian Mists area, so no need to venture to Rheasilvia or The Strand. As you get close to an Atlas Skew, you will see a diamond waypoint appear.

Divalian-Rheasilvia Path, Lower Cliffside

The first Atlas Skew is over the edge of the cliff that leads to Rheasilvia. This is near where one of the Dreaming City cats is located.

Divalian-Cimmerian Path, Central Cave

This Atlas Skew is in the center of Divalian Mists, in a cave that is right below the plateau that leads to the Blind Well.

Drowned Bay Alcove

Enter the Bay of Drowned Wishes to find this Atlas Skew. As you enter the main area of the Lost Sector, stick to the right-hand side to spot the skew.

Spine Oracle Orrery

This Atlas Skew is at the top of the Orrery in the Spine of Keres. This area is found by starting at the Divalian Mists, going straight ahead, and then through the caves on the left-hand side. Jump across the gaps and enter the large building. Jump up the platforms to reach the top of the orrery.

Distant Spine Island Tree

The last Atlas Skew is also in the Spine of Keres. This one is along the little islands on the far top-left side of the map. You can work your way around the orrery building to get here. With this last one collected, you can move on to the next step.

Step 3: A Hollow Coronation

Launch the quest, A Hollow Coronation, from the H.E.L.M. Go through the portal and deposit the Atlas Skews on the device on the left.

Step 4: Return to the H.E.L.M.

Go back to the HELM and interact with the Wayfinder’s Compass Calibration machine. You will receive a new weapon for your efforts as well as a promise that Queen Mara Sov will let you know when she's found more Atlas Skews. This will conclude Tracing the Stars Part 1.

With the Tracing the Stars quest completed, you’ll be one step closer to acquiring more powerful gears in Destiny 2: Season of the Lost. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more coverage of this season and next.