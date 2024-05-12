In the Shadow of the Mountain quest - Destiny 2 Each step for the quest, In the Shadow of the Mountain, including where to find Hefnd's Cairn in Destiny 2.

In the Shadow of the Mountain is a rather long quest in Destiny 2 that’s attached to the Warlord’s Ruin dungeon. This quest has you finding Ahamkara bones and collecting an outrageous amount of Dark Ether Tinctures and Blighted Wishing Glass. Finishing this quest is a requirement if you want to unlock the Exotic catalyst for Buried Bloodlines.

In the Shadow of the Mountain quest steps

There are nine steps for the quest, In the Shadow of the Mountain, and basically all of them take place in the Warlord’s Ruin dungeon. While the steps are all easy to understand, steps 3 through 7 are a grind. Here’s quick look at the steps:

Complete Warlord’s Ruin dungeon in the EDZ Collect a corrupted Ahamkara Bone Collect 5 Dark Ether Tinctures Collect bones of Hefnd, Dark Ether Tinctures, and Blighted Wishing Glass Collect more bones of Hefnd, Dark Ether Tinctures, and Blighted Wishing Glass Collect even more bones of Hefnd, Dark Ether Tinctures, and Blighted Wishing Glass Collect Dark Ether Tinctures and Blighted Wishing Glass Return to Hefnd’s Cairn and claim his bones Return to Ikora

Each step will task you with finding Hefnd's bones, collecting Dark Ether Tincture, and gathering Blighted Wishing Glass.

The main hurdles will be finding the Ahamkara bones and farming Dark Ether Tincture. The bones are gated behind progress through the quest. As you go through each step, you will be able to unlock the Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 doors to access the bones; this requires multiple runs of the dungeon. You can shortcut this process by having someone who can unlock Tier 3 doors open them all up for you. If you do this method, whenever you get to a new step the “collect bones” part will already be done.

As for the Dark Ether Tinctures, you can farm them by completing encounters and damaging or defeating the Thieving Wretch. Check out our guide that’s linked above for more detail. The essence of it is that you can find the Screeb at the first rope bridge, damage it a bit, and then jump off the bridge to refresh the checkpoint. Keep doing this

Where to find Hefnd’s Cairn

Interact with the Toland orb to summon a portal, which will let you access Hefnd's cairn.

Hefnd’s Cairn is found right before the final boss fight through a portal at the double helix stairwell. You might have noticed the Toland orb floating there each time you reach the stairs. This time, interact with the orb and then jump through the portal. On the other side, interact with the skull of Hefnd. You’ll get a random piece of Exotic armor for your class for doing this quest. The last step is to go and speak with Ikora.

With In the Shadow of the Mountain completed, you can now get on with unlocking the Buried Bloodlines Exotic catalyst. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with various quests, Exotic weapons, and more.