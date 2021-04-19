Ticuu's Divination Exotic Bow - Destiny 2 Discover how to unlock Ticuu's Divination in Destiny 2 and whether it's an Exotic Bow worth using.

Ticuu’s Divination is an Exotic Bow added to Destiny 2 during Season of the Chosen. This Exotic Bow offers quite a high damage cap thanks to its combination of perks and the potential to be more powerful with its Exotic Catalyst. Here’s what you need to do to get Ticuu’s Divination and whether you should start using it more often.

How to get Ticuu’s Divination

Ticuu’s Divination was the Exotic weapon that released through the Season Pass in Season of the Chosen. Players looking to pick up Ticuu’s Divination after the season ends will need to purchase it from the Monument to Lost Lights in the Tower using an Exotic Cipher. This makes it one of the easier Exotics to collect, much like the other Exotics rewarded from Season Passes.

Once you unlock Ticuu’s Divination, make sure you also complete the Points Piercing Forever quest for the Exotic Catalyst.

Ticuu’s Divination perks

Ticuu’s Divination comes with two perks that synergize extremely well. Not only that, but the first perk has two effects.

Causality Arrows – Arrows fired while aiming down sights cause Sacred Flames to instantly detonate. Precision hits with perfectly drawn arrows increase the power of this detonation.

Sacred Flame – Hipfiring this weapon fires multiple tracking projectiles. Targets marked by these projectiles explode upon death, or when struck by another Sacred Flame’s explosion.

Though Causality Arrows is listed first on the weapon, Sacred Flame is the one that sets up the one-two punch. As Sacred Flame states, arrows fired from the hip (not aiming down sights) marks targets with Sacred Flame. When a marked enemy dies, they will explode. They will also explode if they are near another Sacred Flame explosion.

Causality Arrows has two effects. The first is that hitting a Sacred Flame-marked enemy with an arrow after ADSing detonates Sacred Flame early. This means you can hipfire a shot and follow up with an ADS shot to cause an explosion.

The second part of Causality Arrows is that landing a precision hit (after ADSing) with a perfectly drawn arrow causes the explosion to deal more damage. The window that classifies an arrow as “perfectly drawn” is rather slim and will take a bit of feeling to find the sweet spot.

Is Ticuu’s Divination good?

Though it’s likely it will take you a few moments to understand how Ticuu’s Divination works, once it clicks the Exotic Bow really comes into its own. This is a great weapon that can clear rank and file enemies with ease and also deal damage to powerful foes and bosses. Because it’s a Solar Bow that causes Solar explosions, it can set off certain Warmind Cell mods – like Wrath of Rasputin.

Ticuu’s Divination lore

Three points, pushed through forever. The two Legionaries rooted through the armory of their deposed emperor. They swept the rubble aside and lifted a Bow of sharp metal, its thin frame of blackened blades bound with wire. "This is the one the Psions made so you can't miss." "Huh. How'd they do it?" "They put time in it." "What kinds of time?" "Kinds so when you shoot, that's always when the arrows hit." "You never ever miss?" "Not unless you were going to anyway." "But if you do miss, it'll make it a time that you don't?" "Right. Unless this time was a time when you did." ** It was the third day of the dry joining. Ticuu's voice was rasped raw, but still he clutched the Bow to his chest and held it placid in his mind. Ticuu melded his thoughts with the null. A bastardized metaconcert, one voice in the expanse—a temporal harmony of one. Three arrows, hissing faintly with Solar power, bristled in his fist. Then, an echo: a rusty whine of horsehair on frayed wire. Ticuu plucked the bowstring. Spots of blood appeared on the floor. He plucked again, filling the air with oppressive vibration. Blood welled from his fingers and dripped to match the pattern at his feet. ** "How's it make arrows?" "They come from time, because they got put there before." "When you shoot it, how's it know what heads to hit?" "It goes in time and gets a future where heads always had arrows in 'em." "But which heads, though?" "The ones that had arrows already." ** Ticuu's mind emptied itself, dissipating across the pitch and froth of what was to be. Time was an empty wheel around him. His song held it, and the joining pinned it in place. Three points of harmony between the will and the physical. His fist rose. Three shafts pierced his Y-shaped pupil. They had always been there. Three points, pushed through forever.

Ticuu’s Divination is a surprisingly good Exotic Bow. Not only can it clear waves of enemies, it can deal impressive damage to bosses and can even proc certain Warmind Cell mods. Overall, it’s worth picking up and using, especially if you’re a bow aficionado. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more Exotic weapon and armor recommendations.