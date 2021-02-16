How to get Dead Man's Tale - Destiny 2 Find the Intercepted Distress Signal, complete The Voice on the Other Side and Presage quests, and unlock the Dead Man's Tale Exotic Scout Rifle in Destiny 2.

This guide will show players how to unlock Dead Man’s Tale, an Exotic Scout Rifle introduced to Destiny 2 during the Season of the Chosen. We’ll show you how to start The Voice on the Other Side quest, and help you solve the puzzles during the Presage quest players must complete to unlock their new toy. Let’s get started.

How to get Dead Man’s Tale - Destiny 2

For players to obtain the Intercepted Distress Signal they must first load into The Arms Dealer Strike in Destiny 2. This can be started from the Strike playlist, the Nightfall, or even selecting the Strike by opening the EDZ location from the Director and choosing it manually.

Once The Arms Dealer Strike is active, take care of the first batch of enemies that greet players as soon as they can move around. Normally, players would head to the left and out the door to face more enemies, but to find the Intercepted Distress Signal, they should go straight from where they spawn and through a previously inaccessible door.

Fight through the Honored Scorpius turrets and back outside, then deal with more turrets and a yellow-bar Cabal named Than’Grot, Loyal to Caiatl. With the area clear, jump to the platform on the right as you walk out the door, then grab the Intercepted Distress Signal inside the container. There should even be a waypoint to guide you.

The next step is to visit Zavala in the Tower. Once you see him, he’s going to give players an Exotic quest called The Voice on the Other Side. To begin this quest, head to The Tangled Shore via the Director and load into an Exotic quest called Presage directly from the map. That’s where the real fun begins.

Presage Exotic quest - Destiny 2

The Presage Exotic quest is one of the coolest quests ever created in Destiny 2. It's full of puzzles and fights and jumping and everything else that makes Destiny 2 great. Below you'll find a thorough walkthrough to help you complete this quest and get your hands on Dead Man's Tale.

Objective: Board

When you spawn in, look behind you and to the left when facing the big door. Jump to the platform to begin.

It's not that far, but I know some Warlocks that will struggle with this jump.

When players spawn into the Presage quest they'll be facing a large door that's closed. This door cannot be opened right now. However, while looking at the door, head to your seven o'clock – over your left shoulder – and jump to the platform across the gap. When you land on the platform, head to the left and follow the only path available as it loops around the corner. Continue to jump from platform to platform until you see a small platform a good jump away. Jump over and you'll be able to head inside the ship.

Objective: Explore the Glykon

As you drop into the room, walk forward and look for a grate along the wall behind some pipes and wires.

Once you step foot in the ship you'll be funneled through some vents. Follow the vent until you reach a spot where you can go straight or left, go straight. You will be forced to go right, then left, at which point you'll see another grate. Shoot the grate to pass through it. As you're forced to turn right there will be a grate on your left which you can ignore. Shoot the grate at the end of the vent on the right and drop down into the room. Along the left wall, behind some pipes and wires, will be another grate that players can shoot to pass through.

Pass under the pipe, then turn around and jump up to continue forward.

Head into the next room and turn left. Duck under the pipe, then look up and behind you. Jump up and follow the only path forward until you reach the end of the line. Shoot the grate on the floor and drop down two levels. Walk forward and notice a lever next to a large door. You can pop that lever, opening the door you couldn't get through when you originally began the mission outside the ship.

Shoot the spores while standing next to them (left arrow), then run through the door (top arrow).

Opposite the large door that leads back to where your ship is docked is a blocked off door. If you try to run through it you will die. To the left of that door are some glowing spores. If players stand close to those spores and shoot them, they will receive the Egregore Link, a buff that will last 14 seconds. This buff will allow players to pass through the door that was previously inaccessible, so long as they make it through before the buff expires.

The arrow shows the exit to this room, but the Egregore Link buff is not required to leave.

As soon as players pass through the door, take a breath because you are temporarily safe. There will be more glowing spores to the left, but they are necessary right now. With your back to the door you just passed through, the exit to this room is in the top left corner, which the image embedded above has an arrow pointing to.

Jump up and look to your right to continue along the path.

Continue to follow the path until you find an open hatch above you. There are one or two side areas you could wander into, but they are dead ends and there's only one correct way to go, and that's through the hatch above your head. Once you pass through, jump all the way to the top and find another open ventilation shaft to your right.

The goal here is to get beyond these electrified barriers to the next section.

Follow this ventilation shaft until you find a hole in the floor. There's no way to get lost here as the game will funnel you into the correct spot eventually. Once you drop down you'll be looking at an electrified barrier. Your end goal for this section is to get to the other side of the room, beyond the electrified walls, but there's work to be done to accomplish this.

There's an open door where you dropped down. Head into the room and deal with the enemies before you worry about anything else. With them out of the way, head to the opposite end of the room from where you entered. Behind a box is a lever. Pull the lever to open a door right where you dropped down a moment ago.

This door is located where you just dropped down and is opened when the lever is activated.

Turn right from the spores and hop the gap to pass through the door.

There will be glowing spores where you just dropped down. Shoot the spores to get the Egregore Link buff, then turn right and jump across the large gap – parallel to the electric barrier – and head beyond the door that would be blocked off without the buff.

Once you pass through the door with the buff, hop down into a dark room to find several Corrupted Screebs. These are the Scorn enemies that like to sprint at you, jump in your face, and explode. Shoot them before they can do that, then hop up to the platform – top right from where you dropped into this room originally – and kill two more Corrupted Screebs.

Run through the door and jump to the other side.

Once you hop up on the platform you'll notice an open door that leads you back outside to the electrified barrier, but this time you'll emerge beyond the first one. Simply jump across the gap and back to the side of this area you were on to begin with.

Shoot the fuse (circled) and then jump down through the hatch (arrow).

When you land on the other side, notice that there is a glowing fuse. Shoot this fuse to open the hatch just below it. You can then drop down into the hatch to progress further.

We're still working our way through this quest, gathering screenshots and putting together the best guide we can, so until we're all done with that, watch the video above from KackisHD to help guide you. You can also visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more extensive guide content suited for Guardians of all skill levels.