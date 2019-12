Altars of Sorrow rotation in Destiny 2 Keep track of what weapon is available with the Altars of Sorrow rotation and schedule for Destiny 2 during Season of the Undying.

The Altars of Sorrow is on a set rotation in Destiny 2. Unlike other activities that reset every week, this Moon-based activity resets every single day. Refer to the table below for a complete schedule of the Altars of Sorrow and what weapon is available.

Altars of Sorrow rotation

Unlike Escalation Protocol which resets ever week, Altars of Sorrow offers a new gun every day. This allows players to farm the gun they need without having to wait three weeks for it to come back.

Apostate is one of three weapons available from the Altars of Sorrow.

Below is a table of the Altars of Sorrow rotation. This will be updated every year, provided the event is still available at the end of the Season of the Undying.

December Weapon Monday, 2 December 2019 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Tuesday, 3 December 2019 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Wednesday, 4 December 2019 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Thursday, 5 December 2019 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Friday, 6 December 2019 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Saturday, 7 December 2019 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Sunday, 8 December 2019 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Monday, 9 December 2019 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Tuesday, 10 December 2019 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Wednesday, 11 December 2019 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Thursday, 12 December 2019 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Friday, 13 December 2019 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Saturday, 14 December 2019 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Sunday, 15 December 2019 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Monday, 16 December 2019 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Tuesday, 17 December 2019 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Wednesday, 18 December 2019 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Thursday, 19 December 2019 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Friday, 20 December 2019 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Saturday, 21 December 2019 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Sunday, 22 December 2019 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Monday, 23 December 2019 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Tuesday, 24 December 2019 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Wednesday, 25 December 2019 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Thursday, 26 December 2019 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Friday, 27 December 2019 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Saturday, 28 December 2019 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Sunday, 29 December 2019 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Monday, 30 December 2019 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Tuesday, 31 December 2019 Blasphemer (Shotgun) January Weapon Wednesday, 1 January 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Thursday, 2 January 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Friday, 3 January 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Saturday, 4 January 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Sunday, 5 January 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Monday, 6 January 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Tuesday, 7 January 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Wednesday, 8 January 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Thursday, 9 January 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Friday, 10 January 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Saturday, 11 January 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Sunday, 12 January 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Monday, 13 January 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Tuesday, 14 January 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Wednesday, 15 January 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Thursday, 16 January 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Friday, 17 January 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Saturday, 18 January 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Sunday, 19 January 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Monday, 20 January 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Tuesday, 21 January 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Wednesday, 22 January 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Thursday, 23 January 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Friday, 24 January 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Saturday, 25 January 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Sunday, 26 January 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Monday, 27 January 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Tuesday, 28 January 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Wednesday, 29 January 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Thursday, 30 January 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Friday, 31 January 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) February Weapon Saturday, 1 February 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Sunday, 2 February 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Monday, 3 February 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Tuesday, 4 February 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Wednesday, 5 February 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Thursday, 6 February 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Friday, 7 February 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Saturday, 8 February 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Sunday, 9 February 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Monday, 10 February 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Tuesday, 11 February 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Wednesday, 12 February 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Thursday, 13 February 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Friday, 14 February 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Saturday, 15 February 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Sunday, 16 February 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Monday, 17 February 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Tuesday, 18 February 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Wednesday, 19 February 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Thursday, 20 February 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Friday, 21 February 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Saturday, 22 February 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Sunday, 23 February 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Monday, 24 February 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Tuesday, 25 February 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Wednesday, 26 February 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Thursday, 27 February 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Friday, 28 February 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Saturday, 29 February 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) March Weapon Sunday, 1 March 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Monday, 2 March 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Tuesday, 3 March 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Wednesday, 4 March 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Thursday, 5 March 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Friday, 6 March 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Saturday, 7 March 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Sunday, 8 March 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Monday, 9 March 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Tuesday, 10 March 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Wednesday, 11 March 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Thursday, 12 March 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Friday, 13 March 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Saturday, 14 March 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Sunday, 15 March 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Monday, 16 March 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Tuesday, 17 March 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Wednesday, 18 March 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Thursday, 19 March 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Friday, 20 March 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Saturday, 21 March 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Sunday, 22 March 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Monday, 23 March 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Tuesday, 24 March 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Wednesday, 25 March 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Thursday, 26 March 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Friday, 27 March 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Saturday, 28 March 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Sunday, 29 March 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Monday, 30 March 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Tuesday, 31 March 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) April Weapon Wednesday, 1 April 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Thursday, 2 April 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Friday, 3 April 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Saturday, 4 April 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Sunday, 5 April 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Monday, 6 April 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Tuesday, 7 April 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Wednesday, 8 April 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Thursday, 9 April 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Friday, 10 April 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Saturday, 11 April 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Sunday, 12 April 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Monday, 13 April 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Tuesday, 14 April 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Wednesday, 15 April 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Thursday, 16 April 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Friday, 17 April 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Saturday, 18 April 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Sunday, 19 April 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Monday, 20 April 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Tuesday, 21 April 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Wednesday, 22 April 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Thursday, 23 April 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Friday, 24 April 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Saturday, 25 April 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Sunday, 26 April 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Monday, 27 April 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Tuesday, 28 April 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Wednesday, 29 April 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Thursday, 30 April 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) May Weapon Friday, 1 May 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Saturday, 2 May 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Sunday, 3 May 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Monday, 4 May 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Tuesday, 5 May 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Wednesday, 6 May 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Thursday, 7 May 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Friday, 8 May 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Saturday, 9 May 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Sunday, 10 May 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Monday, 11 May 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Tuesday, 12 May 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Wednesday, 13 May 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Thursday, 14 May 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Friday, 15 May 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Saturday, 16 May 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Sunday, 17 May 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Monday, 18 May 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Tuesday, 19 May 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Wednesday, 20 May 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Thursday, 21 May 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Friday, 22 May 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Saturday, 23 May 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Sunday, 24 May 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Monday, 25 May 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Tuesday, 26 May 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Wednesday, 27 May 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Thursday, 28 May 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Friday, 29 May 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Saturday, 30 May 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Sunday, 31 May 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) June Weapon Monday, 1 June 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Tuesday, 2 June 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Wednesday, 3 June 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Thursday, 4 June 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Friday, 5 June 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Saturday, 6 June 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Sunday, 7 June 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Monday, 8 June 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Tuesday, 9 June 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Wednesday, 10 June 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Thursday, 11 June 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Friday, 12 June 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Saturday, 13 June 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Sunday, 14 June 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Monday, 15 June 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Tuesday, 16 June 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Wednesday, 17 June 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Thursday, 18 June 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Friday, 19 June 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Saturday, 20 June 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Sunday, 21 June 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Monday, 22 June 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Tuesday, 23 June 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Wednesday, 24 June 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Thursday, 25 June 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Friday, 26 June 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Saturday, 27 June 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Sunday, 28 June 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Monday, 29 June 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Tuesday, 30 June 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) July Weapon Wednesday, 1 July 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Thursday, 2 July 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Friday, 3 July 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Saturday, 4 July 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Sunday, 5 July 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Monday, 6 July 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Tuesday, 7 July 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Wednesday, 8 July 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Thursday, 9 July 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Friday, 10 July 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Saturday, 11 July 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Sunday, 12 July 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Monday, 13 July 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Tuesday, 14 July 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Wednesday, 15 July 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Thursday, 16 July 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Friday, 17 July 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Saturday, 18 July 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Sunday, 19 July 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Monday, 20 July 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Tuesday, 21 July 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Wednesday, 22 July 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Thursday, 23 July 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Friday, 24 July 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Saturday, 25 July 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Sunday, 26 July 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Monday, 27 July 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Tuesday, 28 July 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Wednesday, 29 July 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Thursday, 30 July 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Friday, 31 July 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) August Weapon Saturday, 1 August 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Sunday, 2 August 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Monday, 3 August 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Tuesday, 4 August 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Wednesday, 5 August 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Thursday, 6 August 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Friday, 7 August 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Saturday, 8 August 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Sunday, 9 August 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Monday, 10 August 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Tuesday, 11 August 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Wednesday, 12 August 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Thursday, 13 August 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Friday, 14 August 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Saturday, 15 August 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Sunday, 16 August 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Monday, 17 August 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Tuesday, 18 August 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Wednesday, 19 August 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Thursday, 20 August 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Friday, 21 August 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Saturday, 22 August 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Sunday, 23 August 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Monday, 24 August 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Tuesday, 25 August 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Wednesday, 26 August 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Thursday, 27 August 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Friday, 28 August 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Saturday, 29 August 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Sunday, 30 August 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Monday, 31 August 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) September Weapon Tuesday, 1 September 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Wednesday, 2 September 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Thursday, 3 September 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Friday, 4 September 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Saturday, 5 September 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Sunday, 6 September 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Monday, 7 September 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Tuesday, 8 September 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Wednesday, 9 September 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Thursday, 10 September 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Friday, 11 September 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Saturday, 12 September 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Sunday, 13 September 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Monday, 14 September 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Tuesday, 15 September 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Wednesday, 16 September 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Thursday, 17 September 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Friday, 18 September 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Saturday, 19 September 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Sunday, 20 September 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Monday, 21 September 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Tuesday, 22 September 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Wednesday, 23 September 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Thursday, 24 September 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Friday, 25 September 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Saturday, 26 September 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Sunday, 27 September 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Monday, 28 September 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Tuesday, 29 September 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Wednesday, 30 September 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) October Weapon Thursday, 1 October 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Friday, 2 October 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Saturday, 3 October 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Sunday, 4 October 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Monday, 5 October 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Tuesday, 6 October 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Wednesday, 7 October 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Thursday, 8 October 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Friday, 9 October 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Saturday, 10 October 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Sunday, 11 October 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Monday, 12 October 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Tuesday, 13 October 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Wednesday, 14 October 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Thursday, 15 October 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Friday, 16 October 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Saturday, 17 October 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Sunday, 18 October 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Monday, 19 October 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Tuesday, 20 October 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Wednesday, 21 October 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Thursday, 22 October 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Friday, 23 October 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Saturday, 24 October 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Sunday, 25 October 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Monday, 26 October 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Tuesday, 27 October 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Wednesday, 28 October 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Thursday, 29 October 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Friday, 30 October 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Saturday, 31 October 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) November Weapon Sunday, 1 November 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Monday, 2 November 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Tuesday, 3 November 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Wednesday, 4 November 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Thursday, 5 November 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Friday, 6 November 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Saturday, 7 November 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Sunday, 8 November 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Monday, 9 November 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Tuesday, 10 November 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Wednesday, 11 November 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Thursday, 12 November 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Friday, 13 November 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Saturday, 14 November 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Sunday, 15 November 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Monday, 16 November 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Tuesday, 17 November 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Wednesday, 18 November 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Thursday, 19 November 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Friday, 20 November 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Saturday, 21 November 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Sunday, 22 November 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Monday, 23 November 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Tuesday, 24 November 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Wednesday, 25 November 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Thursday, 26 November 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Friday, 27 November 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Saturday, 28 November 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Sunday, 29 November 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Monday, 30 November 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) December Weapon Tuesday, 1 December 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Wednesday, 2 December 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Thursday, 3 December 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Friday, 4 December 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Saturday, 5 December 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Sunday, 6 December 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Monday, 7 December 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Tuesday, 8 December 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Wednesday, 9 December 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Thursday, 10 December 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Friday, 11 December 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Saturday, 12 December 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Sunday, 13 December 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Monday, 14 December 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Tuesday, 15 December 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Wednesday, 16 December 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Thursday, 17 December 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Friday, 18 December 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Saturday, 19 December 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Sunday, 20 December 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Monday, 21 December 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Tuesday, 22 December 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Wednesday, 23 December 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Thursday, 24 December 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Friday, 25 December 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Saturday, 26 December 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Sunday, 27 December 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Monday, 28 December 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun) Tuesday, 29 December 2020 Apostate (Sniper Rifle) Wednesday, 30 December 2020 Heretic (Rocket Launcher) Thursday, 31 December 2020 Blasphemer (Shotgun)

The Altars of Sorrow rotation is pretty forgiving. If you don’t get the weapon drop you want on one day, you will only need to wait a couple more days until it comes back around again. Keep this schedule in mind the next time you’re looking to farm for Apostate, Blasphemer or Heretic. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for more activity schedules and farming guides.