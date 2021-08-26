Season of the Lost Triumphs for the Realmwalker Title - Destiny 2
Check out the Season of the Lost Triumphs, even the secret and hidden ones, so you can start working toward the Realmwalker Title and Seal in Destiny 2.
Season of the Lost has a ton of new Triumphs for players to unlock in Destiny 2, and getting them all rewards the Realmwalker Title. Those that want to get this prestigious Title will need to do a bit of work, but thankfully you don’t need to get every single Triumph added this season – just specific ones.
Season of the Lost Triumphs – Realmwalker Title
There are only 10 Triumphs needed in order to unlock the Realmwalker Title in Season of the Lost. However, some of these Triumphs have rather involved components. For instance, players will need to fully upgrade the Wayfinder’s Compass vendor in the H.E.L.M. – which requires completing the Seasonal Challenges for Season of the Lost. The Title also requires players complete all the activities in the Shattered Realm, including finding the Trivial Mysteries.
The following Triumphs can be found by inspecting the Realmwalker Triumph Seal under the Seals section of the Triumphs tab.
- Seeker of the Lost – Complete Wayfinder’s Voyage, Parts 1 – VII
- Master Cartographer – Fully upgrade the Wayfinder’s Compass vendor in the H.E.L.M.
- Shattered Scholar – Retrieve all of the data caches within all branches of the Shattered Realm
- Caches of Echoes
- Caches of Dreams
- Caches of Wrath
- Mods of the Lost – Collect all 7 Season of the Lost mods
- Decorated Wayfinder – Earn the first of three Seasonal ornaments from Crucible, Gambit, or strikes
- Scattered by Storms – Collect each Atlas Skew and listen to its recording
- Unsolved Mysteries – Using your Techeun abilities, solve the mysteries hidden throughout the Shattered Realm
- Wayfinding Echoes
- Trivial Wayfinding Echoes
- Wayfinding Dreams
- Trivial Wayfinding Dreams
- Wayfinding Wrath
- Trivial Wayfinding Wrath
- Instruments of the Lost – Collect all Seasonal weapons and armor from Season of the Lost, available as rewards from Astral Alignment, Shattered Realm, and focused Umbral Engrams
- Pathfinder armor set
- Chrysura Melo
- Fractethyst
- Vulpecula
- Canis Major
- Iota Draconis
- Wolftone Draw
- Legendary Ascendant Explorer – Complete a journey through each branch of the Shattered Realm on Legendary difficulty
- Legendary Forest of Echoes
- Legendary Debris of Dreams
- Legendary Ruins of Wrath
- Legendary Alignment – Complete the Legendary version of the Astral Alignment activity
Season of the Lost Triumphs – Other Triumphs
Other than the Triumphs you need to unlock the Realmwalker Title, Season of the Lost includes a wealth of other Triumphs for players to earn. Unlocking these, while not required, is a great way to earn a higher Triumph score, Umbral engrams, and otherwise engage with the content. The following Triumphs are located in the Season of the Lost node in the Triumphs tab.
Wayfinding Mastery
The Wayfinding Mastery page is broken down into eight different sections, each containing their own Triumphs. There are a couple of “classified” Triumphs which are labelled as “Secret” in-game and are currently unknown to even the game’s API.
Quests
- Seeker of the Lost – Complete Wayfinder’s Voyage, Parts 1 – VII
- Points of Connection – Listen to radio messages at the Season of the Lost radio located within the Awoken wing of the H.E.L.M.
- Master Cartographer – Fully upgrade the Wayfinder’s Compass vendor in the H.E.L.M.
- Parallax Purse – Gather Parallax Trajectory
- Anchor Guardian – Collect Ascendant Anchors from playlist activities and destinations
- Revelation of the Lost – Fight through Xivu Arath’s forces to rendezvous with Queen Mara and Osiris
- Classified
- Awoken Focus – Focus Umbral Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster in the H.E.L.M.
- Techeun’s Savior – Complete the Shattered Realm activity
- Techeun’s Gifts – Gain all three wayfinding abilities by rescuing lost Techeuns from the Ascendant Plane
- Techeun’s Vision – Gain the ability to see hidden messages, bridges, or waypoints in the Ascendant Plane by rescuing a lost Techeun
- Techeun’s Passage – Gain the ability to pass through barriers in the Ascendant Plane by rescuing a lost Techeun.
- Techeun’s Mettle – Gain the ability to nullify suppression fields in the Ascendant Plane by rescuing a lost Techeun.
Gear
- Mods of Light – Collect all 7 Season of the Lost mods
- Instruments of the Lost – Collect all Seasonal weapons and armor from Season of the Lost, available as rewards from Astral Alignment, Shattered Realm, and focused Umbral Engrams
- Pathfinder armor set
- Chrysura Melo
- Fractethyst
- Vulpecula
- Canis Major
- Iota Draconis
- Wolftone Draw
- Slayer for the Lost – Defeat Scorn, Taken, and Hive combatants with at least 4 pieces of the Pathfinder armor set equipped
- Conqueror for the Lost – Defeat bosses in the Astral Alignment activity with at least four pieces of the Pathfinder armor set equipped
- Kruutiks, Reefbane
- Kholks, Taken of Xivu Arath
Astral Alignment
- Blind Well Justice – Defeat both Scorn and Taken bosses in the Astral Alignment activity
- Kruutiks, Reefbane
- Kholks, Taken of Xivu Arath
- Eternal Alignment – Complete the Astral Alignment activity without dying
- Alignment of the Undying – Complete the Astral Alignment activity without any Guardians dying
- Legendary Alignment – Complete the Legendary version of the Astral Alignment activity
- Exterminator of Champions – Defeat Champions during the Astral Alignment activity
- Ether Denier – Prevent any Ether from being harvested by the Scorn during the Astral Alignment activity
- Many Hands Make the Light Work – Complete the Astral Alignment activity with every Guardian installing a Paracausal Battery
Shattered Realm
- Ascendant Hero – Complete runs of the Shattered Realm activity
- Ascendant Explorer – Complete a journey through each branch of the Shattered Realm
- Forest of Echoes
- Debris of Dreams
- Ruins of Wrath
- Legendary Ascendant Explorer – Complete a journey through each branch of the Shattered Realm on Legendary difficulty
- Shattered Loner – Complete a Legendary Shattered Realm branch by yourself
- Unsolved Mysteries – Using your Techeun abilities, solve the mysteries hidden throughout the Shattered Realm
- Wayfinding Echoes
- Trivial Wayfinding Echoes
- Wayfinding Dreams
- Trivial Wayfinding Dreams
- Wayfinding Wrath
- Trivial Wayfinding Wrath
- Shattered Scholar – Retrieve all of the data caches within all branches of the Shattered Realm
- Caches of Echoes
- Caches of Dreams
- Caches of Wrath
Forest of Echoes
- Wayfinding Echoes – Solve the mysteries in the Forest of Echoes
- The Dark Ritual
- Born of Darkness
- The Bells
- As Above, So Unseen
- Vantage
- The Dark Ritual – Investigate the Hive activity at the shrine near the Abbey of Whispers
- Born of Darkness – Investigate the Well
- The Bells – Investigate the area around the Courtyard
- As Above, So Unseen – Investigate the Courtyard
- Vantage – Investigate the area around the Sunken Cave
- Trivial Wayfinding Echoes – Solve the Trivial Mysteries in the Forest of Echoes
- Entombed
- Left Behind
- Twofold War
- Taken Root
- In Shadow
- Abandoned
- Deep Defenses
- Laid to Rest
- Airwalk
- Enshrined
- Entombed – Investigate the area around the Catacombs
- Left Behind – Investigate the Ruins
- Twofold Ward – Investigate the Outer Ruins
- Taken Root – Investigate the Descent
- In Shadow – Investigate the Harrowed Cliffs
- Abandoned – Investigate the Mill
- Deep Defenses – Investigate the Sunken Cave
- Laid to Reset – Investigate the Crypt
- Airwalk – Investigate the Ruins
- Enshrined – Investigate the Shrine
- Caches of Echoes – Find all of the data caches in the Forest of Echoes
- The Intruder
- Bearings
- In Memory
- The Intruder – A cache of data awaits you near the Well
- Bearings – A cache of data awaits you in the Outer Ruins
- In Memory – A cache of data awaits you in the Crpyt
Debris of Dreams
- Wayfinding Dreams – Solve the mysteries in the Debris of Dreams
- Refined Power
- The First Rule
- Outpost Lost
- Enclave Enigma
- Shipyard Secrets
- Refined Power – Investigate the Industrial Facility
- The First Rule – Investigate the Derelict Shipyard
- Outpost Lost – Investigate the Ruined Outpost
- Enclave Enigma – Investigate the floating islands near the Shattered Enclave
- Shipyard Secrets – Investigate the Derelict Shipyard
- Trivial Wayfinding Dreams – Solve all the Trivial Mysteries in the Debris of Dreams
- Supply Stash
- Refined Mystery
- The Underhang
- Secret Stash
- The Hidden Path
- The Hidden Refuge
- Concealed Cache
- The Perilous Path
- Sealed Stash
- The Envisioned Ascent
- Supply Stash – Investigate the area around the Shattered Enclave
- Refined Mystery – Search the Industry Facility
- The Underhang – Investigate the Ruined Outpust
- Secret Stash – Investigate the Derelict Shipyard
- The Hidden Path – Investigate the area around the Derelict Shipyard
- The Hidden Refuge – Investigate the area around the Overlook
- Concealed Cache – Investigate the area around the Derelict Shipyard
- The Envisioned Ascent – Investigate the area around the Industrial Facility
- Sealed Stash – Investigate the area around the Derelict Shipyard
- The Perilous Path – Investigate the area around the Shattered Enclave
- Caches of Dreams – Find all of the data caches in the Debris of Dreams
- The Conjuring
- Corsair’s Tale
- Harbingers
- The Conjuring – A cache of data awaits discovery in the Ruined Outpost
- Corsair’s Tale – A cache of data awaits discovery in the Outlook
- Harbingers – A cache of data awaits discovery in the Derelict Shipyard
The Ruins of Wrath
- Wayfinding Wrath – Solve the mysteries in the Ruins of Wrath
- Lord of the Undercoft
- Light the Way
- Aloft, Adrift
- Harrowed Hall
- Eclipsed Cache
- Lord of the Undercroft – Investigate the Warbringer’s Tower
- Light the Way – Investigate the Debris Field
- Aloft, Adrift – Investigate the Outer Islands
- Harrowed Hall – Investigate the area below the Warbringer’s Tower
- Eclipsed Cache – Investigate the Debris Field with multiple Compass powers
- Trivial Wayfinding Wrath – Solve all the Trivial Mysteries in the Ruins of Wrath
- Below
- In Light’s Reach
- Turret Treasure
- Kamacite Coffer
- Chrondite Cache
- Impactor Cache
- The Deep
- Pallasite Cache
- Howardite Cache
- Spire’s Reach
- Below – Investigate the Causeway
- In Light’s Reach – Investigate the Staging Ground
- Turret Treasure – Investigate the Staging ground
- Kamacite Coffer – Investigate the Debris Field
- Chrondite Cache – Investigate the Debris Field
- Impactor Cache – Investigate the Debris Field
- The Deep – Investigate the area below the Warbringer’s Tower
- Pallasite Cache – Investigate the Debris Field
- Howardite Cache – Investigate the Debris Field
- Spire’s Reach – Investigate the Warbringer’s Tower
- Caches of Wrath – Find all of the data caches in the Ruins of Wrath
- Hive Movements – A cache of data awaits you in the Undercroft
- Wrathful Maneuvers – A cache of data awaits you in the Outer Islands
- The Loop – A cache of data awaits you in the Staging Ground
Prismatic Lenses
- Helmet of the Lost – Astral Alignment chest opened
- Hands of the Lost – Astral Alignment chest opened
- Breastplate of the Lost – Astral Alignment chest opened
- Legs of the Lost – Astral Alignment chest opened
- Token of the Lost – Astral Alignment chest opened
- Mobility of the Lost – Acquire 2,500 Parallax Trajectory
- Recovery of the Lost – Acquire 2,000 Parallax Trajectory
- Resilience of the Lost – Defeat combatants
- Discipline of the Lost – Grenade kills
- Intellect of the Lost – Super kills
- Strength of the Lost – Melee kills
- Wayfinder’s Precision – Bow and Hand Cannon final blows
- Wayfinder’s Concussion – Shotgun and Grenade Launcher final blows
- Wayfinder’s Impact – Auto Rifle and Fusion Rifle final blows
- Wayfinder’s Accuracy – Bow and Hand Cannon final blows
- Wayfinder’s Blast – Shotgun and Grenade Launcher final blows
- Wayfinder’s Strike – Auto Rifle and Fusin Rifle final blows
Season of the Lost
Within the Season of the Lost is a section called Season of the Lost. This sub-section contains two areas that each have their own Triumphs to unlock.
General
- Weapon of the Lost – Earn the Ascendancy ritual weapon during Season of the Lost
- Decorated Wayfinder – Earn the first of three Seasonal ornaments from Crucible, Gambit, or strikes
- Strike Show Off – Earn the Vanguard ornament for the Ascendancy Rocket Launcher by reaching the max Vanguard Rank after resetting it once
- Crucible hotshot – Earn the Crucible ornament for the Ascendancy Rocket Launcher by reaching max Crucible Rank after resetting it once
- Gambler’s Garb – Earn the Gambit ornament for the Ascendancy Rocket Launcher by reaching max Gambit Rank after resetting it once
- Finding the Way – Increase the power of your Wayfinder’s Compass during Season of the Lost
- Lost and Wayfinding – Increase your Season Rank during Season of the Lost
Tracing the Stars
- Ager’s Scepter Claimed – Complete “Tracing the Stars” and “A Hollow Coronation” and claim Ager’s Scepter
- Devotee’s Remnant – Complete the catalyst for Ager’s Scepter
- Scattered by Storms – Collect each Atlas Skew and listen to its recording
The Season of the Lost Triumphs for the Realmwalker Title are reasonably easy, with the only ones posing a challenge related to completing the Legendary versions of activities. Remember to take a fireteam with you if you’re struggling to complete some of these tasks. Those that want the Title and Seal will need to log in each week in order to play through the Season of the Lost campaign, upgrade the vendor in the H.E.L.M., and more. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more coverage of this season.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Season of the Lost Triumphs for the Realmwalker Title - Destiny 2