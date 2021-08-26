Season of the Lost Triumphs for the Realmwalker Title - Destiny 2 Check out the Season of the Lost Triumphs, even the secret and hidden ones, so you can start working toward the Realmwalker Title and Seal in Destiny 2.

Season of the Lost has a ton of new Triumphs for players to unlock in Destiny 2, and getting them all rewards the Realmwalker Title. Those that want to get this prestigious Title will need to do a bit of work, but thankfully you don’t need to get every single Triumph added this season – just specific ones.

Season of the Lost Triumphs – Realmwalker Title

There are only 10 Triumphs needed in order to unlock the Realmwalker Title in Season of the Lost. However, some of these Triumphs have rather involved components. For instance, players will need to fully upgrade the Wayfinder’s Compass vendor in the H.E.L.M. – which requires completing the Seasonal Challenges for Season of the Lost. The Title also requires players complete all the activities in the Shattered Realm, including finding the Trivial Mysteries.

The following Triumphs can be found by inspecting the Realmwalker Triumph Seal under the Seals section of the Triumphs tab.

Seeker of the Lost – Complete Wayfinder’s Voyage, Parts 1 – VII

Master Cartographer – Fully upgrade the Wayfinder’s Compass vendor in the H.E.L.M.

Shattered Scholar – Retrieve all of the data caches within all branches of the Shattered Realm Caches of Echoes Caches of Dreams Caches of Wrath

Mods of the Lost – Collect all 7 Season of the Lost mods

Decorated Wayfinder – Earn the first of three Seasonal ornaments from Crucible, Gambit, or strikes

Scattered by Storms – Collect each Atlas Skew and listen to its recording

Unsolved Mysteries – Using your Techeun abilities, solve the mysteries hidden throughout the Shattered Realm Wayfinding Echoes Trivial Wayfinding Echoes Wayfinding Dreams Trivial Wayfinding Dreams Wayfinding Wrath Trivial Wayfinding Wrath

Instruments of the Lost – Collect all Seasonal weapons and armor from Season of the Lost, available as rewards from Astral Alignment, Shattered Realm, and focused Umbral Engrams Pathfinder armor set Chrysura Melo Fractethyst Vulpecula Canis Major Iota Draconis Wolftone Draw

Legendary Ascendant Explorer – Complete a journey through each branch of the Shattered Realm on Legendary difficulty Legendary Forest of Echoes Legendary Debris of Dreams Legendary Ruins of Wrath

Legendary Alignment – Complete the Legendary version of the Astral Alignment activity

Season of the Lost Triumphs – Other Triumphs

Other than the Triumphs you need to unlock the Realmwalker Title, Season of the Lost includes a wealth of other Triumphs for players to earn. Unlocking these, while not required, is a great way to earn a higher Triumph score, Umbral engrams, and otherwise engage with the content. The following Triumphs are located in the Season of the Lost node in the Triumphs tab.

Wayfinding Mastery

The Wayfinding Mastery page is broken down into eight different sections, each containing their own Triumphs. There are a couple of “classified” Triumphs which are labelled as “Secret” in-game and are currently unknown to even the game’s API.

Quests

Points of Connection – Listen to radio messages at the Season of the Lost radio located within the Awoken wing of the H.E.L.M.

Parallax Purse – Gather Parallax Trajectory

Anchor Guardian – Collect Ascendant Anchors from playlist activities and destinations

Revelation of the Lost – Fight through Xivu Arath’s forces to rendezvous with Queen Mara and Osiris

Classified

Awoken Focus – Focus Umbral Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster in the H.E.L.M.

Techeun’s Savior – Complete the Shattered Realm activity

Techeun’s Gifts – Gain all three wayfinding abilities by rescuing lost Techeuns from the Ascendant Plane

Techeun’s Vision – Gain the ability to see hidden messages, bridges, or waypoints in the Ascendant Plane by rescuing a lost Techeun

Techeun’s Passage – Gain the ability to pass through barriers in the Ascendant Plane by rescuing a lost Techeun.

Techeun’s Mettle – Gain the ability to nullify suppression fields in the Ascendant Plane by rescuing a lost Techeun.

Gear

Slayer for the Lost – Defeat Scorn, Taken, and Hive combatants with at least 4 pieces of the Pathfinder armor set equipped

Conqueror for the Lost – Defeat bosses in the Astral Alignment activity with at least four pieces of the Pathfinder armor set equipped Kruutiks, Reefbane Kholks, Taken of Xivu Arath



Astral Alignment

Blind Well Justice – Defeat both Scorn and Taken bosses in the Astral Alignment activity Kruutiks, Reefbane Kholks, Taken of Xivu Arath

Eternal Alignment – Complete the Astral Alignment activity without dying

Alignment of the Undying – Complete the Astral Alignment activity without any Guardians dying

Exterminator of Champions – Defeat Champions during the Astral Alignment activity

Ether Denier – Prevent any Ether from being harvested by the Scorn during the Astral Alignment activity

Many Hands Make the Light Work – Complete the Astral Alignment activity with every Guardian installing a Paracausal Battery

Shattered Realm

Ascendant Hero – Complete runs of the Shattered Realm activity

Ascendant Explorer – Complete a journey through each branch of the Shattered Realm Forest of Echoes Debris of Dreams Ruins of Wrath

Shattered Loner – Complete a Legendary Shattered Realm branch by yourself

Forest of Echoes

Wayfinding Echoes – Solve the mysteries in the Forest of Echoes The Dark Ritual Born of Darkness The Bells As Above, So Unseen Vantage

The Dark Ritual – Investigate the Hive activity at the shrine near the Abbey of Whispers

Born of Darkness – Investigate the Well

The Bells – Investigate the area around the Courtyard

As Above, So Unseen – Investigate the Courtyard

Vantage – Investigate the area around the Sunken Cave

Trivial Wayfinding Echoes – Solve the Trivial Mysteries in the Forest of Echoes Entombed Left Behind Twofold War Taken Root In Shadow Abandoned Deep Defenses Laid to Rest Airwalk Enshrined

Entombed – Investigate the area around the Catacombs

Left Behind – Investigate the Ruins

Twofold Ward – Investigate the Outer Ruins

Taken Root – Investigate the Descent

In Shadow – Investigate the Harrowed Cliffs

Abandoned – Investigate the Mill

Deep Defenses – Investigate the Sunken Cave

Laid to Reset – Investigate the Crypt

Airwalk – Investigate the Ruins

Enshrined – Investigate the Shrine

Caches of Echoes – Find all of the data caches in the Forest of Echoes The Intruder Bearings In Memory

The Intruder – A cache of data awaits you near the Well

Bearings – A cache of data awaits you in the Outer Ruins

In Memory – A cache of data awaits you in the Crpyt

Debris of Dreams

Wayfinding Dreams – Solve the mysteries in the Debris of Dreams Refined Power The First Rule Outpost Lost Enclave Enigma Shipyard Secrets

Refined Power – Investigate the Industrial Facility

The First Rule – Investigate the Derelict Shipyard

Outpost Lost – Investigate the Ruined Outpost

Enclave Enigma – Investigate the floating islands near the Shattered Enclave

Shipyard Secrets – Investigate the Derelict Shipyard

Trivial Wayfinding Dreams – Solve all the Trivial Mysteries in the Debris of Dreams Supply Stash Refined Mystery The Underhang Secret Stash The Hidden Path The Hidden Refuge Concealed Cache The Perilous Path Sealed Stash The Envisioned Ascent

Supply Stash – Investigate the area around the Shattered Enclave

Refined Mystery – Search the Industry Facility

The Underhang – Investigate the Ruined Outpust

Secret Stash – Investigate the Derelict Shipyard

The Hidden Path – Investigate the area around the Derelict Shipyard

The Hidden Refuge – Investigate the area around the Overlook

Concealed Cache – Investigate the area around the Derelict Shipyard

The Envisioned Ascent – Investigate the area around the Industrial Facility

Sealed Stash – Investigate the area around the Derelict Shipyard

The Perilous Path – Investigate the area around the Shattered Enclave

Caches of Dreams – Find all of the data caches in the Debris of Dreams The Conjuring Corsair’s Tale Harbingers

The Conjuring – A cache of data awaits discovery in the Ruined Outpost

Corsair’s Tale – A cache of data awaits discovery in the Outlook

Harbingers – A cache of data awaits discovery in the Derelict Shipyard

The Ruins of Wrath

Wayfinding Wrath – Solve the mysteries in the Ruins of Wrath Lord of the Undercoft Light the Way Aloft, Adrift Harrowed Hall Eclipsed Cache

Lord of the Undercroft – Investigate the Warbringer’s Tower

Light the Way – Investigate the Debris Field

Aloft, Adrift – Investigate the Outer Islands

Harrowed Hall – Investigate the area below the Warbringer’s Tower

Eclipsed Cache – Investigate the Debris Field with multiple Compass powers

Trivial Wayfinding Wrath – Solve all the Trivial Mysteries in the Ruins of Wrath Below In Light’s Reach Turret Treasure Kamacite Coffer Chrondite Cache Impactor Cache The Deep Pallasite Cache Howardite Cache Spire’s Reach

Below – Investigate the Causeway

In Light’s Reach – Investigate the Staging Ground

Turret Treasure – Investigate the Staging ground

Kamacite Coffer – Investigate the Debris Field

Chrondite Cache – Investigate the Debris Field

Impactor Cache – Investigate the Debris Field

The Deep – Investigate the area below the Warbringer’s Tower

Pallasite Cache – Investigate the Debris Field

Howardite Cache – Investigate the Debris Field

Spire’s Reach – Investigate the Warbringer’s Tower

Caches of Wrath – Find all of the data caches in the Ruins of Wrath

Hive Movements – A cache of data awaits you in the Undercroft

Wrathful Maneuvers – A cache of data awaits you in the Outer Islands

The Loop – A cache of data awaits you in the Staging Ground

Prismatic Lenses

Helmet of the Lost – Astral Alignment chest opened

Hands of the Lost – Astral Alignment chest opened

Breastplate of the Lost – Astral Alignment chest opened

Legs of the Lost – Astral Alignment chest opened

Token of the Lost – Astral Alignment chest opened

Mobility of the Lost – Acquire 2,500 Parallax Trajectory

Recovery of the Lost – Acquire 2,000 Parallax Trajectory

Resilience of the Lost – Defeat combatants

Discipline of the Lost – Grenade kills

Intellect of the Lost – Super kills

Strength of the Lost – Melee kills

Wayfinder’s Precision – Bow and Hand Cannon final blows

Wayfinder’s Concussion – Shotgun and Grenade Launcher final blows

Wayfinder’s Impact – Auto Rifle and Fusion Rifle final blows

Wayfinder’s Accuracy – Bow and Hand Cannon final blows

Wayfinder’s Blast – Shotgun and Grenade Launcher final blows

Wayfinder’s Strike – Auto Rifle and Fusin Rifle final blows

Season of the Lost

Within the Season of the Lost is a section called Season of the Lost. This sub-section contains two areas that each have their own Triumphs to unlock.

General

Weapon of the Lost – Earn the Ascendancy ritual weapon during Season of the Lost

Decorated Wayfinder – Earn the first of three Seasonal ornaments from Crucible, Gambit, or strikes

Strike Show Off – Earn the Vanguard ornament for the Ascendancy Rocket Launcher by reaching the max Vanguard Rank after resetting it once

Crucible hotshot – Earn the Crucible ornament for the Ascendancy Rocket Launcher by reaching max Crucible Rank after resetting it once

Gambler’s Garb – Earn the Gambit ornament for the Ascendancy Rocket Launcher by reaching max Gambit Rank after resetting it once

Finding the Way – Increase the power of your Wayfinder’s Compass during Season of the Lost

Lost and Wayfinding – Increase your Season Rank during Season of the Lost

Tracing the Stars

Ager’s Scepter Claimed – Complete “Tracing the Stars” and “A Hollow Coronation” and claim Ager’s Scepter

Devotee’s Remnant – Complete the catalyst for Ager’s Scepter

Scattered by Storms – Collect each Atlas Skew and listen to its recording

The Season of the Lost Triumphs for the Realmwalker Title are reasonably easy, with the only ones posing a challenge related to completing the Legendary versions of activities. Remember to take a fireteam with you if you’re struggling to complete some of these tasks. Those that want the Title and Seal will need to log in each week in order to play through the Season of the Lost campaign, upgrade the vendor in the H.E.L.M., and more. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more coverage of this season.