Destiny 2: Season of the Lost campaign walkthrough A step-by-step guide for the Season of the Lost campaign in Destiny 2, including Cocoon and the Wayfinder's Voyage questline.

Destiny 2: Season of the Lost introduces a new campaign for players to experience. The main story centers on Awoken Queen Mara Sov, Crow, as well as the events of the previous season with Saint-14 and Osiris. Much like previous seasons, players will be able to get a new Seasonal Artifact and increase their Power. But let’s cut to the chase and dive into the walkthrough for Season of the Lost campaign.

Season of the Lost campaign – Wayfinder’s Voyage

Destiny 2: Season of the Lost has a campaign that evolves over the course of several weeks with its main quest, Wayfinder’s Voyage. The campaign begins with a quest called, Mission Cocoon, which sees you tracking down Osiris, before working with Mara Sov.

Step 1: Mission Cocoon

The first step in the Season of the Lost is the quest, Mission Cocoon. Players will automatically load into this mission, with Saint-14 directing you to help him find Osiris and learn the truth. Fight through the Hive and enter the Ascendant Realm and get to defeating Taken. When you meet Mara Sov, she’ll direct you to go and pick up your Seasonal Artifact, the Wayfinder’s Compass.

Step 2: Return to the H.E.L.M.

After speaking with Mara Sov, you’ll need go back to the H.E.L.M. and go to the new area on the right-hand side. Here, you will need to calibrate the Wayfinder’s Compass.

Step 3: Speak with Petra Venj

You will need to speak with Petra Venj via a terminal in the H.E.L.M. This should start automatically after the previous step. Listen to Petra and

Step 4: Complete Astral Alignment

Astral Alignment is the Season of the Lost activity and this step requires you to complete a run of it before progressing. Grab the bounties from the Wayfinder’s Compass calibration stand before you continue.

The Astral Alignment activity is a mix between the Blind Well and Override. You will need to defend beacons and dunk batteries to charge them up. Dunking batteries removes the immunity shields from the Lost Knights. The final portion of the activity requires you to defeat enemies in the Blind Well and use the Taken Essence buff to remove the shield from the boss.

Step 5: Return to the H.E.L.M.

Go back and interact with the Wayfinder’s Compass in the H.E.L.M.

Step 6: Go Trostland in the EDZ

Your next step will be to head to Trostland in the EDZ and collect Parallax Trajectory. You will find an Ascendant Anchor right by the fast travel location, grab it to get some Parallax Trajectory. Search the area for more until this step is completed.

Step 7: Enter the Shattered Realm

With Parallax Trajectory collected, you’ll be able to enter the Shattered Realm to find the Techeun. You can access the Shattered Realm from the H.E.L.M. by walking through the portal.

In the Shattered Realm, you must activate beacons and defend them from waves of Taken. One beacon can be found down inside a small chapel. Another is up in the cliffs to the right. You can find them easily be looking at the sky and searching for the beam of light.

Finally, you will need to align the beacons. Work your way back down the cliff to spot a black Taken portal – jump through to teleport to the last beacon.

Interact with the beacon and then fight the Techeun. You must defeat her Hoarfrost Acolytes to lower her shields. She will move around the small arena after you remove a chunk of her health. When she’s defeated, interact with the waypoint to free her and finish this step.

Step 8: Upgrade Wayfinder’s Compass

Return to the HELM and purchase the Barrier Breach upgrade to the Wayfinder’s Compass. This allows you to pass through the barriers in the Shattered Realm.

Step 9: Speak with Savathun

Go through the portal in the HELM to Mara Sov’s room and then to the statue. Listen to what Savathun has to say and then continue to the next step.

Step 10: Speak with Ikora

Go and speak with Ikora Rey, she’s found in the Bazaar in the Tower. This is the final step for the first week of Season of the Lost’s Wayfinder’s Voyage questline.

With the Season of the Lost campaign finished in Destiny 2, you can continue farming top-tier gear, pushing through to max Power for the season, and preparing for the weekly continuation of the story. Be sure to stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more helpful articles to get you through this season and to prepare you for The Witch Queen.