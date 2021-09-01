All Ascendant Anchor locations - Destiny 2 Find all the Ascendant Anchors in Destiny 2 to complete Seasonal Challenges and earn gear.

Ascendant Anchors are one of the many collectibles added to Destiny 2 with Season of the Lost. These purple nodes appear in patrol zones and the Shattered Realm on a rotating schedule, so finding them all is going to take a few weeks of work. They’re pretty easy to see from a distance, but there are a couple of Ascendant Anchors that can be tough to find.

Ascendant Anchor locations

The Ascendant Anchors have the classic Dreaming City appearance of something a bit dainty and purple. These anchors appear around patrol zones (like the EDZ and Tangled Shore) as well as in the Shattered Realm’s various locations (Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams, etc). Players that want to get them all will need to come back each week, as they’re on a weekly rotation schedule.

Tangled Shore Ascendant Anchors

During the second week, Ascendant Anchors appeared on the Tangled Shore in Thieves’ Landing and Soriks’s Cut. There are eight to find in each area.

Thieves’ Landing Ascendant Anchors

From the fast travel point, turn around and jump up the rocks to spot this Ascendant Anchor.

The next Ascendant Anchor is to the left of the fast travel point, right around the corner in the tunnel that leads to Jetsam of Saturn.

Another Ascendant Anchor is found at the entrance of Spider’s hideout in the lower left of Thieves’ Landing.

This Ascendant Anchor is on top of the building in the middle of Thieves’ Landing.

An Ascendant Anchor can be found in the north of Thieves’ Landing, at the start of the tunnel that goes to Soriks’s Cut.

Another one is on the opposite side of the tunnel entrance that goes from Thieves’ Landing to Soriks’s Cut.

Find this Ascendant Anchor behind a Fallen structure just over the two bridges that leads to Four-Horn Gulch.

The next Ascendant Anchor is behind the elevator that takes you to Four-Horn Gulch from Thieves’ Landing. It is over the side of the building, on the rocks.

Soriks’s Cut Ascendant Anchors

The closest Ascendant Anchor to the Soriks’s Cut fast travel point is just to the left. Go around the building to spot it next to the edge of the chasm.

Another Ascendant Anchor is in the middle of Soriks’s Cut, right under the pipeline.

This Ascendant Anchor is on the side of the path that leads back to Thieves’ Landing.

Behind a building on the lower side of Soriks’s Cut is where you’ll locate this Ascendant Anchor.

The next Ascendant Anchor is below where the pipeline reaches the circular turbine building.

This Ascendant Anchor is inside the turbine building, between the columns.

Find this Ascendant Anchor above the destroyed Fallen Walker on the left side of Soriks’s Cut.

Another Ascendant Anchor is to the right of the fast travel location in Soriks’s Cut. You can spot it inside a tunnel.

Shattered Realm: Debris of Dreams

During the second week of Season of the Lost, the Debris of Dreams section of the Shattered Realm opened, granting access to portion of the area’s Ascendant Anchors.

This Ascendant Anchor is behind the steep shaft at the second beacon in the Derelict Shipyard.

Over the side of the boss arena on a ledge, right near the True Sight sign is where this Ascendant Anchor is found.

Find this Ascendant Anchor to the right of the main area, across a gap and down on a ledge. This is the Encampment zone that leads to a building far off on the right.

Another Ascendant Anchor is below the main area (the Ruined Outpost), out on a ledge. This can be reached by using the True Sight platforms or by walking through the slow field.

Another Ascendant Anchor is below the Ruined Outpost and then below the slow field in a cavern.

This Ascendant Anchor is to the left of the Ruined Outpost, out across the gap toward the first beacon location. Instead of following the main path up the hill, loop around the back.

This Ascendant Anchor is up at the Shattered Enclave. Work your way to the first beacon to spot it floating out in the distance. Use the True Sight post to make platforms appear.

Collecting all of the Ascendant Anchors is going to take several weeks’ worth of effort. The anchors are on a weekly schedule, so if you miss some one week, you will need to wait until they cycle back around. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more coverage of this season’s content.