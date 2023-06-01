All Memory of Darkness locations - Destiny 2 All 12 locations for the Memory of Darkness collectibles found in the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon in Destiny 2.

The Ghosts of the Deep dungeon in Destiny 2 features 12 Memory of Darkness collectibles that players can acquire as they explore the depths and fight the Lucent Hive. In this guide, we’ll show you the locations of all 12, allowing you to unlock the In Memoriam Triumph and increasing your chances of getting The Navigator Exotic Trace Rifle from the final encounter chest.

All Memory of Darkness locations

Because so much of the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon looks similar, it can be tough to pick one collectible out of the lot and focus in on it. Ideally, you're following this guide from start to finish, but you'll find screenshots for each Memory of Darkness that will pinpoint where it's located. Keep in mind some of them are in the same underwater sections, meaning you won't have much time to stop and read the next entry in this guide. It's always advised to read ahead just little so you don't miss something. Specifically, read Memory of Darkness #5 and #6 at the same time as there is no break between collecting them.

Memory of Darkness #1

The first Memory of Darkness collectible can be found before you begin the first encounter. When you spawn into the dungeon, look up the main path and slightly to the right -about one o’clock- and you’ll see some fallen trees clustered on the ground. If you approach that pile of trees, you can crouch and drop into a building. Once you drop in, look for some stairs leading down to a room. At the back of that room on the right side you’ll find the Memory of Darkness on the floor.

Memory of Darkness #2

The second Memory of Darkness can be found after the first encounter. Head through the doors and drop down once you reach the Drilling Platform. Once the path forward requires you to jump through a torn out screen, you’re close. Go through the screen, then find the collectible in a little room high on the left wall. You’ll need to use the small platforms sticking out of the wall to reach it.

Memory of Darkness #3

You’ll find a Memory of Darkness after you drop through the narrow gaps in the floor. Once you reach a triangular room with blue lighting and a rectangular hole in the floor, you’re close. Drop through the rectangular floor and you’ll be in a large hallway overgrown with weeds. Push forward, going up a small flight of stairs into the Hallowfathom, then jump up onto the left display to find the collectible.

Memory of Darkness #4

The next Memory of Darkness you’ll collect is shortly after your first combat sequence since the initial encounter. After you clear a room full of Hive, drop down through the hold in the floor and land on the platform. Look through the hole in the wall and you’ll see some rotating platforms. Hop onto the highest rotating platform and ride it around until you see the collectible stuck into the center pillar. Collect it and you’re onto the next.

Memory of Darkness #5

The fifth Memory of Darkness is found immediately after you jump into the water for the first time. Jump down, then look for a door that is cracked open just enough for you to squeeze through. Head through the door, keeping in mind there are limited air bubbles to share with your team, and snag the collectible from the ground.

Memory of Darkness #6

This Memory of Darkness can be found shortly after you first long descent through the water. Once you start falling through the water in the tube with windows, you’re close. If you just grabbed Memory of Darkness #5, you’ll still hear Xivu Arath speaking to you as you approach. After falling through the long tube, land on the platform, but don’t drop down again in the middle. Instead, fall off the left edge, float past the first catwalk, and instead land on the second catwalk way down. You will be pressed for time here. Once you land, the Memory of Darkness is at the end of the platform, but most likely behind you. If you’re curious if you’re close, there is a fan to bring you back out of the water just off the platform on the same level.

Memory of Darkness #7

The next Memory of Darkness is shortly after you enter the water for the second time. You’ll go through a door, fall through a tube, and crash into the water. You’ll continue to fall through the water. You’ll reach a platform underwater, then hop into another hole and continue your descent past more of those rotating platforms you’ve seen a few times now. When you finally land, you’ll still be underwater, but there should be a broken piece of glass that lets you walk outside the building. As you exit the building, don’t drop down. Walk around to the left and you’ll eventually find the collectible on the window ledge.

Memory of Darkness #8

You can find a Memory of Darkness shortly after the third time you enter the water. This time, you’ll be on what appears to be the ocean floor, with coral and fish swimming around you. Take note of a red light on the left, shining in the distance. Walk over to it and you’ll find a Memory of Darkness close by.

Memory of Darkness #9

This Memory of Darkness can be found during your third expedition through the water, after the small break in the area full of the Hive and the first secret chest. Once you defeat the Hive, hop back into the water and follow the path. Eventually you’ll be faced with a cliff edge you don’t want to jump off and exit from the water on your left. You want to go right. You’ll find this collectible tucked away in the corner next to an air bubble. If you exit the water and get rushed by Thrall, you’ve gone barely too far. It’s just back outside the way you came.

Memory of Darkness #10

Grab this next Memory of Darkness after you enter the Hive ship and receive a new objective to Explore the Wreckage. You will come to a large stairway with lots of Hive on it. Defeat them and move up the stairs. Keep moving through the ship until you slide through a tube and land on a platform. There will be a tube sticking out of the wall with water flowing out of it. The collectible you seek is just inside of there.

Memory of Darkness #11

The next Memory of Darkness can be found after the encounter against Ecthar, the Shield of Savathûn. Hope back into the water and push forward until you exit the water again. You’ll have to fight some Hive, including a Knight and some Cursed Thrall. When you clear the room, the collectible can be found at the end of the hallway, close to where you entered, just through the iron bars.

Memory of Darkness #12

The final Memory of Darkness cannot be obtained until you defeat Simmumah ur-Nokru, Lucent Necromancer. Once the boss is dead, you must go through the middle water section to the cave in the back. In there you’ll see a lens and a Hive symbol. Look through the lens to shatter the Hive symbol and reveal a secret cave. Head back inside to collect the final Memory of Darkness.

Once you’ve collected all 12 Memory of Darkness Triumphs, redeem the In Memoriam Triumph. From that point forward, any time you clear the dungeon, you’ll have a better shot at getting The Navigator Exotic Trace Rifle. You can also visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with everything a Guardian can get into.