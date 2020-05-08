Wanted: Gravetide Summoner - Destiny 2 The Gravetide Summoner is doing unspeakable rituals in Destiny 2 and the Spider wants you to stop it.

The Gravetide Summoner is a major threat to Guardians in Destiny 2. This enemy is one of Spider’s Wanted targets, but it’s not just some lowly enemy, it’s one of the few actual boss fights offered. Due to the challenge players might face, it’s a good idea to bring a Fireteam with you to take down the Gravetide Summoner.

Wanted: Gravetide Summoner

The Gravetide Summoner is one of Spider’s big, weekly bounties. Because of this, the Wanted target may be in different locations. For this example, it was hiding out on Titan in the DS Quarters-2 Lost Sector. To actually fight this enemy, you will need to go to the patrol zone and interact with the quest flag.

To find the Gravetide Summoner, read the bounty to see who's talking. In the example above, it's Sloane, which means the target is on Titan.

As for actually fighting this Wizard, the battle against the Gravetide Summoner is simple. When you enter the room, it will summon an Ogre called Gravetide Ogre. This is really the only obstacle between you and taking down the Wizard. To damage the Gravetide Summoner, kill its pet Ogre.

There are of course other enemies you will need to deal with. During the fight, Knights, Thrall, and Cursed Thrall will come to try and mess you up. A Wizard or two may also show up. What’s important is you stay out of sight of the Ogre, as it can deal a lot of damage.

The Gravetide Summoner is the main target, but it will be invulnerable until you defeat the Ogre.

Take down the Gravetide Ogre, clear some breathing room for yourself, and then unleash on the Gravetide Summoner. The Wizard is actually very squishy, so it should die rather fast. A good weapon to choose, as always, is The Mountaintop. This is one of the best Grenade Launchers in Destiny 2, so it’s worth the effort.

Once the Gravetide Summoner is dead, that’s it, job done. From here, you can claim your reward from the bounty and get back to your other tasks.

Kill the Gravetide Ogre to be able to damage the Gravetide Summoner.

Each of Spider’s big Wanted bounties costs 5 Ghost Fragments, so make sure you know how to farm up a good supply so you don’t run out. They also reward a whole lot of XP (good for boosting that Season Pass rank), as well as one of the ever-helpful Enhancement Cores.

With the Gravetide Summoner Wanted target taken care of in Destiny 2, there are no major Spider bounties until next weekly reset. For more guides, collectibles, and overviews, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.