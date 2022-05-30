Iron Banner schedule & mode rotation - Destiny 2 Track the Iron Banner schedule and mode rotation in Destiny 2 so you never miss this limited-time event.

Iron Banner has changed a bit as of Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2. The popular PVP event now only occurs twice a season, alternates modes, and offers other changes long-time players will notice. For those that are looking to make the most of this limited-time event, you will want to keep track of the Iron Banner schedule and mode rotation.

Iron Banner schedule & mode rotation

The Iron Banner schedule is a little different to how it previously appeared in Destiny 2. Now, players can expect the event to occur only twice a season, instead of the monthly occurrence it was known for previously. The game mode on offer will also change, flipping between Control, Rift, and perhaps some others. Beyond these upfront changes, there are a host of other Iron Banner changes coming with Season 17.

Iron Banner schedule & mode rotation Season Start Date End Date Mode Season 17: Season of the Haunted May 31, 2022 June 7, 2022 Rift July 12, 2022 July 19, 2022 Rift Season 18: Season of the [REDACTED] Pending... Pending... Pending... Pending... Pending... Pending...

As of Season of the Haunted, Iron Banner has been updated to bring it more in-line with the other limited-time events players experience over the course of a year in Destiny 2. One of the first big differences players will notice is that Rift is the mode for the entirety of Season 17. Previously, Control was the only mode on offer but now Bungie will be rotating the modes to keep the experience fresh.

As this popular event rolls around each season, make sure to check back in here as we keep this Iron Banner schedule up to date. It will also help you plan out which game mode is being rotated in, which will help you plan out your Crucible builds and playstyle. For more rotation schedules, stop by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.