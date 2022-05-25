All Calus bobblehead locations - Destiny 2 Where to find all the Calus bobbleheads hidden around the Derelict Leviathan in Destiny 2.

Calus bobbleheads are the new collectible players will be searching for in Destiny 2. These Calus effigies are hidden all around the Derelict Leviathan and can be quite difficult to track down. However, there are hints to be found in the H.E.L.M. or better yet, the following guide to point you in the right direction. The bobbleheads unlock on a weekly basis, so make sure you check back as we continue to document their locations and where to put them.

Calus bobblehead locations

There are several Calus bobbleheads to find in the Derelict Leviathan. You can find a hint of where they are found by heading to the H.E.L.M. and looking at the bits of paper to the left of the Crown of Sorrow.

Castellum

The first Calus bobblehead can be found in the Castellum, right near where you load in. The catch is that you must complete a Nightmare Containment public event for a door to unlock, granting you access.

Once the Tier 3 boss is defeated, go back to the original spawn point of the Castellum, go up the small set of stairs and activate the lever in the corner. The door will open revealing a chest and a bobblehead inside the door to the right.

Royal Pools

This Calus bobblehead is found in the Royal Pools, the area to the left of the Castellum spawn point. Go into the Royal Pool area and follow the right path up to the back. Go inside the room and look for the hole in the ground. Drop down the hole and follow this single path to the end to spot the bobblehead.

Pleasure Gardens

The Calus bobblehead in the Pleasure Gardens is behind the large Calus statue that’s above the bunker. To reach the Pleasure Gardens, start at the spawn point of the Castellum and go off the right where the main central structure is. Go down the stairs, through the door, and follow the passage. You’ll enter the Pleasure Gardens facing directly at the Calus statue. Jump up behind it and pick up your collectible.

Sever – Shame

There is another Calus bobblehead in the Sever mission. This quest is unlocked as part of the Season of the Haunted campaign and can be started via the Moon. Progress through the quest until you reach the room where all the lights turn off and you must activate the manual override. Look for the thin room with the tall electrical wall. The bobblehead is above you on a platform. Climb the pipes to reach the top.

What to do with the Calus bobbleheads

Once you collect a Calus bobblehead, it can be placed in the H.E.L.M., in the area to the left of the Crown of Sorrow. Each one you collect has its own specific spot, according to the clue on the piece of paper.

For those playing at the start of the season collecting all of the Calus bobbleheads will take a few weeks’ of work as they become available. Alternatively, you can always collect them once the bobbleheads are all unlocked. No matter which one you choose, this guide will be updated until all of them are accounted for. Stop by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more collectible guides and info on the latest season.