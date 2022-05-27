All Calus automaton messages: Hear, Don't Heed Triumph - Destiny 2 Find all of Calus' automatons and listen to their messages for the Hear, Don't Heed Triumph in Destiny 2.

There are several Calus automatons to find during the Sever mission in Destiny 2. Locating all of the robots, and listening to their message, is needed to complete the Triumph, Hear, Don’t Heed. These messages are only available during specific missions, so players will need to ensure they login and play each week to mark this off of their to-do list.

Under construction…This will be updated each week as new Sever missions become available.

All Calus automaton messages – Hear, Don’t Heed Triumph

Hidden around the Derelict Leviathan are Calus automatons that have a message for you to hear. In order to unlock the Hear, Don’t Heed Triumph, you will need to locate every single one and listen to its entire message. This is important if you want the Reaper Title.

To hear the message, simply approach the Calus robot and stand near it until it finishes speaking. You can check your progress for this Triumph via the Haunted Seal/Reaper Title or under the Season of the Haunted node, and then the Nightmares tab under Sever.

Sever – Shame

Go through the small tunnels and turn right when you get to the other side.

The Calus automaton message in Sever – Shame is immediately after you crouch-walk through the small tunnel. When you exit the tunnel, don’t go left to the Egregore Spore, go to the right. You will find the Calus robot in the corner.

Sever – Reconciliation

Available May 31

Sever – Grief

Available June 7

Sever – Forgiveness

Available June 14

Sever – Rage

Available June 21

Sever – Resolve

Available June 28

Finding and listening to all of the Calus automaton messages will take a bit of time. However, if you want to unlock the Hear, Don’t Heed Triumph in Destiny 2 it is critical you remember to do this each week. While you’re out there on the Leviathan, make sure you know where to find the Opulent Chests and the Nightmare Containment boss rotations so you can cross more items off of your list. Swing by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for all of our coverage of this season and more.