Season of the Haunted Triumphs for Reaper Title - Destiny 2 All the Triumphs you need to unlock the Reaper Title during Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2.

Unlocking the Reaper Title during Season of the Haunted requires completing 10 specific Triumphs in Destiny 2. While a few of these can be completed at any time, a couple of them are on a set release schedule as they’re tied to boss rotations and the main campaign.

Reaper Title Triumphs

There are only 10 Triumphs for the Reaper Title, however, it will take a few weeks to unlock.

There are ten Triumphs to unlock for the Reaper Title and Seal in the Season of the Haunted. Most of the Triumphs are tied to the new Nightmare Containment event and the new Nightmare scythe artifact.

Severance – Complete the mission Bound in Sorrow

Vendor Upgrades Unlocked – Unlock all upgrades for the Crown of Sorrow

Tritainment – Successfully defeat each Tier 3 Nightmare Containment boss Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot Nightmare of Navota, Eir-Spawn

Harvester of Sorrows – Bind Nightmares after completing Tier 3 Nightmare Containment activities.

Malicious Haunt – Defeat combatants and Guardians with Season of the Haunted weapons. Defeated Guardians grant additional progress.

Reaper’s Blade – Defeat combatants on the Derelict Leviathan with the Scythe.

Opulent Avarice – Open locked chests with Opulent Keys on the Derelict Leviathan.

Shadow’s Return – Defeat dangerous Loyalist threats while exploring the Derelict Leviathan destination and claim the associated Triumphs: Fever Dream A Guardian Is a Guardian, Even in a Nightmare Get to Taking Out Their Commanders, One by One Controlled Burn

Hear, Don’t Heed – In Sever activities, find and listen to each of Calus’s automatons.

#1 Fan – Collect all of the dignified effigies of Calus (Calus bobbleheads) aboard the Derelict Leviathan and proudly display them in the H.E.L.M.

Season of the Haunted Triumphs

Beyond the 10 Triumphs needed for the Reaper Title, Season of the Haunted also includes a bevy of other Triumphs for players to unlock. These will all add to the Triumph score and may also include some unique rewards.

Nightmares

Quests

Haunted – Explore the Derelict Leviathan

Ghost in the Machine – Listen to all of the Season of the Haunted radio messages in the H.E.L.M.

Vendor Rank Reset – Reset your vendor rank with the Crown of Sorrow

Nightmare Remains – Collect Vestiges of Dread

Nightmare Harvester – Transform Bound Presence into rewards. Bound Presence is occasionally found by binding Nightmares in the Nightmare Containment, and is automatically consumed for rewards upon opening the chests in Sever.

Derelict Leviathan

Nightmare Containment Completions – Successfully complete tiers of the Nightmare Containment public event

Bound Perfection – Successfully complete the Nightmare Containment public event at Tier 3

Harvest – In the Nightmare Containment public event, deposit Cores of Dread.

A Guardian is a Guardian, Even in a Dream – Assist coalition troops by disrupting Calus’s Loyalist forces aboard the Derelict Leviathan and claim the associated Triumphs: At the Behest of the Empress Exile Ended Battle Lines Shared Fears

Fever Dream – Defeat each of the powerful Nightmares within Haunted Alcoves on the Derelict Leviathan and claim the associated Triumphs: Sporest of Beasts Nightmare Breached Drainage Ritual Under Shadow

Get to Taking Out Their Commanders, On by One – On the Derelict Leviathan, defeat each of the roaming Nightmare targets within the Royal Pools Nightmare of Ky’leks, the Docked Nightmare of Evoks, the Burned

Controlled Burn – On the Derelict Leviathan, defeat each of the roaming Nightmare targets within the Pleasure Gardens: Nightmare of Tlazat, Fed to Beasts Nightmare of Uaoc, Spine Breaker

Exile Ended – On the Derelict Leviathan, defeat a Loyalist commander and release its prisoner.

Shared Fears – On the Derelict Leviathan, defeat each of the Nightmares linked by an old bond of war.

At the Behest of the Empress – On the Derelict Leviathan, defeat a troublesome Loyalist commander.

Battle Lines – On the Derelict Leviathan, defeat a Loyalist force defending their territory, and bring down their commander.

Sporest of Beasts – On the Derelict Leviathan, clear the Haunted Alcove guarded by resting hounds.

Nightmare Breached – On the Derelict Leviathan, clear the Haunted Alcove opposite Calus.

Drainage – On the Derelict Leviathan, clear the Haunted Alcove connected to an old, unused passage.

Ritual Under Shadow – On the Derelict Leviathan, clear the Haunted Alcove passageway containing a Nightmare ritual.

Sever

Sever Completions – Complete any Sever activities.

Severing Scythe – Defeat combatants with the Scythe in Sever activities.

Sever – Shame – Complete Sever Shame

Sever – Reconciliation – Complete Sever – Reconciliation

Sever – Greif – Complete Sever – Greif

Sever – Forgiveness – Complete Sever – Forgiveness

Sever – Rage – Complete Sever – Rage

Sever – Resolve – Complete Sever – Resolve

Gear

Paranormal Firepower – Acquire each Season of the Haunted weapon.

CWU-27p Anti-Haunt Gear – Acquire a full set of the Season of the Haunted Eidolon Pursuant armor Eidolon Pursuant – Head Eidolon Pursuant – Chest Eidolon Pursuant – Arms Eidolon Pursuant – Legs Eidolon Pursuant – Class Item

Malicious Haunt – Defeat combatants and Guardians with Season of the Haunted weapons. Defeated Guardians grant additional progress.

Nightmares Take Shape – Shape each Season of the Haunted weapon Tears of Contrition Hollow Denial Nezarec’s Whisper Bump in the Night Firefright Without Remorse

Shape Opulent Weapons – Shape each of the Opulent weapons reprised during Season of the Haunted at the Mars Enclave Relic. Austringer Drang (Baroque) CALUS Mini-Tool The Epicurean Beloved Fixed Odds

Nightmarish Decryption – Use Focused Decoding to decrypt a weapon at the Crown of Sorrow with both the Double Perk and Deepsight upgrades active.

General

Lead by Example – Earn the Machine Gun, Chain of Command.

Ornamental Branding – Earn any of the three ornaments for Chain of Command.

Vanguard Décor: Chain of Command – Earn the Vanguard ornament for Chain of Command.

Crucible Décor – Earn the Crucible ornament for Chain of Command.

Gambit Décor – Earn the Gambit ornament for Chain of Command.

Harvested Power – Gain bonus power levels on the Seasonal Artifact.

Nightmare Harvester Tuning – Unlock artifact mods on the Season of the Haunted Nightmare Harvester Artifact.

Guardian of the Haunted – Gain ranks on the Season Pass during Season of the Haunted.

There you have it, every Triumph in Season of the Haunted and the exact ten you need to claim the Reaper Title and Seal. There are a lot of Triumphs to unlock, so you best get to work. For help acquiring everything you need, make sure to stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.