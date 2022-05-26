Nightmare Containment boss rotation schedule - Destiny 2 Know what Tier 3 boss is coming up with the Nightmare Containment boss rotation schedule for Destiny 2.

Nightmare Containment is the latest activity in Destiny 2 with a rotating boss setup. Players looking to clear all of the Triumphs for Season of the Haunted should keep track of the Tier 3 boss schedule so they don’t miss a Nightmare.

Nightmare Containment boss rotation schedule

Every week, the Nightmare Containment Tier 3 boss will be one of three bosses. This rotates on a weekly schedule, changing on the weekly reset. If you’re planning on unlocking the Reaper Title, you will need to defeat all three in order to unlock the Tritainment Triumph. Below is a full schedule for the year so you can plan out your sessions. You might also want to check out the Wellspring schedule so you can get some of those weapons.

Nightmare Containment Tier 3 boss schedule 2022 Tier 3 boss name May-24 Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist May-31 Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot Jun-07 Nightmare of Navota, Eir-Spawn Jun-14 Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist Jun-21 Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot Jun-28 Nightmare of Navota, Eir-Spawn Jul-05 Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist Jul-12 Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot Jul-19 Nightmare of Navota, Eir-Spawn Jul-26 Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist Aug-02 Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot Aug-09 Nightmare of Navota, Eir-Spawn Aug-16 Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist Aug-23 Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot Aug-30 Nightmare of Navota, Eir-Spawn Sep-06 Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist Sep-13 Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot Sep-20 Nightmare of Navota, Eir-Spawn Sep-27 Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist Oct-04 Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot Oct-11 Nightmare of Navota, Eir-Spawn Oct-18 Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist Oct-25 Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot Nov-01 Nightmare of Navota, Eir-Spawn Nov-08 Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist Nov-15 Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot Nov-22 Nightmare of Navota, Eir-Spawn Nov-29 Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist Dec-06 Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot Dec-13 Nightmare of Navota, Eir-Spawn Dec-20 Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist Dec-27 Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot

The Nightmare Containment Tier 3boss rotation allows players to track which boss they need to defeat to complete their Triumphs. Make sure to keep a tab on this schedule so you know which one is coming up next.