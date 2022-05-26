Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Nightmare Containment boss rotation schedule - Destiny 2

Know what Tier 3 boss is coming up with the Nightmare Containment boss rotation schedule for Destiny 2.
Sam Chandler
Nightmare Containment is the latest activity in Destiny 2 with a rotating boss setup. Players looking to clear all of the Triumphs for Season of the Haunted should keep track of the Tier 3 boss schedule so they don’t miss a Nightmare.

Nightmare Containment boss rotation schedule

destiny 2 nightmare containment tier 3 boss schedule rotation

Every week, the Nightmare Containment Tier 3 boss will be one of three bosses. This rotates on a weekly schedule, changing on the weekly reset. If you’re planning on unlocking the Reaper Title, you will need to defeat all three in order to unlock the Tritainment Triumph. Below is a full schedule for the year so you can plan out your sessions. You might also want to check out the Wellspring schedule so you can get some of those weapons.

Nightmare Containment Tier 3 boss schedule
2022 Tier 3 boss name
May-24 Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist
May-31 Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot
Jun-07 Nightmare of Navota, Eir-Spawn
Jun-14 Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist
Jun-21 Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot
Jun-28 Nightmare of Navota, Eir-Spawn
Jul-05 Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist
Jul-12 Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot
Jul-19 Nightmare of Navota, Eir-Spawn
Jul-26 Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist
Aug-02 Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot
Aug-09 Nightmare of Navota, Eir-Spawn
Aug-16 Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist
Aug-23 Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot
Aug-30 Nightmare of Navota, Eir-Spawn
Sep-06 Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist
Sep-13 Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot
Sep-20 Nightmare of Navota, Eir-Spawn
Sep-27 Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist
Oct-04 Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot
Oct-11 Nightmare of Navota, Eir-Spawn
Oct-18 Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist
Oct-25 Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot
Nov-01 Nightmare of Navota, Eir-Spawn
Nov-08 Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist
Nov-15 Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot
Nov-22 Nightmare of Navota, Eir-Spawn
Nov-29 Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist
Dec-06 Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot
Dec-13 Nightmare of Navota, Eir-Spawn
Dec-20 Nightmare of Elykris, the Machinist
Dec-27 Nightmare of Anaphex, Sworn to Otzot

The Nightmare Containment Tier 3boss rotation allows players to track which boss they need to defeat to complete their Triumphs. Make sure to keep a tab on this schedule so you know which one is coming up next.

Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

