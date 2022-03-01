New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Wellspring weapon rotation schedule - Destiny 2

A full schedule for the Wellspring activity in Destiny 2, including weapon, boss, and attack/defend rotation.
Sam Chandler
1

The Wellspring is the latest six-player activity in Destiny 2. As with a lot of other activities, the Wellspring is on rotation, offering different weapons and bosses each day. In order to plan out your gaming sessions, you will need to know the Wellspring schedule, especially if you want to collect all the weapons and their patterns.

Wellspring weapon rotation schedule

destiny 2 wellspring schedule rotation
The Wellspring schedule will help you plan out when to farm for the gun you need.

The Wellspring weapons cycle through a 4-day schedule in Destiny 2. This means if you miss one weapon, you’ll only need to wait a few days before it is available again. Players pursuing each weapon and the patterns will want to run this activity as much as possible each day. Use the links below to jump to the appropriate date.

January February March April
May June July August
September October November December

The following table will be updated should there be any changes to the Wellspring schedule.

Wellspring weapon rotation
March Weapon Boss Attack/Defend
Mar-01 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Mar-02 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Mar-03 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Mar-04 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Mar-05 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Mar-06 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Mar-07 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Mar-08 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Mar-09 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Mar-10 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Mar-11 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Mar-12 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Mar-13 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Mar-14 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Mar-15 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Mar-16 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Mar-17 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Mar-18 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Mar-19 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Mar-20 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Mar-21 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Mar-22 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Mar-23 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Mar-24 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Mar-25 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Mar-26 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Mar-27 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Mar-28 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Mar-29 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Mar-30 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Mar-31 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
April Weapon Boss Attack/Defend
Apr-01 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Apr-02 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Apr-03 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Apr-04 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Apr-05 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Apr-06 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Apr-07 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Apr-08 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Apr-09 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Apr-10 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Apr-11 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Apr-12 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Apr-13 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Apr-14 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Apr-15 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Apr-16 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Apr-17 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Apr-18 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Apr-19 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Apr-20 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Apr-21 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Apr-22 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Apr-23 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Apr-24 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Apr-25 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Apr-26 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Apr-27 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Apr-28 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Apr-29 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Apr-30 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
May Weapon Boss Attack/Defend
May-01 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
May-02 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
May-03 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
May-04 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
May-05 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
May-06 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
May-07 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
May-08 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
May-09 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
May-10 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
May-11 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
May-12 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
May-13 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
May-14 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
May-15 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
May-16 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
May-17 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
May-18 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
May-19 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
May-20 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
May-21 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
May-22 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
May-23 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
May-24 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
May-25 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
May-26 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
May-27 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
May-28 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
May-29 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
May-30 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
May-31 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
June Weapon Boss Attack/Defend
Jun-01 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Jun-02 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jun-03 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Jun-04 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jun-05 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Jun-06 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jun-07 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Jun-08 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jun-09 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Jun-10 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jun-11 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Jun-12 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jun-13 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Jun-14 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jun-15 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Jun-16 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jun-17 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Jun-18 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jun-19 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Jun-20 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jun-21 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Jun-22 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jun-23 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Jun-24 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jun-25 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Jun-26 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jun-27 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Jun-28 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jun-29 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Jun-30 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
July Weapon Boss Attack/Defend
Jul-01 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Jul-02 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jul-03 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Jul-04 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jul-05 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Jul-06 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jul-07 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Jul-08 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jul-09 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Jul-10 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jul-11 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Jul-12 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jul-13 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Jul-14 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jul-15 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Jul-16 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jul-17 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Jul-18 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jul-19 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Jul-20 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jul-21 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Jul-22 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jul-23 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Jul-24 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jul-25 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Jul-26 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jul-27 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Jul-28 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jul-29 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Jul-30 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Jul-31 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
August Weapon Boss Attack/Defend
Aug-01 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Aug-02 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Aug-03 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Aug-04 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Aug-05 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Aug-06 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Aug-07 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Aug-08 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Aug-09 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Aug-10 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Aug-11 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Aug-12 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Aug-13 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Aug-14 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Aug-15 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Aug-16 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Aug-17 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Aug-18 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Aug-19 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Aug-20 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Aug-21 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Aug-22 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Aug-23 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Aug-24 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Aug-25 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Aug-26 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Aug-27 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Aug-28 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Aug-29 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Aug-30 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Aug-31 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
September Weapon Boss Attack/Defend
Sep-01 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Sep-02 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Sep-03 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Sep-04 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Sep-05 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Sep-06 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Sep-07 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Sep-08 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Sep-09 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Sep-10 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Sep-11 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Sep-12 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Sep-13 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Sep-14 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Sep-15 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Sep-16 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Sep-17 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Sep-18 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Sep-19 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Sep-20 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Sep-21 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Sep-22 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Sep-23 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Sep-24 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Sep-25 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Sep-26 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Sep-27 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Sep-28 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Sep-29 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Sep-30 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
October Weapon Boss Attack/Defend
Oct-01 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Oct-02 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Oct-03 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Oct-04 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Oct-05 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Oct-06 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Oct-07 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Oct-08 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Oct-09 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Oct-10 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Oct-11 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Oct-12 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Oct-13 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Oct-14 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Oct-15 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Oct-16 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Oct-17 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Oct-18 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Oct-19 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Oct-20 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Oct-21 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Oct-22 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Oct-23 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Oct-24 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Oct-25 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Oct-26 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Oct-27 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Oct-28 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Oct-29 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Oct-30 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Oct-31 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
November Weapon Boss Attack/Defend
Nov-01 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Nov-02 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Nov-03 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Nov-04 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Nov-05 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Nov-06 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Nov-07 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Nov-08 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Nov-09 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Nov-10 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Nov-11 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Nov-12 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Nov-13 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Nov-14 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Nov-15 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Nov-16 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Nov-17 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Nov-18 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Nov-19 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Nov-20 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Nov-21 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Nov-22 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Nov-23 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Nov-24 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Nov-25 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Nov-26 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Nov-27 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Nov-28 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Nov-29 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Nov-30 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
December Weapon Boss Attack/Defend
Dec-01 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Dec-02 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Dec-03 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Dec-04 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Dec-05 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Dec-06 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Dec-07 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Dec-08 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Dec-09 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Dec-10 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Dec-11 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Dec-12 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Dec-13 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Dec-14 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Dec-15 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Dec-16 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Dec-17 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Dec-18 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Dec-19 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Dec-20 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Dec-21 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Dec-22 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Dec-23 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Dec-24 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Dec-25 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Dec-26 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Dec-27 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack
Dec-28 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend
Dec-29 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack
Dec-30 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend
Dec-31 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack

The Wellspring weapon rotation allows players to pick and choose which weapon they want to unlock. Using this schedule, you should be able to complete your collections and hopefully get some weapon patterns sorted. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more schedule information.

