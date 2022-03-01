Wellspring weapon rotation schedule - Destiny 2

|Wellspring weapon rotation
| March
|Weapon
|Boss
|Attack/Defend
|Mar-01
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Mar-02
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Mar-03
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Mar-04
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Mar-05
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Mar-06
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Mar-07
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Mar-08
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Mar-09
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Mar-10
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Mar-11
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Mar-12
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Mar-13
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Mar-14
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Mar-15
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Mar-16
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Mar-17
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Mar-18
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Mar-19
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Mar-20
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Mar-21
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Mar-22
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Mar-23
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Mar-24
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Mar-25
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Mar-26
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Mar-27
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Mar-28
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Mar-29
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Mar-30
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Mar-31
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
| April
|Weapon
|Boss
|Attack/Defend
|Apr-01
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Apr-02
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Apr-03
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Apr-04
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Apr-05
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Apr-06
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Apr-07
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Apr-08
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Apr-09
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Apr-10
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Apr-11
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Apr-12
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Apr-13
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Apr-14
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Apr-15
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Apr-16
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Apr-17
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Apr-18
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Apr-19
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Apr-20
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Apr-21
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Apr-22
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Apr-23
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Apr-24
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Apr-25
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Apr-26
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Apr-27
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Apr-28
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Apr-29
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Apr-30
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|May
|Weapon
|Boss
|Attack/Defend
|May-01
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|May-02
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|May-03
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|May-04
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|May-05
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|May-06
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|May-07
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|May-08
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|May-09
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|May-10
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|May-11
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|May-12
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|May-13
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|May-14
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|May-15
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|May-16
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|May-17
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|May-18
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|May-19
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|May-20
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|May-21
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|May-22
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|May-23
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|May-24
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|May-25
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|May-26
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|May-27
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|May-28
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|May-29
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|May-30
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|May-31
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
| June
|Weapon
|Boss
|Attack/Defend
|Jun-01
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jun-02
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jun-03
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jun-04
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jun-05
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jun-06
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jun-07
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jun-08
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jun-09
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jun-10
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jun-11
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jun-12
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jun-13
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jun-14
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jun-15
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jun-16
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jun-17
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jun-18
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jun-19
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jun-20
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jun-21
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jun-22
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jun-23
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jun-24
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jun-25
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jun-26
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jun-27
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jun-28
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jun-29
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jun-30
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|July
|Weapon
|Boss
|Attack/Defend
|Jul-01
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jul-02
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jul-03
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jul-04
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jul-05
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jul-06
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jul-07
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jul-08
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jul-09
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jul-10
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jul-11
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jul-12
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jul-13
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jul-14
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jul-15
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jul-16
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jul-17
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jul-18
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jul-19
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jul-20
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jul-21
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jul-22
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jul-23
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jul-24
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jul-25
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jul-26
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jul-27
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jul-28
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jul-29
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Jul-30
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Jul-31
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|August
|Weapon
|Boss
|Attack/Defend
|Aug-01
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Aug-02
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Aug-03
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Aug-04
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Aug-05
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Aug-06
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Aug-07
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Aug-08
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Aug-09
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Aug-10
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Aug-11
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Aug-12
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Aug-13
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Aug-14
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Aug-15
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Aug-16
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Aug-17
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Aug-18
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Aug-19
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Aug-20
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Aug-21
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Aug-22
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Aug-23
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Aug-24
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Aug-25
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Aug-26
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Aug-27
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Aug-28
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Aug-29
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Aug-30
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Aug-31
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|September
|Weapon
|Boss
|Attack/Defend
|Sep-01
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Sep-02
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Sep-03
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Sep-04
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Sep-05
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Sep-06
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Sep-07
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Sep-08
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Sep-09
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Sep-10
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Sep-11
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Sep-12
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Sep-13
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Sep-14
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Sep-15
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Sep-16
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Sep-17
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Sep-18
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Sep-19
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Sep-20
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Sep-21
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Sep-22
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Sep-23
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Sep-24
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Sep-25
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Sep-26
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Sep-27
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Sep-28
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Sep-29
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Sep-30
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|October
|Weapon
|Boss
|Attack/Defend
|Oct-01
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Oct-02
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Oct-03
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Oct-04
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Oct-05
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Oct-06
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Oct-07
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Oct-08
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Oct-09
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Oct-10
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Oct-11
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Oct-12
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Oct-13
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Oct-14
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Oct-15
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Oct-16
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Oct-17
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Oct-18
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Oct-19
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Oct-20
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Oct-21
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Oct-22
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Oct-23
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Oct-24
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Oct-25
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Oct-26
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Oct-27
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Oct-28
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Oct-29
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Oct-30
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Oct-31
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|November
|Weapon
|Boss
|Attack/Defend
|Nov-01
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Nov-02
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Nov-03
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Nov-04
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Nov-05
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Nov-06
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Nov-07
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Nov-08
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Nov-09
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Nov-10
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Nov-11
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Nov-12
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Nov-13
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Nov-14
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Nov-15
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Nov-16
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Nov-17
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Nov-18
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Nov-19
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Nov-20
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Nov-21
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Nov-22
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Nov-23
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Nov-24
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Nov-25
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Nov-26
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Nov-27
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Nov-28
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Nov-29
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Nov-30
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|December
|Weapon
|Boss
|Attack/Defend
|Dec-01
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Dec-02
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Dec-03
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Dec-04
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Dec-05
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Dec-06
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Dec-07
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Dec-08
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Dec-09
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Dec-10
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Dec-11
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Dec-12
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Dec-13
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Dec-14
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Dec-15
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Dec-16
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Dec-17
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Dec-18
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Dec-19
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Dec-20
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Dec-21
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Dec-22
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Dec-23
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Dec-24
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Dec-25
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Dec-26
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Dec-27
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Dec-28
|Tarnation (Grenade Launcher)
|Vezuul, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Dec-29
|Fel Taradiddle (Bow)
|Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring
|Attack
|Dec-30
|Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle)
|Zeerik, Lightflayer
|Defend
|Dec-31
|Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)
|Golmag, Warden of the Spring
|Attack