Wellspring weapon rotation schedule - Destiny 2 A full schedule for the Wellspring activity in Destiny 2, including weapon, boss, and attack/defend rotation.

The Wellspring is the latest six-player activity in Destiny 2. As with a lot of other activities, the Wellspring is on rotation, offering different weapons and bosses each day. In order to plan out your gaming sessions, you will need to know the Wellspring schedule, especially if you want to collect all the weapons and their patterns.

Wellspring weapon rotation schedule

The Wellspring schedule will help you plan out when to farm for the gun you need.

The Wellspring weapons cycle through a 4-day schedule in Destiny 2. This means if you miss one weapon, you’ll only need to wait a few days before it is available again. Players pursuing each weapon and the patterns will want to run this activity as much as possible each day. Use the links below to jump to the appropriate date.

The following table will be updated should there be any changes to the Wellspring schedule.

Wellspring weapon rotation March Weapon Boss Attack/Defend Mar-01 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Mar-02 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Mar-03 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Mar-04 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Mar-05 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Mar-06 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Mar-07 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Mar-08 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Mar-09 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Mar-10 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Mar-11 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Mar-12 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Mar-13 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Mar-14 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Mar-15 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Mar-16 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Mar-17 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Mar-18 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Mar-19 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Mar-20 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Mar-21 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Mar-22 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Mar-23 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Mar-24 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Mar-25 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Mar-26 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Mar-27 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Mar-28 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Mar-29 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Mar-30 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Mar-31 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend April Weapon Boss Attack/Defend Apr-01 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Apr-02 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Apr-03 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Apr-04 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Apr-05 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Apr-06 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Apr-07 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Apr-08 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Apr-09 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Apr-10 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Apr-11 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Apr-12 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Apr-13 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Apr-14 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Apr-15 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Apr-16 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Apr-17 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Apr-18 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Apr-19 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Apr-20 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Apr-21 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Apr-22 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Apr-23 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Apr-24 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Apr-25 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Apr-26 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Apr-27 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Apr-28 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Apr-29 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Apr-30 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend May Weapon Boss Attack/Defend May-01 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack May-02 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend May-03 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack May-04 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend May-05 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack May-06 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend May-07 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack May-08 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend May-09 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack May-10 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend May-11 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack May-12 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend May-13 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack May-14 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend May-15 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack May-16 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend May-17 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack May-18 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend May-19 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack May-20 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend May-21 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack May-22 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend May-23 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack May-24 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend May-25 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack May-26 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend May-27 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack May-28 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend May-29 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack May-30 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend May-31 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack June Weapon Boss Attack/Defend Jun-01 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Jun-02 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Jun-03 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Jun-04 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Jun-05 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Jun-06 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Jun-07 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Jun-08 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Jun-09 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Jun-10 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Jun-11 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Jun-12 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Jun-13 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Jun-14 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Jun-15 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Jun-16 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Jun-17 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Jun-18 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Jun-19 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Jun-20 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Jun-21 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Jun-22 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Jun-23 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Jun-24 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Jun-25 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Jun-26 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Jun-27 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Jun-28 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Jun-29 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Jun-30 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack July Weapon Boss Attack/Defend Jul-01 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Jul-02 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Jul-03 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Jul-04 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Jul-05 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Jul-06 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Jul-07 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Jul-08 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Jul-09 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Jul-10 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Jul-11 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Jul-12 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Jul-13 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Jul-14 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Jul-15 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Jul-16 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Jul-17 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Jul-18 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Jul-19 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Jul-20 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Jul-21 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Jul-22 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Jul-23 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Jul-24 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Jul-25 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Jul-26 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Jul-27 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Jul-28 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Jul-29 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Jul-30 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Jul-31 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend August Weapon Boss Attack/Defend Aug-01 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Aug-02 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Aug-03 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Aug-04 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Aug-05 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Aug-06 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Aug-07 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Aug-08 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Aug-09 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Aug-10 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Aug-11 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Aug-12 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Aug-13 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Aug-14 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Aug-15 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Aug-16 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Aug-17 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Aug-18 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Aug-19 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Aug-20 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Aug-21 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Aug-22 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Aug-23 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Aug-24 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Aug-25 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Aug-26 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Aug-27 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Aug-28 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Aug-29 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Aug-30 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Aug-31 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack September Weapon Boss Attack/Defend Sep-01 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Sep-02 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Sep-03 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Sep-04 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Sep-05 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Sep-06 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Sep-07 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Sep-08 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Sep-09 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Sep-10 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Sep-11 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Sep-12 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Sep-13 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Sep-14 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Sep-15 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Sep-16 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Sep-17 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Sep-18 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Sep-19 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Sep-20 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Sep-21 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Sep-22 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Sep-23 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Sep-24 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Sep-25 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Sep-26 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Sep-27 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Sep-28 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Sep-29 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Sep-30 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack October Weapon Boss Attack/Defend Oct-01 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Oct-02 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Oct-03 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Oct-04 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Oct-05 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Oct-06 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Oct-07 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Oct-08 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Oct-09 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Oct-10 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Oct-11 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Oct-12 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Oct-13 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Oct-14 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Oct-15 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Oct-16 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Oct-17 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Oct-18 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Oct-19 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Oct-20 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Oct-21 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Oct-22 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Oct-23 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Oct-24 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Oct-25 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Oct-26 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Oct-27 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Oct-28 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Oct-29 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Oct-30 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Oct-31 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend November Weapon Boss Attack/Defend Nov-01 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Nov-02 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Nov-03 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Nov-04 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Nov-05 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Nov-06 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Nov-07 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Nov-08 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Nov-09 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Nov-10 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Nov-11 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Nov-12 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Nov-13 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Nov-14 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Nov-15 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Nov-16 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Nov-17 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Nov-18 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Nov-19 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Nov-20 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Nov-21 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Nov-22 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Nov-23 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Nov-24 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Nov-25 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Nov-26 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Nov-27 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Nov-28 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Nov-29 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Nov-30 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend December Weapon Boss Attack/Defend Dec-01 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Dec-02 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Dec-03 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Dec-04 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Dec-05 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Dec-06 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Dec-07 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Dec-08 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Dec-09 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Dec-10 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Dec-11 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Dec-12 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Dec-13 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Dec-14 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Dec-15 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Dec-16 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Dec-17 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Dec-18 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Dec-19 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Dec-20 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Dec-21 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Dec-22 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Dec-23 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Dec-24 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Dec-25 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Dec-26 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Dec-27 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack Dec-28 Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Vezuul, Lightflayer Defend Dec-29 Fel Taradiddle (Bow) Bor'gong, Warden of the Spring Attack Dec-30 Father's Sins (Sniper Rifle) Zeerik, Lightflayer Defend Dec-31 Come to Pass (Auto Rifle) Golmag, Warden of the Spring Attack

The Wellspring weapon rotation allows players to pick and choose which weapon they want to unlock. Using this schedule, you should be able to complete your collections and hopefully get some weapon patterns sorted. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more schedule information.