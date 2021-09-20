Weekly reset time - Destiny 2 We've listed the weekly reset time in Destiny 2 for all major time zones across the world.

Weekly reset time in Destiny 2 is one of the most exciting moments of the week. More often than not we’re treated to new story content to dig into, as well as a few vendor refreshes and some shiny new Pinnacles to chase.

Weekly reset time

Weekly reset time in Destiny 2 is 5 p.m. UTC every Tuesday. Bungie’s studio is in Bellevue, Washington, which is PDT, so that’s the unofficial time zone of Destiny 2. If you happen to be in a different time zone, we’ve got you covered. Below is the weekly reset time for Destiny 2 converted into some of the world’s most popular time zones.

Pacific Time: 10 a.m.

Mountain Time: 11 a.m.

Central Time: 12 p.m.

Eastern Time: 1 p.m.

Brasilia Standard Time: 2 p.m.

Coordinated Universal Time: 5 p.m.

British Summer Time: 6 p.m.

Central European Summer Time: 7 p.m.

Moscow Standard Time: 8 p.m.

United Arab Emirates Standard Time: 9 p.m.

India Standard Time: 10:30 p.m.

Singapore Standard Time: 1 a.m.

China Standard Time: 1 a.m.

Japan Standard Time: 2 a.m.

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 3 a.m.

New Zealand Standard Time: 5 a.m.

If the above list doesn’t cover your region, try a time zone converter. This will help you pinpoint the exact time the weekly reset in Destiny 2 occurs in your area. If that’s not to your liking, the DestinyTheGame subreddit posts weekly reset threads that will go up shortly after each weekly reset, and these tend to go over all the new content in the game that might catch your eye.

