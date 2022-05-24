Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted campaign walkthrough A complete walkthrough of the Season of the Haunted campaign in Destiny 2, from Operation: Midas to the Bound in Sorrow questline.

Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted brings back the Leviathan and takes players to the Moon for more nightmare goodness. The Season of the Haunted campaign is told on a weekly basis, with players needing to login each week to uncover the mystery of Calus’ once opulent ship. Below you’ll find a complete walkthrough for Season 17, including Operation: Midas and the weekly mission, Bound in Sorrow.

Operation: Midas

If it doesn't launch automatically, you can start Operation: Midas via the Moon.

The first mission in Season of the Haunted is Operation: Midas. This mission can be launched from the Moon. Look for the icon above the Derelict Leviathan on the left side of the screen. For most players, this mission will begin as soon as they login to Destiny 2 for the first time in Season 17.

When you load into the Derelict Leviathan, you will spawn in the Castellum with Eris Morn talking you through what’s happening. Follow the waypoints until you reach the Pleasure Gardens.

The first scan is by the statue of Calus' head, the second is in the bunker in the middle of the gardens.

Once in the gardens, go to the right and scan the Cabal body on the ground. The next scan is in the middle, inside the bunker. Look for the shattered Ghost on the ground.

Destroy the Arc conduit to open the door.

Head back outside and look for the Nightmare that’s up in the corner. Follow it through the tunnels until you reach a door that’s jammed. Shoot the Arc conduit beside the door to force it open.

Avoid the Cabal soldier and destroy another Arc conduit to open the door.

Continue slinking through the Derelict Leviathan until you reach a Darkness-riddled Cabal soldier. It will be immune to all damage, so do your best to avoid it. To progress, you must destroy another Arc conduit that’s seen through the broken door.

Use the Egregore Spore Pod debuff to pass through the Darkness barrier.

In the next section, use the Egregore Spore Pods by standing within its radius and shooting it. You will receive a temporary buff called Egregore Link which lasts 15 seconds. This buff allows you to pass through the spore barriers.

Investigate the Calus robot and then survive the assault on the throne room.

Continue through the Leviathan, following the waypoints and the Nightmare until you reach Calus’ throne. Approach the broken robot and investigate it.

Survive in the throne room until Eris tells you to run. When the doors open, exit and work your way down the hall to the end. You will need to use another Egregore Spore to leave.

Return to the HELM to receive the two quests, The Leviathan Returns and Bound in Sorrow.

When you reach the H.E.L.M., head left into the new section and interact with the Crown of Sorrow to receive the Nightmare Harvester Seasonal Artifact and the weekly questline, Bound in Sorrow.

Bound in Sorrow – Part 1

Collect the weekly mission, Bound in Sorrow, from the Crown of Sorrow in the H.E.L.M.

With Operation: Midas completed, you can get started on the main campaign of Season of the Haunted, Bound in Sorrow.

Developing…

The Season of the Haunted campaign is shaping up to be an intriguing and spooky experience in Destiny 2. Be sure to check back here each week as we continue to cover the Bound in Sorrow questline and the Sever missions for Season 17. You’ll also find a wealth of information in our Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide.