Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted campaign walkthrough

A complete walkthrough of the Season of the Haunted campaign in Destiny 2, from Operation: Midas to the Bound in Sorrow questline.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted brings back the Leviathan and takes players to the Moon for more nightmare goodness. The Season of the Haunted campaign is told on a weekly basis, with players needing to login each week to uncover the mystery of Calus’ once opulent ship. Below you’ll find a complete walkthrough for Season 17, including Operation: Midas and the weekly mission, Bound in Sorrow.

Operation: Midas

destiny 2 season of the haunted campaign walkthrough
If it doesn't launch automatically, you can start Operation: Midas via the Moon.

The first mission in Season of the Haunted is Operation: Midas. This mission can be launched from the Moon. Look for the icon above the Derelict Leviathan on the left side of the screen. For most players, this mission will begin as soon as they login to Destiny 2 for the first time in Season 17.

When you load into the Derelict Leviathan, you will spawn in the Castellum with Eris Morn talking you through what’s happening. Follow the waypoints until you reach the Pleasure Gardens.

destiny 2 s17 haunted campaign
The first scan is by the statue of Calus' head, the second is in the bunker in the middle of the gardens.

Once in the gardens, go to the right and scan the Cabal body on the ground. The next scan is in the middle, inside the bunker. Look for the shattered Ghost on the ground.

destiny 2 operation midas arc conduit
Destroy the Arc conduit to open the door.

Head back outside and look for the Nightmare that’s up in the corner. Follow it through the tunnels until you reach a door that’s jammed. Shoot the Arc conduit beside the door to force it open.

Avoid the Cabal soldier and destroy another Arc conduit to open the door.

Continue slinking through the Derelict Leviathan until you reach a Darkness-riddled Cabal soldier. It will be immune to all damage, so do your best to avoid it. To progress, you must destroy another Arc conduit that’s seen through the broken door.

destiny 2 operation midas egregore spore pod
Use the Egregore Spore Pod debuff to pass through the Darkness barrier.

In the next section, use the Egregore Spore Pods by standing within its radius and shooting it. You will receive a temporary buff called Egregore Link which lasts 15 seconds. This buff allows you to pass through the spore barriers.

destiny 2 season of the haunted operation midas investigate calus robot
Investigate the Calus robot and then survive the assault on the throne room.

Continue through the Leviathan, following the waypoints and the Nightmare until you reach Calus’ throne. Approach the broken robot and investigate it.

Survive in the throne room until Eris tells you to run. When the doors open, exit and work your way down the hall to the end. You will need to use another Egregore Spore to leave.

destiny 2 season of the haunted helm
Return to the HELM to receive the two quests, The Leviathan Returns and Bound in Sorrow.

When you reach the H.E.L.M., head left into the new section and interact with the Crown of Sorrow to receive the Nightmare Harvester Seasonal Artifact and the weekly questline, Bound in Sorrow.

Bound in Sorrow – Part 1

destiny 2 season of the haunted bound in sorrow
Collect the weekly mission, Bound in Sorrow, from the Crown of Sorrow in the H.E.L.M.

With Operation: Midas completed, you can get started on the main campaign of Season of the Haunted, Bound in Sorrow.

Developing…

The Season of the Haunted campaign is shaping up to be an intriguing and spooky experience in Destiny 2. Be sure to check back here each week as we continue to cover the Bound in Sorrow questline and the Sever missions for Season 17. You’ll also find a wealth of information in our Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola