What to do with Bound Presence - Destiny 2 Bound Presence is a rare item in Destiny 2, here's what to do with it and how to get more.

Season of the Haunted adds a whole lot to Destiny 2, including a new material called Bound Presence. Working out what to do with Bound Presence may give some players a moment’s pause. Beyond what to do with it, earning more is going to be important given its use in gear acquisition and reputation earning.

What to do with Bound Presence

Bound Presence is used to open the chest at the end of the Sever mission in Destiny 2. This is a new weekly mission that is tied to the Season of the Haunted campaign. When you reach the end of the mission, you can open the chest and consume a Bound Presence, which will drop you a piece of gear. This can be done as much as you want each week.

Not only will you get a bit of gear, but you will also receive some reputation towards the Crown of Sorrow vendor in the H.E.L.M. According to Reddit user freshnikes, each Bound Presence will award 125 rep and opening the chest uses all the Bound Presence at once. This means that if you have three in your inventory, you don’t need to run Sever three times.

While you’re in the Sever missions, make sure you take the time to find the Calus bobbleheads and the Calus automaton messages. Both of these are needed to unlock the Reaper Title.

How to get Bound Presence

Bound Presence can drop at the end of the Nightmare Containment public event when you bind Vestiges of Dread at the staff.

Bound Presence has a chance to drop when you use Vestiges of Dread to bind a Nightmare at the scythe at the end of the Nightmare Containment activity. For this reason, you should try and keep your Vestiges of Dread supplies stocked up. Not only will you be ensuring you get more Bound Presence, but the scythe can also drop Opulent Keys which are needed to open Opulent Chests.

As you get more Bound Presence, save it up until you hit a cap or want to run the Sever mission. Once you reach the end of the mission, pop the chest, and you’ll consume all your Bound Presence and get several rewards. Go ahead and check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with the latest season.