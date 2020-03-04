Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy end date Learn the end date of Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy so you know how much time you've got left to get those important Seals, collect some more weapons, and prepare for the next season.

You can’t have a start without an eventual end and you can’t launch a new season of Destiny 2 without players wanting to know how much time they have to do everything. Season of the Worthy has a launch day of March 10, though unless Bungie gives a specific end date, players will need to work it out for themselves. Unless of course you’re here, in which case we’ll tell you.

Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy end date

While we do not have an exact date currently, it is extremely safe to assume the Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy end date is June 9, 2020. Why is this a safe assumption? Well Season of the Dying ended on December 10 and Season of Dawn ended on March 10. These two seasons lasted for three months.

There's no way to confirm yet (as the season hasn't started), but Season of the Worthy should finish around or on June 9, 2020.

Season of the Worthy released on March 10, and three months after that places the end date around the start of June. Unfortunately, we don’t have a confirmed date until we can get into Season of the Worthy and see how many days it says are left until the end. However, if you really need to know prior to the start of the season, that’s our best guess: June 9.

This gives players about 13 weeks to get their fill of the new content on offer. There are a few season-specific events coming, as well as some new additions which ought to stick around. This is all reflected in the Season of the Worthy roadmap, which highlights things like Grandmaster Ordeals, Seraph Tower Events, new Lost Sectors, and of course, Trials of Osiris.

Even though the end date of Season of the Worthy ushers in the conclusion of this leg of Destiny 2, it doesn’t mean everything from it will disappear. It would be exceptionally surprising if Bungie removed Trials of Osiris at the end of the season. For more information about this ever-changing game, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.