Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy roadmap Check out the Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy roadmap for what you can expect from the new season in April.

Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy has received its official roadmap. Players that are eagerly counting down the days to the release of Season of the Worthy, or those pondering what else lies ahead before the start of the next season, have a bit to look over. Unlike the previous season, Season of the Worthy looks to be hyper focused on a few main activities as opposed to drip-fed unlocks.

Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy roadmap

The following roadmap for Season of the Worthy highlights a few new additions while also listing some events players can look forward to playing.

This is likely the first part of a couple roadmaps for Season of the Worthy.

March 10 – Seraph Tower Event. A New PVE activity rewarding new legendary weapons and armor.

March 13 – Trials of Osiris. The return of the weekend event introduces a new seal, weapons, and armor.

March 10/24 – Seraph Bunkers. A new Legendary Lost Sector set in the EDZ and on the Moon.

April 7 – Seraph Bunker. The Io Seraph Bunker unlocks.

April 21 – Grandmaster Ordeal. A new difficulty level for Nightfall Strikes.

April 21 to May 11 – Guardian Games. A free event for all players

While there are only six events listed on the roadmap, it does indicate that more is coming. This is evident with the text, “and more…” on the bottom-right. What this means is that we could see an updated roadmap after April 7, which makes sense given that seasons usually last three months.

The Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy roadmap might look a bit anaemic, but the main appeal for this season will definitely be Trials of Osiris. It’s also worth noting that Bungie could very well unveil more information in the beginning of April. Without the weekly time-gated unlocks, players should be able to focus their efforts on acquiring powerful gear for the weekend event. Take a moment to look over the Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for even more valuable information.