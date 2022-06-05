Forge's Pledge god roll - Destiny 2 A Forge's Pledge god roll for PVP and PVE in Destiny 2 can lift your Solar builds to new heights.

Archon’s Pledge is a new Solar Pulse Rifle unique to Iron Banner in Destiny 2. This 390 RPM Pulse kicks to the left like a mule, but it does offer some interesting perks for Crucible players. Spend some time in Iron Banner and you might land yourself a Forge’s Pledge god roll for PVP.

PVP Forge’s Pledge god roll

The main problem with Forge’s Pledge is its recoil direction. This thing pulls to the left something fierce, so dealing with this is essential. Either focus on a recoil direction barrel and mod combo or tackle it with perks.

Forge's Pledge god roll - PVP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Heating Up (Final blows with this weapon increase accuracy and stability while improving vertical recoil) Perk 2 Rampage (Kills with this weapon temporarily grant increased damage) Masterwork Range Mod Icarus Grip

A PVP Forge’s Pledge god roll will favor boosting the range with the barrel and magazine and use the perks to deal with the recoil direction. Heating Up ensures it shoots more vertically after a kill and Rampage will up the damage. This will help you chain together kills as you roam.

You might also consider Tunnel Vision and Snapshot Sights for the better target acquisition. Wellspring could be beneficial in Crucible, especially given the low recharge rate of abilities.

PVE Forge’s Pledge god roll

A Forge’s Pledge god roll for PVE will lean into the lovely combo of Stats For All and One For All. The synergy between these two cannot be ignored.

Forge's Pledge god roll - PVE Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Stats For All (Hitting three separate targets increases weapon handling, stability, reload, and range for a moderate duration) Perk 2 One For All (Hitting three separate targets increases damage for a moderate duration) Masterwork Range Mod Major Spec

In the event you want something a bit different, using the PVP god roll for PVE is a viable option. Rampage is easy to proc in PVE and Heating Up makes the gun feel better. There are certainly better weapon options out there, but Forge’s Pledge will get the job done if you need a Solar Pulse.

Acquiring a Forge’s Pledge god roll for PVE or PVP is going to take a bit of effort. You’ll need to either farm Iron Banner or use a lot of Legendary Shards. In the event you do get a good roll, you may be able to use it in any activity with reasonable efficiency. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon god rolls.