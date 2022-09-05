Out of Bounds god roll - Destiny 2 Check every Out of Bounds you get in Destiny 2 as one might be a PVP or PVE god roll.

Out of Bounds is the new hotness in Crucible and those that need one should start looking for a god roll. This Arc SMG offers a wealth of perks, meaning it could be difficult to get the one you want, but you’ll at least wind up with something half-decent. Here are our recommendations for an Out of Bounds god roll.

PVP – Out of Bounds god roll

Out of Bounds has 12 perks for each of the two perk columns, which makes finding your Out of Bounds god roll for PVP a bit troublesome. The good news is that no matter what you get, there’s a good chance you’ll get one you like.

Out of Bounds god roll - PVP Barrel Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Killing Wind (Final blows grant increased mobility, weapon range, and handling for a short duration) Perk 2 Rangefinder (Aiming this weapon increases its effective range and zoom magnification) Origin Trait One Quiet Moment (Grants increased reload speed when out of combat) Masterwork Range Mod Icarus Grip

For PVP, increasing the range and stability stat alongside one another will help bump out the distance you can deal optimal damage and help the bullet cone. Smallbore and Ricochet Rounds helps with both. If you want pure range, aim for one of the other barrel and magazine combos like Hammer-Forged Rifling and High-Caliber Rounds or Armor-Piercing Rounds.

In terms of perks, there are so many to choose from here that each focus on one element of this SMG. Personally, Killing Wind and Rangefinder have always been a favorite of mine. Both push out the range stat while also helping mobility and handling.

If you don’t want to rely on getting a kill, Perpetual Motion for the stability, handling and reload speed boost is nice. Moving Target helps with the reticle stickiness and movement speed. The final column also has some damage-boosting options like Golden Tricorn, Swashbuckler, Adrenaline Junkie, Gutshot Straight, and Harmony.

PVE – Out of Bounds god roll

Just because Out of Bounds is seeing more use in Crucible doesn’t mean a PVE god roll does not exist. Quite the contrary. The gun offers some nice options, especially for those using Arc builds.

Out of Bounds god roll - PVE Barrel Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Demolitionist (Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves) Perk 2 Golden Tricorn (Final blows with this weapon grant bonus damage. While this buff is active, grenade or melee kills of the same damage type greatly increase its damage and duration) Origin Trait Omolon Fluid Dynamics (This weapon has increased reload speed and stability for the top half of the magazine) Masterwork Range Mod Minor Spec

The barrel and magazine options remain the same as the PVP build. Go for Smallbore and Ricochet Rounds for an even spread of range and stability. Alternatively, lean into what you need for your circumstances.

For the perks, Demolitionist and Golden Tricorn synergize well. Demolitionist generates grenade energy on kills and reload the gun when you throw or use a grenade. With Golden Tricorn, final blows with the weapon grant bonus damage. While the buff is active, grenade or melee kills of the same elemental type greatly increase the damage and duration. When used together, you can keep the 50 percent damage boost going for a while.

An alternative to these two would be Subsistence and Swashbuckler, as both just work on normal kills. You might also like Adrenaline Junkie, especially if you’re using Demolitionist.

With so many perks in its pool, an Out of Bounds god roll for PVP or PVE won’t be hard to come by in Destiny 2. Considering this gun drops like candy from Crucible, you’ll likely find one sooner rather than later. Be sure to check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon god rolls.