Destiny 2: Lightfall raid start time Learn the Destiny 2: Lightfall raid start time, the recommended Power, and how to prepare for the raid.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is rapidly approaching, or if you’re reading in the future, already here. With its arrival comes yet another highly anticipated event: the release of a Day One raid. The Lightfall raid will be no different, with would-be victors lining up at the gates to jump in once the race begins. Gather your fireteam and prepare some snacks, because the Lightfall raid start time is nigh.

Lightfall raid start time



The Lightfall raid release time is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on March 10, 2023. This is a Friday morning, which might not work for a lot of players but it ensures more Bungie developers are on-hand in the event something goes wrong.

Previously, the launch of the Vow of the Disciple raid was plagued with issues over the first couple of hours, and because it was a weekend raid, there weren’t many Bungie members present to address the issues in a timely manner. This saw the Day One Content Mode get extended by 24 hours to make up for the downtime.

Lightfall recommended Power



The recommended Power level for the Lightfall raid is currently not known. However, previous Day One raids have limited player’s Power to 20 points below the encounter. The Power cap for the Vow of the Disciple raid was 1530, 20 points below the Power cap. This means players might anticipate the same parameters for the Lightfall raid, which means the recommended Power might be 1780 given Lightfall’s Power cap is 1800.

Players should hopefully manage to reach this Power with relative ease. Lightfall’s Legendary campaign should offer similar Power rewards seen in The Witch Queen campaign, which helped get player raid ready.

Preparing for Lightfall raid



If you’re already looking forward to Lightfall, there’s a good chance you’ve started the preparation process. For those that want some tips, we’ve got a guide on how to prepare for Lightfall. This covers Bounty hoarding, stocking up on resources, and unlocking Catalysts, patterns, and more.

The process of preparing for Lightfall will get you in a great spot to start the raid when in drops. However, there are more things you need to do once the expansion arrives. Firstly, your old builds will be rendered useless thanks to the new Loadouts, mod updates, and buildcrafting changes. Getting your builds in order will be a high priority.

Secondly, a new expansion will bring new weapons. We’ll be keeping an ear to the ground in a bid to see what is outperforming all others. Check back with us for more insight, but for now, focus on acquiring weapons that feel good to use – like Wendigo GL3, which is available by farming Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Finally, keep in mind that the release of a new raid always comes with some slight hiccups. Anticipate server issues and slowdown with tools like Destiny Item Manager. Plan around this by preparing your Guardian with the weapons you’ll need the night before.

The release of the Destiny 2: Lightfall raid is almost here. The raid has the same start time as previous raids, beginning at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. Set your alarm and ready your Fireteam because it all kicks off on Friday, March 10. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help for the new expansion and raid.