Wendigo GL3 god roll - Destiny 2 Wendigo GL3 returns and has been given some powerful new perks to roll.

Wendigo GL3, first introduced with the Forsaken DLC, makes its long-awaited return to Destiny 2 in Season of the Seraph. Previously a Pinnacle weapon, Wendigo GL3 quickly became a staple of many Guardian’s armory for endgame PVE activities.

Returning for the first time with random rolls, Wendigo GL3 can be obtained from Nightfall activities starting January 10, 2023 at weekly reset. An Adept version of Wendigo GL3 becomes obtainable when Grandmaster Nightfall activities start up again on January 17th, 2023.

How to get Wendigo GL3

Wendigo GL3 is obtainable from Nightfall activity completions. This random drop is not guaranteed but the higher the difficulty of Nightfall you tackle, the better the chance you’ll receive one. Keep an eye on the Nightfall weapon rotation schedule for when it comes up next.

The Adept version of Wendigo GL3 is only obtainable from Grandmaster Nightfall clears when Wendigo GL3 is the weekly weapon.

PVE - Wendigo GL3 god roll

Barrel - Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15)

- Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine - Spike Grenades (Stability +10, increased impact damage by 50 percent)

- Spike Grenades (Stability +10, increased impact damage by 50 percent) Perk 1 - Chain Reaction (Each final blow with this weapon creates an elemental damage explosion)

- Chain Reaction (Each final blow with this weapon creates an elemental damage explosion) Perk 2 - Golden Tricorn (On weapon kill: 15 percent increased damage for seven seconds. Can be refreshed with a weapon kill. Matching grenade and powered melee kills strengthen the damage increase to 50 percent for 10 seconds. Can be refreshed by getting another matching ability kill.)

- Golden Tricorn (On weapon kill: 15 percent increased damage for seven seconds. Can be refreshed with a weapon kill. Matching grenade and powered melee kills strengthen the damage increase to 50 percent for 10 seconds. Can be refreshed by getting another matching ability kill.) Origin Trait - Vanguard’s Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health)

- Vanguard’s Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health) Masterwork - Velocity (+10 when fully masterworked)

- Velocity (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod - Boss Spec or Major Spec (7.77 percent damage increase)

Grenade Launchers are not in the top bracket for DPS at the moment in Destiny 2 so Wendigo GL3 will be better spent focusing on being a powerful enemy clearing tool. Wendigo GL3 will shine brightest outside of the current endgame and there’s still a lot to enjoy with this weapon with the perks it can roll.

Quick Launch will give you better Handling for when stowing or switching to Wendigo GL3 and the added Velocity is key to getting your grenades on target as quickly as possible.

Spike Grenades providing a 50 percent damage increase on impact is a game changer when taking on tougher enemies such as Majors or Champions. They easily fit in here to make Wendigo GL3 both a mob clearing weapon and one that's effective against beefier enemies. The added Stability helps bring the recoil down per shot.

With mob dense activities like Heist Battlegrounds, Chain Reaction can be a game-changer. The perk chains its explosion from one enemy to another so the blast radius can be huge when timed right. The explosions can also cause damage to enemies with larger health bars in the area.

Golden Tricorn then comes into play working perfectly with both Spike Grenades and Chain Reaction. Golden Tricorn adds a 15 percent damage boost making Wendigo GL3 even more powerful with this perk set and then being able to continue its buff from ability kills. This loop of kill chaining and using abilities to keep the damage boost going will make Wendigo GL3 formidable in most PVE content.

A worthy mention here is Cascade Point. This perk increases rate of fire from precision hits and final blows so being able to unload a full magazine quickly could offer a fun alternative to Golden Tricorn if you get it to drop.

PVP - Wendigo GL3 god roll

Barrel - Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15)

Magazine - Proximity Grenades (Grenades fired from this weapon have increased proximity detection but a decreased blast radius.)

Perk 1 - Impulse Amplifier (Velocity increased by 35 percent, Reload +10)

Perk 2 - Golden Tricorn (On weapon kill: 15 percent increased damage for seven seconds. Can be refreshed with a weapon kill. Matching grenade and powered melee kills strengthen the damage increase to 50 percent for 10 seconds. Can be refreshed by getting another matching ability kill.)

Origin Trait - Vanguard’s Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health)

Masterwork - Velocity (+10 when fully masterworked)

Mod - Icarus Grip (Airborne Effectiveness +15)

Maybe not the most desirable PVP weapon but Wendigo GL3 can be strong in the Crucible just like other Grenade Launchers in the same slot.

Quick Launch is the choice here for the increased Velocity. Paired with Proximity Grenades and Impulse Amplifier is the perfect combination in PVP due to the higher movement from PVE. This ensures that even when an opponent tries to get out of the way the increased Velocity and Proximity Grenades leave no room for escape if the shot gets close to them.

Golden Tricorn is great for the damage boost on the follow up shot after a final blow to help ensure the next 1v1 goes in your favor. Velocity Masterwork is an added bonus here to launch those Grenades to their destination as fast as possible.

Whether you’re chasing Wendigo GL3 for nostalgia or just to spice up your loadout, this weapon provides some great perk combinations and definitely brings the boom that Grenade Launchers should. For more god roll weapon breakdowns, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 strategy Guide.