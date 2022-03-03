Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple raid start times Get ready for Vow of the Disciple by learning when it begins, and where you can watch the raid race.

If you’re looking forward to diving into Destiny 2’s newest raid, Vow of the Disciple, you’ll likely want to know the date and time it’ll be available. To answer this, the Vow of the Disciple raid will be available starting this Saturday, March 5, at 10:00 a.m. (PST).

Below, we’ve broken this down for you with different times based on where you live, so if you’re on the East Coast for example, the raid will be available at 1:00 p.m. (EST) while those living in Australia can expect the raid to begin March 6 at 5:00 a.m. (AET).

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Vow of the Disciple raid start times

March 5 - 10:00 a.m. (PST)

March 5 - 1:00 p.m. (EST)

March 5 - 5:00 p.m. (JST)

March 5 - 6:00 p.m. (BST)

March 6 - 5:00 a.m. (AET)

Once Vow of the Disciple goes live on March 5, ambitious Fireteams will begin jumping into the raid and you can watch all of the excitement over on the official Twitch channel for Destiny 2.

Note that there will be a watch party that begins 30 minutes prior to the raid going live at 10:00 a.m. (PST), so if you want to scope out the watch party you’ll want to make your way over to the Destiny 2 Twitch channel at 9:30 a.m. (PST).

During the first 24 hours that Vow of the Disciple will be live it will be in Contest Mode which caps the Power level of raid participants to 1530. According to the landing page for Vow of the Disciple on the Destiny 2 website, Fireteams will have 24 hours to finish the raid in Contest Mode with the first Fireteam to beat the raid having their “victory immortalized with Vow of the Disciple World First raid belts.”

According to Bungie, the following info should be kept in mind if you wish to participate in the raid race for Vow of the Disciple:

Contest Mode will cap all players at 20 Power below each encounter for 24 hours.

Artifact Power will be disabled during Contest Mode.

Each team’s Power Cap is 1530 for all the encounters. Being above 1530 will not provide any additional advantage.



Vow of the Disciple is the first raid for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. For those who want to get in on the action as soon as it’s available on March 5 at 10:00 a.m. (PST) but aren’t quite at that 1530 Power level mark, be sure to check out our Destiny 2 guides here at Shacknews including all Lucent Moth locations, and our full campaign walkthrough for The Witch Queen!