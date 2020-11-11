Season of the Hunt Triumphs for Warden Title - Destiny 2 Unlock all the Season of the Hunt Triumphs in Destiny 2 for the Season of the Hunt Seal and the Warden Title.

Season of the Hunt has arrived in Destiny 2 and it brings with it new Triumphs and a new Title: Warden. Unlike Beyond Light’s Title, Season of the Hunt will only be available while the season lasts. Players that want to claim the Warden Title will likely want to focus on unlocking the Season of the Hunt Triumphs as soon as possible.

Season of the Hunt Triumphs for Warden Title

There are seven Season of the Hunt Triumphs listed in Destiny 2. The majority of these are classified as secrets and are therefore hidden from view. However, Light.gg allows players to glimpse these Triumphs early and actually reveals there may be more to come.

Season of the Hunt only lasts 90 days, at which point the Triumphs and the Warden Title will become unavailable to unlock.

It’s worth noting that unlike the Beyond Light Triumphs which should be around for quite a while, the Season of the Hunt Triumph and Warden Title is only here during the season. Players that want the Warden Title will need to complete the Triumphs before the Season of the Hunt end date.

Some of the following Season of the Hunt Triumphs may be locked behind activities that have yet to be unlocked. Make sure you check back as the season progresses for updates on the Unknown or Secret Triumphs.

Hive-Made Monster – Acquire upgrades for the cryptolith Lure.

Stalk and Snare: Tangled Shore – Defeat each Tier 2 Fallen Wrathborn on the Tangled Shore. Savek defeated HKD-1 defeated

Stalk and Snare: Dreaming City – Defeat each Tier 2 Hive Wrathborn in the Dreaming City. Dul Arath defeated Xillox defeated

Hunting Attire – Defeat Wrathborn while wearing piece of seasonal armor. More pieces of armor grant more efficient progress.

Tools of the Hunt – Defeat combatants with each seasonal weapon. 400 SMG kills 200 Grenade Launcher kills 100 Linear Fusion Rifle kills

One’s True Culling – Defeat combatants with each Season Pass weapon. 400 Scout Rifle kills 200 Grenade Launcher kills

Renaissance Hunter – Hone your skills with seasonal weaponry. Defeat combatants at close range with the Submachine Gun, rapidly defeat combatants with the Grenade Launcher, and deal precision final blows with the Linear Fusion Rifle. 200 SMG close-rang kills 50 Grenade Launcher rapid kills 50 Linear Fusion Rifle precision final blows

Unknown Triumph – Quest

Unknown Triumph

Classified Triumph

Classified Triumph

Unlocking all the Season of the Hunt Triumphs in Destiny 2 rewards the Season of the Hunt Seal and the Warden Title. Most of these Triumphs are currently hidden in-game and could very well be locked behind activities that are time-gated. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for more on the latest expansion and season.