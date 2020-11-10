Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt end date Learn the end date of Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt so know how long you have left to unlock Seals, secure weapons, and run any activities before the next season kicks off.

Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt is here but all good things must come to an end. For those that want to get the most out of this new DLC drop, knowing the Season of the Hunt end date will be critical. With this knowledge, you can plan out how long you need to complete everything on offer.

Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt end date

The Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt end date is Tuesday, February 9, 2021. This gives players roughly 90 days from the Beyond Light launch date, which was November 10, 2020. It’s also worth noting that Tuesday is the weekly reset date for Destiny 2, so it’s likely we’ll see a new season begin then, too.

It might seem silly to be considering the Season of the Hunt end date at the start of the season (or perhaps you’re reading this a bit later), but it gives players a good indication of a time commitment. Plus, it also allows you to figure out what day you should plan to be experiencing the next content drop.

There’s a whole lot to do in Season of the Hunt, which can be looked over in the Destiny 2: Beyond Light & Season of the Hunt roadmap. The short of it is that there are new activities to participate in, a new raid to fight through, as well as other seasonal events that players have come to expect, such as the Dawning.

The end date for Season of the Hunt is still a while away (or maybe it’s not if you’re reading this in 2021). No matter the case, with the exact date known, you can begin mapping out your gaming schedule – a plan of action should never be sneezed at! Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for more information on Beyond Light and Season of the Hunt.