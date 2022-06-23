Stormchaser god roll - Destiny 2 Get enough Stormchasers to drop and you might just find a PVE god roll for your endgame Destiny 2 goals.

Stormchaser god rolls are making a lot of waves in the Destiny 2 endgame meta. This Linear Fusion Rifle boasts some impressive perks, increasing its damage, and making it one of the most competitive Power weapons for dungeon and raid bosses. Below you’ll find my recommendation for a Stormchaser god roll for PVE, as well as one for PVP if that’s what you need.

PVE – Stormchaser god roll

Image credit: D2Gunsmith.

Stormchaser is a Linear Fusion Rifle that can drop from The Vault encounter of the Duality dungeon. It is also available from the final fight as a bonus drop. In terms of a PVE god roll Stormchaser, you will want to focus on two key perks, improve its recoil direction, and get more ammo into your pockets.

Stormchaser god roll - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +20, Handling +10) Battery Enhanced Battery (Magazine +1) Perk 1 Auto-Loding Holster (The holstered weapon is automatically reloaded after a short period of time) Perk 2 Firing Line (This weapon deals increased precision damage when near two or more allies) Masterwork Charge Time Mod Boss Spec

Arrowhead Brake gets the recoil to be more vertical while also improving handling. Enhanced Battery gives you an additional round (make sure to take advantage of armor mods too). Auto-Loading Holster ensures the gun reloads while you’re using Primary and Special weapons while Firing Line bumps up the damage when near teammates.

If you’re soloing content, consider looking for Vorpal Weapon instead of Firing Line. Clown Cartridge is another great option, though it does require manual reloads.

PVP – Stormchaser god roll

Image credit: D2Gunsmith.

While you’re liking going to want to use something different for PVP (like the all-powerful Gjallarhorn), there is at least one good Stormchaser god roll.

Stormchaser god roll - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +20, Handling +10) Battery Accelerated Coils (Faster charge time, decreases impact) Perk 1 Rangefinder (Aiming this weapon increases its effective range and zoom magnification) Perk 2 Demolitionist (Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves) Masterwork Charge Time Mod Backup Mag

For this PVP build, try to acquire Rangefinder and Demolitionist, the latter of which will help you with that grenade recharge time. There aren’t a lot of other viable options here, especially considering the fast nature of Crucible and the need to get damage out quickly.

Most players will be chasing a Stormchaser god roll for PVE, but keep your eyes peeled for a PVP god roll in case the meta shifts. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more god roll recommendations.