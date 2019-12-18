How to deliver Thousand Layer Cookies to Riven - Destiny 2 The quickest and easiest method with which to enter the Last Wish raid and deliver Thousand Layer Cookies to Riven during Destiny 2's Dawning event.

You’ve done it. You’ve gathered the ingredients, you’ve placed them in Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.0, and now you have a set of shiny Thousand Layer Cookies. There’s only one problem, you’ve got to figure out how to deliver them to Riven, the boss of the Last Wish raid. You can’t exactly just go waltzing up into the raid and drop off the cookies, though, can you? Here’s what you need to know to deliver Thousand Layer Cookies to Riven in Destiny 2’s Dawning event.

How to deliver Thousand Layer Cookies to Riven – Destiny 2

Whether you’re trying to complete a bounty to deliver the Thousand Layer Cookie, or just trying to deliver all of the cookies in Destiny 2’s Dawning holiday event, making your way through the Last Wish raid and taking on Riven is a huge endeavor. Thankfully, we can show you how to deliver the cookies to Riven without having to fight the boss.

First, load into the Last Wish raid. If you’ve already used the Wall of Wishes, then you’re going to want to reset any checkpoint progress so that you start off at the beginning. Make your way over to the Wall of Wishes, which can be found before you even go into the first encounter. Need more details on how to find the Wall of Wishes? Check out our guide to all wishes on the Wall of Wishes.

Input the pattern above to activate Wish 7.

Once you reach the Wall of Wishes, you’re going to want to use a Scout Rifle or Hand Cannon to input Wish 7, which when done correctly will cause the Fireteam to wipe and respawn at the Riven of a Thousand Voices encounter later in the raid. Now, once you reach this point, it’s time to get ready. When you start the encounter, you’re going to need to move quickly.

From the respawn point, head to the right to the first activator plate to start the encounter.

From the respawn area, head to the activator switch on the right. If you have more than one Fireteam member, have them all stand on their own, but be prepared to run to whoever is on that first right-side switch. If you want to actually defeat Riven once this is all is said and done, but don’t know how the fight works, then you can also check out our guide on the Riven encounter in the Last Wish raid.

Interact with the weird snowglobe-like item to deliver the Thousand Layer Cookies to Riven.

Once the encounter starts, everyone will fall several moments to a lower area. When you hit the ground, look around for a small snowglobe-like item on the ground. When you approach this, you should be given the option to interact with it and offer up the Thousand Layer Cookies that you baked using Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.0.

With the cookies delivered, you’re free to back out of the raid before the encounter really kicks off. Or keep fighting if you so choose. Either way, you now know everything you need to know to deliver the Thousand Layer Cookies to Riven in the Last Wish Raid. For more help, head back over to our complete Destiny 2 strategy guide.