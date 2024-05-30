Hunter's Journal perks, The Final Shape Artifact - Destiny 2 All the perks for the Hunter's Journal, the Artifact players will be utilizing in Destiny 2: The Final Shape and Episode 1: Echoes.

The Final Shape is almost here (or it’s arrived, depending on when you’re reading this) and that means it’s time to start investigating the Artifact. For The Final Shape and Echoes, the Artifact is called the Hunter’s Journal, which we can likely assume belongs to our beloved Cayde-6 (or is it Cayde-7 now?). Here are all of the perks for the Hunter’s Journal Artifact and some recommendations on what to focus on.

Source: Bungie

As with recent seasons, the Artifact for The Final Shape will have perks instead of mods. You will only be able to have 12 perks unlocked at once, with a maximum of two in the final column. As such, you will need to plan out exactly what are the most beneficial perks for your playstyle and your team.

Hunter's Journal perks - The Final Shape Artifact Column 1 Column 2 Column 3 Column 4 Column 5 Anti-Barrier Pulse



Rifle Your equipped Pulse Rifles fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions.



Additionally, Pulse Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Logic Reductor



Weapons with the Radiolaria Transposer origin perk deal increased damage to Vex. Extends the duration of the radiolaria pools created by Radiolaria Transposer. Elemental Siphon



Rapid final blows with a Kinetic weapon or a weapon matching your equipped Super create an elemental pickup that matches your equipped Super. Counter Energy



When you or a member of your fireteam stuns a champion, you gain energy for your least-charged ability. Prismatic Transfer



When you cast your Super, each member of your fireteam with a Super type different than yours gains a bonus to weapon damage. Unstoppable Sidearm



Aiming down the sights of a Sidearm for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions.



Additionally, Sidearms are always overcharged when the modifier is active. Overcharged Armory



Weapons with the Dealer’s Choice, Radiolaria Transposer, Collective Purpose, and Sundering Origin traits are always Overcharged weapons for you when that modifier is active. Overload Sword



Landing consecutive hits with a Sword you are wielding disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration, and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions.



Additionally, Swords are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Blade Stamina



Rapidly defeating combatants with a Sword refunds some ammo. Argent Blade



While you have Armor Charge, dealing damage with a Sword consumes an Armor Charge and empowers your Sword for a short time, granting it bonus damage and energy charge rate. Unstoppable Scout



Rifle Aiming down sights of a Scout Rifle for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions.



Additionally, Scout Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Authorized Mod: Elemental Charge



The energy cost of Elemental Charge mods are significantly discounted. Creeping Chill



Stasis weapon final blows against slowed or frozen targets release a burst that slows. Void Hegemony



While you have a Void or Prismatic subclass equipped, defeating weakened targets provides a small Void Overshield. Expanding Abyss



Void sources deal increased damage to weakened targets. Overload Hand Cannon



Landing consecutive hits with any Hand Cannon you are wielding disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying abilities energy regeneration, and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions.



Additionally, Hand Cannons are always overcharged when the modifier is active. Saint's Inspiration



Rounds loaded by the Cast No Shadows origin perk can overflow the magazine. Press The Advantage



Breaking a combatant’s shield grants increased weapon stability, handling, and reload speed. Swords gain increased guard resistance. Radiant Orbs



While you have a Solar or Prismatic subclass equipped, picking up an Orb of Power makes you radiant. Shieldcrush



While you have Woven Mail, Frost Armor, or a Void Overshield, your melee recharges faster and deals increased damage.



While you have amplified or radiant, your grenade recharges faster and deals increased damage. Anti-Barrier Submachine Gun



Submachine Guns you are wielding fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions.



Additionally, Submachine Guns are always overcharged when the modifier is active. Winning Hand



While using weapons with the Dealer’s Choice origin trait, combatant precision final blows or rapidly defeating combatants cause the target to explode, dealing Solar damage to nearby enemies.



Having several equipped weapons with the Dealer’s Choice origin trait increases the effect of the explosion. Threaded Blast



Destroying a Tangle with a Strand weapon creates a larger and more damaging explosion. Galvanic Armor



While you have an Arc or Prismatic subclass equipped, incoming damage from combatants is reduced while amplified. Transference



Gain increased grenade and melee damage while transcendent.



Weapon final blows while transcendent refund Light and Dark energy after Transcendence ends.

First off, the anti-Champion mods look to be a winner this season, with Pulse Rifles handling Anti-Barrier (which are also getting a buff) and Sidearms featuring Unstoppable (perfect time to use your Indebted Kindness god roll). The outlier here is the Overload Hand Cannon, which can tend to be pesky when dealing with Captains.

The fourth column contains three perks that will make Prismatic even more powerful than it already looks. Void Hegemony, Radiant Orbs, and Galvanic Armor will all boost Prismatic, offering you Void Overshields, Radiant, and damage reduction.

The final column contains a few great perks that will help lift your team’s damage. Look to utilize Argent Blade with Expanding Abyss while using a Falling Guillotine god roll. It’ll be worth having one player in your fireteam using Prismatic Transfer for the bump in weapon damage too.

The Hunter’s Journal Artifact for The Final Shape and Echoes looks to be rather powerful. Ensure you know the Artifact XP requirements for unlocking each new perk token so that you can plan out how much farming you need to do to hit the final column. Be sure to check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more information on The Final Shape.