Indebted Kindness god roll - Destiny 2 Get more bang for your buck with this Indebted Kindness god roll.

This season brings with it a new dungeon activity, Warlord’s Ruin, to Destiny 2 and with it a whole chest of quality gear. One stand out is Indebted Kindness which is a new archetype introduced with this dungeon. Indebted Kindness is an Arc, Rocket Assisted Frame, Sidearm, and is easily one of the most must-have weapons of the season.

How to get Indebted Kindness

Indebted Kindness is a potential drop from any encounter within the Warlord’s Ruin dungeon so there are plenty of chances to grab one. Once unlocked, Indebted Kindness has a chance to drop from the secret chests hidden around the dungeon. Check out our Warlord’s Ruin guide to help you through each encounter.

PvE - Indebted Kindness god roll

Indebted Kindness is an exciting weapon to possess in Destiny 2. Not only is it a brand new frame, it has the power to back it up. This god roll is the best of what to look for when hunting one down.

Indebted Kindness god roll - PVE Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handing +15) Magazine Tactical Mag (Reload +10, Stability +5) Perk 1 Beacon Rounds (Weapon kills grants projectile tracking. Dealing damage extends the buff duration) Perk 2 Voltshot (Finishing a reload within 5.3 seconds of a weapon kill grants Voltshot for seven seconds. While Voltshot is active, your next weapon hit applies Jolt and consumes the buff) Origin Trait Sundering (Destroying vehicles and constructs grants this weapon bonus reload speed and charge rate. Constructs include barricades, turrets, Stasis crystals, and other objects created in the field) Masterwork Velocity (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Marjor Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Starting off, Quick Launch is the best pick for its high boosts to Velocity and Handling. This makes the shots reach their targets quickly and the weapon feels fast when pulling it out. Tactical Mag adds Reload and Stability to ensure Indebted Kindness is fully loaded quickly and the weapon is easy to control when firing.

Beacon Rounds is a new perk and adds tracking after a kill. The extended time after damage is easy to keep rolling, meaning subsequent shots are hard to miss and will easily cut down waves of enemies. Complete this god roll with Voltshot: upon reloading after kill the next landed shot applies Jolt to the target which causes a powerful electrical charge to chain through your enemies.

PvP - Indebted Kindness god roll

Indebted Kindness is a lot of fun at the Crucible and this god roll ensures it can be a difference maker to your team.

Indebted Kindness god roll - PVP Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handing +15) Magazine High-Velocity Rounds (Velocity +10, Reload +10) Perk 1 Impulse Amplifier (Passively grants: 35 percent increased projectile velocity, Reload +20 and 0.8x reload duration multiplier) Perk 2 Adagio (On weapon kill for seven seconds: 30 percent increased damage. 20 percent longer firing delay/charge time/draw time) Origin Trait Sundering (Destroying vehicles and constructs grants this weapon bonus reload speed and charge rate. Constructs include barricades, turrets, Stasis crystals, and other objects created in the field) Masterwork Velocity (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Counterbalance Stock (Recoil +15)

Pick up Indebted Kindness with Quick Launch for increased Velocity, making it difficult for your foes to dodge the incoming rocket barrage. High-Velocity Rounds then enhance Velocity further making the shots reach and damage their target fast.

Add Impulse Amplifier to push Indebted Kindness to its limit, making its shots the best they can be when duelling enemy Guardians and giving them little chance of escape. Round this off with Adagio which offers a large damage bonus which can quickly dispatch enemies in your way. This slows down the fire rate so play smart when it does with the increased damage more than making up for the slower blasts.

Indebted Kindness is one of best new weapons introduced and a must have for Guardians looking to enhance their arsenal. For more Season of the Wish information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.