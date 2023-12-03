Warlord's Ruin loot table - Destiny 2 Learn what weapons and armor drop from each encounter in the Warlord's Ruin dungeon in Destiny 2.

Warlord’s Ruin has delighted Destiny 2 players with its design and bosses and now Guardians are digging into the loot to see what might be worth chasing. Before you begin farming the activity, you’ll need to know the Warlord’s Ruin loot table so you can farm the right encounter. Below is what you can get for each boss fight.

Warlord’s Ruin loot table

There aren’t a lot of weapons in the Warlord’s Ruin loot table and as Datto surmised, it does appear that these weapons are simply filling out gaps in the armory. While Indebted Kindness is a new Sidearm archetype, it will be interesting to see whether it slides into the meta.

Warlord's Ruin loot table Rathil, First Broken Knight of Fikrul Locus of Wailing Grief Hefnd's Vengeance, Blighted Chimaera Vengeful Whisper (Bow) Vengeful Whisper (Bow) Any weapon from previous encounters Indebted Kindness (Sidearm) Indebted Kindness (Sidearm) Any armor from previous encounters Dragoncult Sick (Sword) Naeem's Lance (Sniper Rifle) Buried Bloodline (Exotic Sidearm) Head Arms Arms Chest Legs Class Item

Credit to Nietcool, Blueberries, and the DestinyTheGame subreddit for some of the above information.

Warlord’s Ruin Master loot



Source: Bungie

Like other dungeons in Destiny 2, the Master Warlord’s Ruin loot includes all of the above gear but swaps out the armor for the Artifice version. Players that need some Artifice armor should definitely consider Warlord’s Ruin, especially given how easy it is to farm the first boss. Here’s everything you can get on Master:

All armor drops replaced with Artifice armor

Enhancement Prisms

Ascendant Shards

All weapon drops remain the same

The Warlord’s Ruin loot table might not be as appealing as something like Ghosts of the Deep, but it’s worth keeping an eye on it in case the meta shifts to Caster Frame Swords. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide as we dive deeper into the latest seasons.