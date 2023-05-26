Ghosts of the Deep loot table - Destiny 2 Here is the complete Ghosts of the Deep loot table in Destiny 2.

Guardians, the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon is now live in Destiny 2 and with it comes a plethora of new gear to obtain. For those looking to snag specific weapons or armor pieces, this loot table will help you target what you seek. Let’s not waste time and dig right into it.

Ghosts of the Deep loot table

Ghosts of the Deep loot Hive Ritual Ecthar, the Shield of Savathun Simmumah ur-Nokru No Survivors Submachine Gun Cold Comfort Rocket Launcher New Pacific Epitaph Grenade Launcher New Pacific Epitaph Grenade Launcher Greasy Luck Glaive No Survivors Submachine Gun Cold Comfort Rocket Launcher Chest Armor Greasy Luck Glaive Helmet Leg Armor Leg Armor Helmet Gauntlets The Navigator Exotic Trace Rifle + Any weapon or armor piece previously obtained

Keep in mind that you can farm specific encounters for better rolls of weapons and armor, although you will not be able to obtain new gear after your first clear of the week. The exception to this is if you clear the dungeon once on Normal, then on Master with the same character. You will get fresh drops in that case. If your first clear of the week is on Master, you won’t get any new drops on Normal during the same reset period. Of course, if you opt to clear the dungeon on your second and third characters, you will get fresh drops so long as you keep the above in mind.

We advise that once you reach the final boss, Simmumah ur-Nokru, you grab a checkpoint. This will allow you to defeat the boss on all three of your characters, tripling the chance of getting The Navigator, the Exotic Trace Rifle available in the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon.

For help completing the activity, visit our Ghosts of the Deep dungeon walkthrough, then take a glance at our Destiny 2 strategy guide.

Thanks Bluberries, Aztezcross, and Reddit for the assist on gather information for this guide.