Ghosts of the Deep dungeon guide - Destiny 2

The Ghosts of the Deep dungeon is Season of the Deep’s big piece of content new to Destiny 2. This dungeon can be considered a raid-like activity that can be completed by three players, or even solo if you’re feeling up to the task. This guide will break down each encounter and give you suggestions for builds and weapon loadouts to use.

Last updated: Friday, May 26, 2023, at 1:29 p.m. EDT

How to start Ghosts of the Deep

To start Ghosts of the Deep, you must first visit Hawthorne in the Tower and pick up a quest called Rise. This quest will require you to complete the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon. To launch the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon, you must use the Director to open the H.E.L.M., at which point you’ll see the dungeon on the map. Ghosts of the Deep (normal mode) has a Power suggestion of 1790 as of Season of the Deep.

Ghosts of the Deep dungeon guide

Ghosts of the Deep launched on May 26, 2023, during Season of the Deep. The dungeon takes place on Titan, a location that has come back to the game after several years of being sunset.

Hive ritual disrupted

The first encounter of Ghosts of the Deep will require you to disrupt a Hive ritual to open a door. To do this, several totems need to be imbued with a vestige of light. Start by looking for a message that “the way forward is revealed.” When you see this, start looking around the area for green goo. Follow this trail until you find more green goo, and eventually some enemies to kill. Take note of the Hive symbol that you see as you’re tracking the green goo. One of the enemies will be a Lightbearer, which could be in the form of several enemy types. Kill the Lightbearer and its Ghost, then head back to the door. You’ll need to find the totem that corresponds with the symbol you saw as you followed the green goo, then someone with the “Vestige of Light” buff will need to activate the correct totem. You’ll repeat this process until the door is open.

This guide is currently under construction and will be updated throughout the day on Friday, May 26, 2023. Continue to refresh for updates.