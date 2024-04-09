Falling Guillotine god roll - Destiny 2 Falling Guillotine was the king of all swords a few seasons ago and this revised god roll from the Brave Arsenal ensures it retains its crown.

Falling Guillotine has received an update thanks to the Into the Light content drop in Destiny 2. Now a part of the Brave Arsenal, these Falling Guillotine god rolls will ensure you are dealing the maximum damage possible to a boss or slicing through foes with ease in the Crucible.

PvE – Falling Guillotine god roll

While it has some of the same perks as when it released with Season of Arrivals, the new Brave Arsenal Falling Guillotine god roll for PVE ups the damage to dizzying heights.

Falling Guillotine god roll - PvE Blade Jagged Edge (Impact +4, Magazine -20, Ammo Capcity -4) Guard Swordmaster's Guard (Charge Rate +10, Charge Time +10, Guard Resistance +10, Guard Endurance +40, Stability +10, Inventory Size +40) Perk 1 Frenzy (Being in combat for an extended time increases damage, handling, and reload for this weapon until you are out of combat) Perk 2 Surrounded (This weapon gains bonus damage when three or more enemies are in close proximity) Origin Trait Indomitability (Final blows grant grenade energy when playing with a Light subclass or melee energy when playing a Darkness subclass) Masterwork Impact Mod Boss Spec

The highest possible DPS with Falling Guillotine would be Frenzy and Surrounded. The one downside to this god roll is that it is situational given how Surrounded works. For this perk to activate, you must have three enemies within 8 meters of your Guardian. Additionally, Frenzy only activates after 12 seconds in combat.

If you can get both of these up and running, you’ll have 15 percent increased damage from Frenzy and a 35 percent increase from Surrounded. Slap on a Boss Spec mod and that goes up another 7.77 percent or if it’s a taken enemy, Taken Spec for the 10 percent increase.

Think you won’t be able to proc Surrounded? The next best option is Bait and Switch which offers a 30 percent damage increase. This could be worth the slight drop in damage as you have control over your own damage buff.

The one outlier here is Desperate Measures, which could be worth investigating further. The amount of damage it provides isn’t clear at the time of writing, though it could be worth it. In addition, Sword Logic provides an increasing level of damage, though it does require kills and only lasts a short while.

Though there are a couple of add-clear options for this Sword, you’re more likely going to want to use something else to mow through rank and file enemies.

To round it all off, aim for Jagged Edge for the increase to Impact, which goes nicely with an Impact Masterwork. The Guard should be something that improves the charge rate, allowing you to get those Heavy attacks out much faster.

PvP – Falling Guillotine god roll

When it comes to Falling Guillotine, it’s fair to say it’s not really a PvP Sword. Sure, it comes with Eager Edge that lets you zip across the field quickly but chances are you’re getting this weapon for its boss damage potential. Regardless, here’s one option for a PvP god roll.

Falling Guillotine god roll - PvP Blade Enduring Blade (Magazine +35, Ammo Capacity +7, Impact -2) Guard Balanced Guard (Guard Resistance +40, Stability +40, Inventory Size +40, Guard Endurance +40) Perk 1 Chain Reaction (Each final blow with this weapon creates an elemental damage explosion) Perk 2 Eager Edge (Gain increased Sword lunge distance immediately after switching to this weapon) Origin Trait Indomitability (Final blows grant grenade energy when playing with a Light subclass or melee energy when playing a Darkness subclass) Masterwork Impact Mod Backup Mag

Though it’s not as powerful these days, Chain Reaction can still do some work and might save you in a pinch if you dive the enemy line. This move is made possible with Eager Edge. Quickly switch to your Sword and swing to go flying toward the enemy and then swing again!

Falling Guillotine might just be the most powerful Sword in the game now, provided you can land a god roll of the Brave Arsenal version. Be sure to check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more god roll recommendations for the reprised weapons added with Into the Light.