Artifact XP: Perks & Power - Destiny 2 A table containing the XP you need to unlock all Artifact Perks and each additional Power level in Destiny 2.

The Artifact has gone through a lot of iterations since its addition to Destiny 2 in Shadowkeep, but one thing remains the same: You need XP to level it up. The amount of XP you need to unlock all available perks and the bonus Power is different, and has changed across the seasons. Below is a table detailing how much XP you need to unlock all Artifact perks, how much XP for each Power level, and accumulative XP numbers.

Artifact XP requirements: Perks & Power



The Artifact in Destiny 2 has two properties that require XP to unlock and level up: Perks and Power. When you first start a season, unlocking all the perks will be the priority followed by acquiring enough Power to access Grandmaster Nightfalls and deal maximum damage in raids and dungeons.

As you earn XP, it will be funnelled into unlocking perks and increasing Power at the same time. However, the cadence of unlocking or increasing them will be different. For example, after earning roughly 350,000 XP you will have 5 Artifact Perks but only +3 Power.

This first table shows the XP you need to unlock all 12 Artifact perks. The table includes the XP required to unlock the next one as well as the accumulative XP needed to reach a certain unlock.

Artifact: Perk XP requirements Artifact Perk XP Required XP Accumulative 1 0 0 2 25,000 25,000 3 50,000 75,000 4 100,000 175,000 5 150,000 325,000 6 200,000 525,000 7 325,000 850,000 8 400,000 1,250,000 9 500,000 1,750,000 10 625,000 2,375,000 11 750,000 3,125,000 12 900,000 4,025,000

This next table comes courtesy of Reddit user Tural- who posted on the DestinyTheGame subreddit. The table Tural- has created shows the Artifact Power, the XP required to unlock the next Power level, the accumulation of XP, and what Season Pass rank this translates to. Note that it takes 100,000 XP to unlock a Season Pass rank and you start at Season Pass rank 1.

Artifact: Power XP requirements Artifact Power XP Required Total XP Season Pass Level 1 0 0 1 2 55,000 55,000 1 3 165,000 220,000 3 4 275,000 495,000 5 5 385,000 880,000 9 6 495,000 1,375,000 14 7 605,000 1,980,000 20 8 715,000 2,695,000 27 9 825,000 3,520,000 36 10 935,000 4,455,000 45 11 1,045,000 5,500,000 56 12 1,155,000 6,655,000 67 13 1,265,000 7,920,000 80 14 1,375,000 9,295,000 93 15 1,485,000 10,780,000 108 16 1,595,000 12,375,000 124 17 1,705,000 14,080,000 141 18 1,815,000 15,895,000 159 19 1,925,000 17,820,000 179 20 2,035,000 19,855,000 199 21 2,145,000 22,000,000 221 22 2,255,000 24,255,000 243 23 2,365,000 26,620,000 267 24 2,475,000 29,095,000 291 25 2,585,000 31,680,000 317 26 2,695,000 34,375,000 344 27 2,805,000 37,180,000 372 28 2,915,000 40,095,000 401 29 3,025,000 43,120,000 432 30 3,135,000 46,255,000 463 31 3,245,000 49,500,000 496

Some might wonder why it’s important to know this information, and that’s a fair question. When doing something like preparing for a new expansion (like preparing for The Final Shape), players may choose to hoard bounties in order to stockpile XP. With this table, you’ll be able to see how many perks you will unlock and what Power you will reach based on how many bounties you’ve collected.

Additionally, reaching max Power in Destiny 2 can be done through Pinnacle gear, though sometimes you might need to supplement that with Artifact Power (like if you cannot get a high Power item in the right slot).

Be sure to check back in each Season, Episode, or expansion as we keep this updated on how much XP you need to unlock perks and Power through the Artifact.