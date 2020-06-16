Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals artifact guide Jump into the Season of Arrivals, but make sure you're fully informed about the Seed of Silver Wings artifact and the best mods for your build.

The Season of Arrivals is well underway in Destiny 2, and players are starting to make some real progress with their Season 11 artifact, the Seed of Silver Wings. Many are just starting to get a handle on the build they’ll run with this season, which is obviously heavily dependent on the mods a player chooses. Our guide will help you choose the best mods from the Season of Arrivals artifact so you can take on the end-game content with confidence.

Season of Arrivals - Seed of Silver Wings artifact

Below is a breakdown of all the mods available in Season 11: Season of Arrivals via the Seed of Wings artifact. We’ll outline them here, but we’ll also cover which ones you should focus on and which ones you can safely skip.

Column 1 - Weapons (0 mods to unlock) Anti-Barrier Rounds [0] (Auto Rifles) Shield-piercing rounds designed to bypass combatant defenses. Strong against Barrier Champions. Probably the most used mod of the Season of Arrivals. Overload Rounds [0] (Hand Cannons and Sidearms Landing consecutive hits on enemy targets causes disruption, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Unstoppable Hand Cannon [0] (Hand Cannons) Aiming down sights loads a powerful explosive payload that staggers unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. A very situational mod. Overload Arrowheads [0] (Bows) Damage by fully drawn arrows causes disruption, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Unstoppable Burst [0] (Pulse Rifle) Aiming down sights loads a high-impact burst that staggers unshielded enemy combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. A very situational mod, like its Hand Cannon friend.

The first column of the artifact contains weapon mods. You’re going to want to unlock all of them for a couple of reasons. First, they are all useful in defeating Unstoppable Champions, Overload Champions, as well as Barrier Champions. Secondly, we will skip most of Column 2 and all of Column 3 (more on that in a moment), and you must unlock seven mods to access Column 4. Keep in mind that weapons can only hold a single mod each, so the energy cost is zero [0].

Colum 2 - Armor (1 mod to unlock) Enhanced Pulse Rifle Loader [1] (Arms) Greatly increases reload speed of Pulse Rifles, which can carry the Unstoppable Burst mod from Column 1, making them effective against Unstoppable Champions. Enhanced Unflinching Rifle Aim [1] (Chest) Greatly reduces flinching from incoming fire while aiming any rifle-class weapon, such as Auto Rifles, Pulse Rifles, Scout Rifles, Fusion Rifles, and Trace Rifles. Did we miss any? Enhanced Scatter Projectile Targeting [1] (Helmet) Greatly improved target acquisition, accuracy, and aim-down-sights speed for Auto Rifles, Machine Guns, SMGs, Pulse Rifles, Sidearms, and Fusion Rifles. Good mod. Enhanced Sword Scavenger [1] (Legs) Swords get larger bonus reserves when you pick up Sword ammo. Since Swords aren't really the focus in Season 11, this is one you can probably leave behind until Season 12. Enhanced Bow Loader [1] (Arms) Greatly increases the nocking speed of arrows. I took this because Bows can be used against Unstoppable Champions this season, but this was a play style preference.

The first three mods from Column 2 are solid, and since each fits into a different piece of armor you could grab and use all of them. I tend to use Leviathan's Breath quite often, which staggers Unstoppable Champions. I also like to run Le Monarque in PvP, so Enhanced Bow Loader works for me. If you're big into Pulse Rifles, though, you may want to go with Enhanced Pulse Rifle Loader, although you could theoretically buy and slot both of these mods.

Colum 3 - Armor (4 mods to unlock) Flourishing Blade [1] (Arms) Defeating combatants or opponents with Swords has a chance to grant a large amount of Glimmer. Mod does not stack. This entire column is useless, so skip it. Prized Shooting [1] (Generic) Defeating combatants or opponents with Hand Cannons or Sidearms grants a small amount of Glimmer. Mod does not stack. It's still useless, but at least this one is a generic armor mod. Automatic Prize [1] (Legs) Defeating combatants or opponents with Auto Rifles or SMGs grants a small amount of Glimmer. Mod does not stack. I guess you could use this if you had a point to burn. Dimensional Tithes [1] (Legs) Defeating Taken combatants has a chance to grant a small amount of Glimmer. Even more useless than the first three, unless you're Glimmer poor and only fight Taken. Ascendant Bounty [1] (Legs) Defeating Taken combatants with your finisher grants a large amount of Glimmer. Somehow, the most useless of them all, but if you're Glimmer poor I guess you could use it temporarily.

Glimmer is not hard to come by, Guardian. You earn it every time you kill the weakest combatant in the game. You earn it through the season pass. Unless I was out of other mods to buy, which wouldn't be the case, I'd skip this column entirely. You could go with one of them if you have nothing better, but this column is bad from top to bottom.

Colum 4 - Armor (7 mods to unlock) Counter Charge [3] (Chest) Become Charged with Light whenever you or a member of your fireteam staggers or disrupts a Champion or pierces a Champion’s barrier. It's not awful, but it's not for me really. Unstoppable Pulse Rifle [2] (Arms) Aiming down sights loads a powerful explosive payload that staggers unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Very similar to Column 1, but for your armor. Overload Grenades [2] (Chest) Void grenades cause disruption, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Amazing if you're running Void. Breach Resonator [1] (Chest) Grants melee and grenade energy on final blows with shield-piercing weapons or when a member of your fireteam shuts down a Barrier Champion’s ability. Very good. Inferno Whip [2] (chest) Solar melee abilities stagger unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. The Weighted Knife from Way of the Sharpshooter (Hunter Gunslinger) will stagger Unstoppable Champions with this mod.

This is a really good column to focus on, and it's in this column that we start to see why a grenade build would be so valuable in Season 11. Actually, a Void grenade build due to Overload Grenades. Solar players should definitely snag Inferno Whip, which is nuts when you run the Hunter Gunglinger subclass with the Way of the Sharpshooter tree. If you don't want to worry about bringing a weapon to deal with Unstoppable Champions, Inferno Whip will allow you to stagger them with your Solar melee.

Colum 5 - Armor (10 mods to unlock) Oppressive Darkness [6] (Class Item) Causing damage with a Void grenade adds a weaken effect to combatants. This is amazing and the reason I'm running Void in Season 11 and maximizing my Discipline. Solar Plexus [6] (Class Item) Increases damage of all Solar melee abilities. Gain Super energy from performing finishers with a Solar subclass equipped. This is great if you opt to run a Solar build. Heavy Finisher [7] (Class Item) Finishers generate Heavy ammo. Requires one-half of your Super energy. Not great at all. You'd be better off using Heavy Ammo Finder (Helmet), which isn't part of the artifact. Volatile Conduction [6] (Class Item) Grants bonus Arc Super Damage if cast while critically wounded. Lasts until the end of the Super activation. If you want to cast your Arc super critically wounded, sure. Skip it. Guardian Angel [3] (Class Item) Grants a chance to generate healing orbs for you on Scout Rifle, Sniper Rifle, Bow, and Linear Fusion Rifle precision final blows. Not bad if you use those weapons religously and your team knows you're running this configuration.

Oppressive Grenades is easily my favorite mod this season, and combined with Overload Grenades from Column 4, is the reason I'm running a grenade build in Season 11 with 100 Discipline (32 second grenade recharge). If you insist on running Solar, you could combine Solar Plexus with Inferno Whip, then work on increasing your Strength. Unfortunately, it seems that Arc is the odd element out this season.

That'll do it, Guardian. You now have a complete list of all the Season 11 Seed of Silver Wings artifact mods in Destiny 2 and some recommendations to help you choose the right path. If you go down a dark road and want to start over, you can reset your artifact for some Glimmer. The cost goes up with each reset, though, so try to do some planning. That's where we can help, not only with this guide, but also with the Destiny 2 strategy guide we've been curating for almost three years now.