Cadre of Contenders Seasonal Challenge - Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Season of the Chosen has introduced Seasonal Challenges, and one that is causing some players trouble is the Cadre of Contenders. This challenge tasks players with playing Competitive Crucible, which might be familiar wording for long-term players, but unfortunately the messaging in-game can cause some confusion. Fear not, because this task is rather easy, as it doesn’t require wins.

Cadre of Contenders Seasonal Challenge

The Cadre of Contenders Seasonal Challenge asks players to complete Crucible matches in the Competitive playlist. In Destiny 2, Competitive Crucible always refers to the Ranked game modes. At the moment, this is the Survival mode that is featured on the Crucible node in the Director.

The Cadre of Contenders wants Competitive Crucible matches to be completed.

Players can either use the Survival node or the one just above it, the Freelance Glory: Survival. This Freelance mode means only solo players will be in the queue – you won’t be matched up against a stacked team of three players that are all in the same Fireteam and likely communicating in Discord. This basically evens the playing field.

It’s also worth noting that the Ranked or Competitive playlists in Destiny 2 also reward Glory as well as Valor. Glory is the XP system that is used to track your progress through Competitive matches, similar to how Infamy is used for Gambit.

Survival is a Competitive Crucible mode in Destiny 2.

As for the Cadre of Contenders challenge, it only requires you to complete matches. So just keep playing Ranked matches until it completes. Thankfully, you do not have to win – though winning may earn you more progress (we have yet to confirm this).

Now that you know where to find Competitive Crucible, you can just focus on sitting back and playing as many matches as you need until the Cadre of Contenders Seasonal Challenge is complete.