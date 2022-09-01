Doom of Chelchis god roll - Destiny 2 Acquire enough patterns and you can craft your own Doom of Chelchis god roll in Destiny 2.

Doom of Chelchis returns to Destiny 2 and with it comes the opportunity to craft a god roll. For those that are playing through King’s Fall and collecting this Void Scout Rifle, learning whether you’ve got a temporary god roll before you build your own is important. And if you’re already standing at the Relic crafting one, here are our picks for a Doom of Chelchis god roll for PVE and PVP.

PVP – Doom of Chelchis god roll

Any player that enjoys using a Scout Rifle in PVP will want to check out Doom of Chelchis. There are a couple of interesting options here, but this is our pick for a PVP god roll.

Doom of Chelchis god roll - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Directon +24, Handling +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Explosive Payload (Projectiles create an area-of-effect detonation on impact) Perk 2 Frenzy (Being in combat for an extended time increases damage, handling, and reload speed for this weapon until you are out of combat) Origin Trait Runneth Over (Reloading near allies overflows the magazine) Masterwork Handling Mod Incarus Grip

Arrowhead Brake will pull the gun’s recoil direction to be vertical while Accurized Rounds will push out the effective range. If you don’t care about range and want more in-air accuracy, there are other options available to you.

For the main perks, Explosive Payload will ensure there is no damage drop-off and you can even damage foes around corners. Throw on Frenzy and you’ll be dealing consistently more damage without the need of hitting separate targets.

An alternative would be Steady Hands and Eye of the Storm to make the gun laser-focused. One might even consider Repulsor Brace if you’ve got a spicy Void build going.

PVE – Doom of Chelchis god roll

There are almost too many fantastic perk combos for a Doom of Chelchis god roll. What you consider a god roll is going to depend entirely on the activity you’re playing. Here’s one that’s great at boosting damage output.

Doom of Chelchis god roll - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Directon +24, Handling +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Explosive Payload (Projectiles create an area-of-effect detonation on impact) Perk 2 One For All (Hitting three separate targets increases damage for a moderate duration) Origin Trait Runneth Over (Reloading near allies overflows the magazine) Masterwork Reload Speed Mod Major Spec

What makes Explosive Payload and One For All so potent is that the explosion from Explosive Payload can damage more than one enemy. This will proc One For All, boosting your damage by 35 percent. This is especially useful in Grandmaster Nightfalls were any damage increase is valuable.

For more casual PVE activities, Doom of Chelchis can have Firefly and Dragonfly, the latter of which can be boosted by Dragonfly Spec. Alternatively, Vorpal Weapon and Frenzy is a valuable combo for boss damage and does not require getting kills to activate. Focused Fury is another great perk, especially when you activate Runneth Over and have significantly more ammo in the mag. Land enough precision hits and you’ve got a whole lot of bonus damage for the bottom half of the mag.

Doom of Chelchis is one of the more popular Scout Rifles in Destiny 2 thanks to its perk pool. With plenty of perks to choose from, you’ll be able to craft your own Doom of Chelchis god roll once you get all those pesky patterns. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more god roll recommendations.