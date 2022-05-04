Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

How to get Platinum medallions - Destiny 2

If you're trying to earn some Platinum medallions in Destiny 2, here's what you should be focusing on.
Bill Lavoy
Guardian Games 2022 are well underway in Destiny 2 and players are scrambling to figure out how to earn those precious Platinum medallions. Well, this guide will break down how you can do just that.

How to get Platinum medallions

Platinum medallions are earned via two main methods:

  • Completing Platinum Cards purchased from Eva Levante
  • Completing certain Triumphs during Guardian Games 2022

The most consistent way to earn Platinum medallions in Guardian Games 2022 is to complete Platinum Cards that you buy from Eva Levante for 200 Laurels. These cards fall into several categories.

  • Trials of Osiris
  • Nightfalls
  • Raids
  • Higher Difficulty Throne World Activities
  • Higher Difficulty Season Activities
  • Lost Sectors

How to farm Platinum medallions

Now, if you’re looking to farm Platinum medallions, Marshix, a Destiny 2 player who makes videos for solo players, has a decent method for you to check out. First, you’ll need to grab 200 Laurels, which is the cost of a Platinum Card. This can be done quite easily at the start of the Grasp of Avarice dungeon. Once you have the required Laurels purchase the Platinum Card: Lost Sectors from Eva Levante. From there, you can load into the daily Legend Lost Sector, run it twice, and complete your Platinum Card. Now, the difficulty of the Legend Lost Sector will vary, but you can get some quick runs in if you know what you’re doing. Even if the runs take you 10 minutes each, this is still almost certainly faster than trying to run Nightfalls or hop into a Raid. If you’re dedicated to farming medallions, this will almost certainly be a great ROI (return on investment).

Now that you know how to get Platinum medallions (shoutout to the Shacknews clan for some help with this one), be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide.

Co-EIC
Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

