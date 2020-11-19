Legend & Master Lost Sector schedule and rotation - Destiny 2 Use this Legend and Master Lost Sector schedule for Destiny 2 so you don't waste any time preparing to farm the wrong one.

Legend and Master Lost Sectors are a new addition to Destiny 2 and players would do well to keep track of the schedule and rotation. The reason for this is that players may find certain Lost Sectors easier than others, so knowing when one is going to be Legend or Master will be valuable information.

Legend & Master Lost Sector schedule and rotation

The Legend and Master Lost Sectors appear to be on a predictable cycle. The Exotic armor pattern is a bit sketchy at this point.

Below is the full schedule of the Legend and Master Lost Sector rotation, written out by yours truly. The pattern seems to be on a five-day cycle where every Legend Lost Sector becomes the next day’s Master Lost Sector. Check our guide on how to unlock Legend & Master Lost Sectors if yours aren’t available. The table ends in February as that's when Season of the Hunt finishes, which may spell a temporary end to this new feature. Hopefully that does not happen.

Legend & Master Lost Sector schedule and Exotic armor 2020 Legend Master Nov-11 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition (chest) Nov-12 Veles Labyrinth (legs) Exodus Garden 2A (head) Nov-13 Concealed Void (arms) Veles Labyrinth (legs) Nov-14 Bunker E15 (chest) Concealed Void (arms) Nov-15 Perdition (head) Bunker E15 (chest) Nov-16 Exodus Garden 2A (legs) Perdition (head) Nov-17 Veles Labyrinth (was disabled) Exodus Garden 2A (legs) Nov-18 Concealed Void (chest) Veles Labyrinth (was disabled) Nov-19 Bunker E15 (arms) Concealed Void (legs) Nov-20 Perdition Bunker E15 Nov-21 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Nov-22 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Nov-23 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Nov-24 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Nov-25 Perdition Bunker E15 Nov-26 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Nov-27 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Nov-28 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Nov-29 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Nov-30 Perdition Bunker E15 Legend Master Dec-01 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Dec-02 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Dec-03 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Dec-04 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Dec-05 Perdition Bunker E15 Dec-06 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Dec-07 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Dec-08 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Dec-09 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Dec-10 Perdition Bunker E15 Dec-11 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Dec-12 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Dec-13 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Dec-14 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Dec-15 Perdition Bunker E15 Dec-16 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Dec-17 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Dec-18 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Dec-19 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Dec-20 Perdition Bunker E15 Dec-21 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Dec-22 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Dec-23 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Dec-24 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Dec-25 Perdition Bunker E15 Dec-26 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Dec-27 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Dec-28 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Dec-29 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Dec-30 Perdition Bunker E15 Dec-31 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition 2021 Legend Master Jan-01 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Jan-02 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Jan-03 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Jan-04 Perdition Bunker E15 Jan-05 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Jan-06 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Jan-07 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Jan-08 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Jan-09 Perdition Bunker E15 Jan-10 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Jan-11 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Jan-12 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Jan-13 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Jan-14 Perdition Bunker E15 Jan-15 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Jan-16 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Jan-17 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Jan-18 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Jan-19 Perdition Bunker E15 Jan-20 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Jan-21 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Jan-22 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Jan-23 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Jan-24 Perdition Bunker E15 Jan-25 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Jan-26 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Jan-27 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Jan-28 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Jan-29 Perdition Bunker E15 Jan-30 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Jan-31 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Legend Master Feb-01 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Feb-02 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Feb-03 Perdition Bunker E15 Feb-04 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Feb-05 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Feb-06 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Feb-07 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Feb-08 Perdition Bunker E15 Feb-09 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition

For those just getting caught up, the Legend and Master Lost Sectors is a new feature in Destiny 2 introduced on November 10 with Beyond Light. Every day, two Lost Sectors will be of Legend and Master difficulty, rewarding Nightfall-level gear for Fireteams that manage to complete it and a chance at an Exotic for anyone that can solo it.

Unfortunately, there does not seem to be a solid pattern for what Exotic armor slot will be featured. It was looking like the armor carries from Legend to Master, but the November 18 and November 19 Concealed Void shift threw that theory of mine out the window. I’ll be sure to update this if I, or someone from the community, figures out the pattern. For now, though, the Exotic is random.

It’s also worth noting that this Legend and Master Lost Sector schedule may change if Bungie toys with anything on the backend. We’re still quite early in the season, and with only one confirmed cycle, the whole rotation could be far different. The guide will be updated to reflect any changes that may happen. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for more help with the latest season.